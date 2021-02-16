Letters to the Editor, Feb. 16

COVID is bad; abortion is worse
I have mixed emotions about how our country is protecting American lives in these troubling times.
There is an unacceptable high daily death rate due to COVID-19, but with the new vaccines, it’s now declining. There is also a repugnantly high daily death rate due to legal abortion, but with the new president, it will soon be rising.
Our medical community is struggling to prevent the COVID death toll from exceeding a half million, while our society has all the scientific tools, yet not the political will necessary to save the lives of twice that, each year of the soon-to-be born.
Let’s accomplish both.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Organisms versus organizations
Natural organisms grow for a while, reach their peak and then shrink. Organizations, on the other hand, don’t know when to stop. They don’t have the checks and balances of nature. They feel they must continue to grow, or they will lose status and become irrelevant.
The zoo is an excellent example of not understanding the difference between progress and growth. Progress would mean the zoo understanding its place as an asset in the park instead of becoming a predator of the ark.
If the zoo absorbs Barnum Hill, it would eventually take the entire south end of the park. This is about sustainability as well as social and environmental justice.
Old trees with tree canopy equity are incredibly valuable, especially in the desert during an increasing heat crisis. Barnum Hill is historic and sacred to our citizens. The wildlife is longstanding and lovely.
Nothing west of Lakeshore Lane or south of the north Duck Pond for zoo expansion.
Manon Getsi, co-chair,
Save the Heart of Reid Park
Midtown
Pathway to Asia and beyond
I have been a docent educator at Reid Park Zoo for over 25 years. Over that time, I have seen it become one of the finest small zoos in the country. Animal habitats have been enlarged and greatly improved, and its focus on conservation and learning is so important in this time of global climate change.
The 3.5-acre “Pathway to Asia” expansion will take only a tiny piece from Reid Park’s 100-plus acres and will bring new educational opportunities about Asian animals for school children, families and the public. Not many people can afford or will ever have the chance to visit wildlife in Asia.
The zoo’s expansion will help bring it to them. Please support this gem in our beautiful Sonoran Desert community.
Guy Belleranti
Northeast side
What Democrats really stand for
A recent letter writer listed the values Republicans stand for and challenged Democrats to do the same. While I take strong issue with the current values of the Republican Party as recently demonstrated by their spineless toadying to the disgraced former president, here is my list of the values Democrats stand for: quality public education (not private or religious), affordable and accessible health care, equal opportunity for all, a living wage, fair taxes, a healthy environment, civil rights, voting rights, competent and trustworthy government.
Gail Kamaras
East side
Trump wins, we win — think about it
“Blessing in disguise” was the first thought that entered my mind when the vote was tallied. He may run on his “Patriot Party,” numbskull platform in four years, or he may not.
Either way the Republican Party is now so weakened to the point of literally no return for years. Split into two factions: One sane and conservative and one insane and bound for what? Ridicule? Jail? Possibly some depression because they didn’t get their way?
Well earned, it will be. These are people so outside of cognitive thinking that one almost wants to saddle up to a few and sell them that Yuma beachfront property you’ve been holding onto. They’re used to grifter jargon and would most likely lay down hard cash when propositioned.
Too easy and not anything I would even consider. I’m keeping my Yuma beach property for myself and our family vacations. We need the break after these last four years.
Michael Harrington
Oro Valley
This is not your father’s GOP
I am a lifelong centrist Democrat. In the 50 years I have been voting in Arizona, I have always voted for the candidate I thought would be best for me, my family, and my country, regardless of party affiliation.
The last four years has seen the Republican Party change from the party of fiscal conservatives to the party of white supremists, conspiracy theory whackos and pathetic liars. Never again will I consider a Republican candidate for any office, knowing that their platform is likely built on lies.
Jeff Jones
Southwest side
Sinema, Kelly are doing their jobs well
I am a left-of-center Democrat who could not be more proud of our moderate Democratic Senators, Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly. Being moderate, they now have the ear of our current president and cannot only support his agenda but are in a unique position to deliver for our state.
They support the necessary COVID-19 relief plan and President Biden’s excellent cabinet nominees. After carefully listening to the impeachment evidence they voted to convict the former leader of insurrection. Any thought from the progressive part of the party to primary them is wrong-headed and counter-productive.
Let the Republican Party leadership here and elsewhere eat their own and censure and primary their members who have a conscience. Additionally, we need to contact our fine senators and thank them for their courage and thoughtful representation. If we do not let our guard down in 2022 we can keep Arizona blue.
We need to work hard to keep them and our Democratic representatives in Congress in office.
James Robinett
Southwest side
Not impartial jurors
In an impeachment trial, all senators must swear an oath to act as impartial jurors. When Senators Mike Lee, Lindsey Graham, and Ted Cruz met with Donald Trump’s defense team they violated that oath and therefore should have been disqualified from casting any vote to render a verdict in the trial.
Rob Modica, PCC humanities professor, retired
Foothills
Becoming the Cult of Trump
I spent many hours Feb. 9-13 watching the impeachment proceedings against former President Donald Trump, hoping for a conviction that would prevent him from ever running for public office again. I could only wonder how many Senate Republicans had been threatened with being censured or “primaried” if they voted against him, possibly receiving warnings of physical harm to themselves and families.
Trump has joked publicly, “You know who you are” and “I’ll find out.” Yet many of his supporters say they love him and will follow him wherever.
So now, I am interested to learn more about talks underway between former and current high-ranking Republicans exploring the possibility of creating a new breakaway, national third party, dedicated to conservative principles and the rule of law. These leaders are concerned about Trump’s grip on Republicans and the “nativist” turn the party has taken, particularly with the involvement of white nationalist groups. Will the Grand Old Party wither to just become the Cult of Trump?
Mary Naig
Foothills
Impeachment based on Trump, not Trump hate
Donald Trump’s impeachment defense included an accusation of Democrats hating Trump and stated that was the basis of their proceedings.
Perhaps there is hatred. Certainly there is no love for the man from the Democrat’s side. But I do not agree that hatred was the basis for instigating Trump’s impeachment proceedings. Of much greater concern was the authoritarian direction Trump’s regime was taking.
We must not let the likes of Trump sway us toward totalitarianism.
Jim Antoniono
Green Valley
Pre-K education puts us on road to equality
Re: the Feb. 14 article “It’s time we expand access to quality pre-K education.”
Thanks to Sarah Garrecht Gassen for reminding us what a difference a quality pre-kindergarten education can make. This early education can help close the opportunity gap and in doing so also help narrow income inequality.
As a career teacher, I can testify that kids who start out behind seldom catch up. Pre-K gets all kids ready for school. Like the ladders out of poverty proposed in President Biden’s relief bill, quality education can help put America on the road to equity.
“We, the People” can speak up to those who represent us locally and nationally. Time to use the phone and the pen to give our elected representatives a heads up to support these important initiatives.
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
Trump acquired a whole party on Saturday
The “not guilty” verdict in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump was disappointing and disgusting. A book called the “Profiles in Cowardice” could be written about the jurors for the defense.
To paraphrase Winston Churchill: “Never have so many been so coerced by just one.”
The Grand Old Party can no longer be called Grand. Rather, it has morphed into what should be called Trump’s Own Party (TOP). Fear will be the one word to describe the policy of the TOP.
One could almost hear Trump exclaim, “Despite not being paid a salary, being president was the most lucrative job I have ever had.”
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Uniting our country takes Republicans, too
I’ve read an increasing number of citizen opinions indicating the need for Joe Biden and Democrats to show a real move toward unification by acting in demonstrable ways to encourage such a goal. It is incumbent on supporters of the last administration to acknowledge their leader’s errors/transgressions in order to assist in creating a climate where working toward the common good can be realized.
We can all commit to encouraging our present representatives in government to work for the good of the country. We can all commit to ridding ourselves of candidates who refuse to honor the sanctity of our open and honest elections. We have a system guaranteeing that our voices are heard. Use it. Honor it.
Don Bird
East side
No one would have voted for this proposal
Re: the Feb. 14 article “Small group should not derail zoo improvements.”
I was one of those voters who voted for the zoo “improvements!” Of course I want the zoo to thrive. The proposition I voted for had not a word about taking away the most lovely part of the park or cutting down old growth trees.
It didn’t talk about displacing creatures and compromising our and future generation’s enjoyment of our public natural space. Most of all, I want Reid Park to remain accessible to all Tucson residents and visitors.
The park is public; the zoo is not. The park has an established continuity of history: a body of physical experience that generations of Tucsonans have enjoyed. This domain should never be usurped by the zoo venue.
We are not an angry few! There are over 25,000 signatures on the petition to halt the development process! The impact would be just too great to the park, plants, people and natural creatures to continue without abating. Tucsonans have every right to keep what is ours. The funding was not transparent, or it never would have passed.
Beth Jonquil
Midtown