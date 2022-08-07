Laura Conover: What we're doing about fentanyl overdoses

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

USA Today recently invited me to co-author a column on the opioid crisis that reached readers nationwide.

It was an opportunity to address a critical issue on a national scale along with others looking for smart solutions to this latest health epidemic.

And while overdose deaths are attracting national awareness, the crisis is also dire here in Arizona. Much is happening to address it.

I have a unique voice in this arena, because we have a two-pronged approach here in Pima County that is new to the Pima County Attorney’s Office (PCAO) and new to the state of Arizona: to prosecute where appropriate and to educate the community on preventing overdose deaths.

One is to prosecute those who are on notice that their particular “product” contains deadly levels of fentanyl and continue to sell and profit from it anyway. We have sought manslaughter charges in four such cases in the past 18 months. But four prosecutions is not a prevention plan.

We know that trying to prosecute our way out of this latest drug crisis has long been a failed strategy. This was my message when I testified before the Arizona House Judiciary Committee this session on HB 2021, the so-called “fentanyl bill” which actually proposed murder charges for any “transfer” (not sale) for any narcotic (not just fentanyl) that contributed even partially to a death.

Standing before the House committee for my first live testimony, I explained that I already had the laws needed to go after fentanyl dealers and was doing so, and that as written HB 2021 would be the greatest expansion of the War on Drugs ever contemplated by Arizona.

Make no mistake — I grieve for anyone who loses a loved one to this latest epidemic that is ravaging our community and nation. And amid the profound societal disruption brought by the pandemic, we are seeing a record number of opioid deaths in Pima County. The illness is visible on the streets of our communities, and businesses and neighborhoods are feeling the effects of the problem.

In the lead-up to COVID, Pima County had an average of 26 overdose deaths each month. Since March of 2022, that number has risen to nearly 40 deaths per month.

We cannot incarcerate our way out of illness. It didn’t work with crack or cocaine. It failed with heroin. No better with meth. Jail does not cure illness. We must get to the root of the problem and focus on prevention and treatment to reverse the trend.

With this in mind, I shared with the Legislature that day that Arizona has a Good Samaritan law that calls on people to help in case of overdose, and in passing HB 2021 we would have been undermining our own prevention efforts.

At the very first sign of an overdose, I need people to administer Narcan, a medicine designed to reverse an overdose, and I need them to call 911 immediately, because every second counts.

Loved ones and friends are in the best position to help prevent a deadly drug overdose from happening, and they are protected from prosecution for possession or paraphernalia.

At the Legislature, my arguments failed on the day I testified. The bill passed out of the committee. But in the longer term, my argument won. We continued to educate, support waned, and the bill eventually died.

Now is the time to turn up the volume on preventative measures.

At the People’s Office (PCAO) we will continue to get Narcan into every first aid kit, we will run bilingual public service announcements later this summer and get the Good Samaritan word out on social media, regular media and online: Don’t Hesitate: Make the Call.