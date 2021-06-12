Kylie Walzak: A regional transportation priority we can all agree on

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer: I’ve lived four blocks from Congress Street and Grande Avenue on Tucson’s west side for over 10 years. When I first moved to this neighborhood, which we chose in part for its sidewalks and proximity to downtown and local businesses, I walked and biked through that intersection regularly.
It’s been some time since I’ve no longer felt safe to do that anymore. Instead, I drive through the intersection almost daily with my 5-year-old son buckled in a booster seat in back of our minivan.
More and more, I see glittering shards of glass and broken pieces of fender swept off to the side, a reminder that serious crashes are increasingly common at this relatively small, residential intersection lined with homes and small businesses.
Last week I drove through Congress and Grande and noticed a small bouquet of flowers taped to a traffic pole. The next day I learned about the crash that took 8-year-old Yarel Ruiz’s life when a driver ran the red light, speeding, and smashed into the passenger side of the car Yarel’s mother was driving. A Tucson man has been arrested and charged.
As we buckle our children into our cars every day, not one of us, me included, thinks enough about the very real possibility that this could be the last trip we ever make with our kids.
Yet, traffic crashes are the fourth-leading cause of death in Arizona for children under age 14, according to 2019 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For children ages 15-24 traffic crashes are the second leading cause of death.
While it’s true that vehicle safety developments have significantly increased the chances of surviving a serious crash, have you noticed how big trucks and SUVs have gotten, and how many more of them are on the road today compared to 10 years ago?
We may feel safer inside these enormous vehicles, but they have rendered our neighborhood streets hostile to other activities like biking or walking.
There has been robust debate in the Opinion section about how or whether we will continue to invest in a shared vision for regional transportation and mobility.
One thing we can all agree on is that it should be unacceptable to lose one more child’s life on our public streets.
Both Pima County and the city of Tucson, representing 87% of the region’s population, have declared that safety improvements to our transportation network are a top priority.
Before another mile of new road is created, or an existing road widened, we need all hands on deck to make the streets we have now as safe as possible, particularly for the most vulnerable among us, so more families don’t have to experience the heartbreak of losing their child in a senseless crash.
Kylie Walzak is a mom and co-founder of Living Streets Alliance in Tucson.