Laura Conover: County attorney focused on Southern Arizona’s safety this holiday eason

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Pima County Attorney Laura Conover:
People across Tucson, Pima County and Southern Arizona are appropriately worried about the homicide rate, and they are asking for a local leader to address the issue head-on. I hear you, and the Pima County Attorney’s Office (PCAO) is responding.
You are right to be concerned. The homicide spike that began in March 2020 persists, and it doesn’t matter that it coincides with COVID, or that it’s a spike in every city across the nation. We don’t live anywhere else. We live here and now, and we worry.
There is no single trend to blame for the spike in homicides. Our data review, which is constant, suggests that the homicide spike is caused by domestic violence, and gang activity, and drug sales gone bad, and, yes, the use of firearms to solve the most minor slights and disputes between cousins and rejected lovers and, even, drivers competing for a parking spot. A damn parking spot. Twice this year.
Our community’s police officers and deputies are on the front lines, responding to violence and working to keep our neighborhoods safe. The work of the elite group of homicide detectives across Southern Arizona processing these cases nearly every day is nothing short of miraculous. And then there are the people worrying about and contemplating this increase in violence at the macro level — the heads of agencies, the mayor, myself — at almost every hour of the day and night.
Before we knew just how bad the spike would be, our chief criminal deputy county attorney, Dan South, took every single homicide call in real time, day and night, and then briefed me. Later than I care to admit, we realized this was unsustainable, and now the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Tucson Police Department, along with 11 other partner law enforcement agencies, utilize a “homicide line” to immediately reach my top homicide prosecutor of the night to respond to the scene.
To say this is personal is a vast understatement.
Some of the ways we’re addressing this problem might not be obvious or what’s been done in the past. For the first time since 1997, we convinced the county to raise salaries throughout PCAO to allow me to compete for the best prosecutors out there. We’ve been hiring high-level, experienced recruits from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, the Marana Prosecutor’s Office, and private law firms to immediately work with our homicide and domestic violence units, where the data tells us to focus.
We partner with law enforcement and devote every Monday to the resolution of homicides, which produces the patterns and intel from which we plot further. Our Victim Services Division and certified volunteers provide onsite crisis response, which not only helps in the moment, but also de-escalates violence and works to prevent “copycat” incidents or acts of retribution.
And we’re working with other partners to normalize treatment for mental illness and substance use disorders, and to bring people together for neighborhood cleanups and resource fairs in order to reduce tension and build community.
Our collective response is especially important to you and us because it’s the Thanksgiving holiday, and our extended families and neighbors are visiting. Come take a gun lock from me as a gift, just as more than 5,000 others have in 2021. Call the PCAO Gun Lock Line at (520) 724-5617. And then take that gun lock and gift it to the person in your life who needs it. Look them in the eye and have the hard conversation, gently. Tell them you love them, and you need them alive. Make them look you in the eye.
It is OK to worry. It is OK to be afraid. But know that PCAO, the People’s Office, is doing everything humanly possible to move us forward. Day and night. Night and day.
Laura Conover is the Pima County Attorney.