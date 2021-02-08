Letters to the Editor, Feb. 8

Sign me up
for censure
Arizona’s Republican Party censured Gov. Doug Ducey, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain during their annual meeting. How do you get on that list?
What the Republicans meant as an act of punishment, I view as a badge of courage. I know that I’m a big-hearted liberal, but maybe some local members of the GOP could be disgusted with my comments and take it to the heads of the party so I could get censured too.
I would be proud to stand alongside two out of the three of these Arizonans. I can understand censuring Ducey with his great efforts to curb COVID-19 in our state.
Seems to me that the GOP has been drinking some weird Kool-Aid. They do know Donald Trump’s done, right? No amount of hot air coming from the former president (thank God) is going to get him reelected. I believe he, and those Arizona Republicans, committed sedition and should be held accountable for their actions in the Capitol riot.
Stephen Makielski
Midtown
Christmas in February for Arizona Democrats
Just when we think Arizona Republicans can’t do another stupid thing, they surprise us by reelecting Kelli Ward as party chair.
This is the same party chair that lost two U.S. Senate seats and backed the loser in the presidential election. This is the same party chair that conjured up presidential voter fraud and filed frivolous lawsuits that were all eventually tossed for lack of evidence. This is the same party chair that sued then-Vice President Mike Pence in a bid to give the election to then-President Donald Trump.
Not being content with Kelli Ward’s antics, Arizona’s four Republican representatives in Congress joined other Republicans in the House to try and overturn the election. The Republican Party was not through yet. They decided to censure Gov. Doug Ducey, former Sen. Jeff Flake and Cindy McCain during the party’s meeting.
If the Republican Party of Arizona was trying to give the Democratic Party a gift that keeps on giving, they succeeded.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
What’s wrong with the Arizona GOP?
Doesn’t the Arizona GOP realize they are the laughing stock of the nation?
First it was the repeated attempts by Republican state leaders, led by Kelli Ward, to prevent the certification of Arizona’s Electoral College results in the presidential election. This included multiple frivolous lawsuits that were summarily thrown out of court.
Next it was the outrageous instigation and incitement of a violent, seditious mob attack on the Capitol by congressional Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar. Then it was the censuring of Cindy McCain and former Sen. Jeff Flake for daring to support a Democrat for president instead of the populist demagogue Donald Trump in 2020 election.
And now most recently, it is efforts by state Republicans to increase voter suppression, with bills like House Bill 2369 that requires every mail-in vote to be notarized.
When does the Arizona GOP realize they are losing the young, the educated, women and minority groups in this state for a good reason? They are completely out of touch with reality and need to awaken from their stupor.
Marilyn Orenstein
North side
A shout out to TMC shuttle drivers
I’m glad to see so many letters praising the Tucson Medical Center vaccination process. My wife and I thought it was excellent on the part of the administrators and the nurses.
I also want to praise the shuttle drivers who displayed patience and courtesy to the seniors, many of whom were handicapped and needed assistance. Between each load they disinfected the high-touch areas to keep the passengers safe. Everyone was so friendly and helpful. Many thanks to all involved.
Jerry Knoski
East side
Rep. Bolick’s bill is bollocks
Arizona state Rep. Shawnna Bolick’s bill proposing to give the legislature the authority to overturn federal election results is asinine and offensive. The Arizona Constitution states that “all political power is inherent in the people.”
Has she not read and sworn an oath to this constitution?
Kirk Astroth
Northwest side
VA is also rolling out those vaccines
I write to commend the Tucson VA Medical Center’s staff and management for the efficient and pleasant manner by which I received my first COVID shot from the VA this week. They were indeed a proficient and pleasant team.
Keep up the good work!
Gerald Stiles
Northwest side
Kino vaccine experience a breeze
Thank you to all the volunteers at Banner Health. Our appointment for the COVID vaccine went very smoothly at Banner — University Medical Center South. The hardest part about the inoculation was getting the Band-Aid off afterwards.
Lucette Barber
and Paul Robinson
Midtown
Please save heart of Reid Park
My memories of Barnum Hill stretch far back. I can hear my months-old son giggling as we laid on the grass underneath the trees, watched the ducks, enjoyed a picnic. I can see my dog’s big, goofy smile as we climbed the hill, wound our way around the south duck pond, and back up the hill over and over again. I can remember get-togethers with friends and solo moments of quiet and relaxation in those same spots.
It’s heartbreaking to think that this free, public space will be torn down to make way for a zoo expansion. I love the zoo, but the heart of Reid Park is for everyone, not just those who can afford to get in. Parks are indispensable. They provide solace to so many, improve the quality of life, connect us to nature and provide endless opportunities to build memories. It would be devastating to lose Barnum Hill in the name of expansion.
Holly Schaffer
Northwest side
Compromise could save Barnum Hill, trees
I would like to suggest another compromise. Spend extra time and money to redesign the Asia section and build it in the area northeast of the larger north pond. That saves Barnum Hill and the old trees. The road between the ponds and the current zoo has to be taken anyway.
The long-range solution is to buy land outside the current park or take land away from the sport fields and the golf course which are assumed to be bigger revenue-producers than the zoo.
John G. Higgins
Southeast side
Trump will always be target for liberals
So you thought the political establishment might ease up on the Trumpster with Mr. Joe Biden in charge? Not a chance. The attacks on Donald Trump and his family will continue forever and a day. Just last week the PGA canceled this year’s championship at a Trump golf course.
The Big E’s message is: never again will a first-time candidate be allowed to seek the presidency without approval of the New York-Washington political elites. Don’t even think about it will be the warning to anyone who might be so inclined.
What about Trump’s friends, associates and supporters? A U.S. senator’s book deal has been voided. The MyPillow guy has been dumped by retailers. A well-known American university is recalling honorary degrees from those who served with Trump (say what?). And social media bigwigs have closed the accounts of Trump and hundreds of others.
While Biden urges unity, his regime has refused to calm the waters of the deep divide among Americans.
Jim Crumpacker
SaddleBrooke
Dems bonkers to push $15 minimum wage
Re: the Jan. 31 article “Minimum wage of $15 a sticking point in Biden’s virus relief plan.”
President Biden has proposed legislation raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour. Now, consider a small businessman with five employees, whom he pays $10 per hour, while generating a tidy net profit of $75,000 per year. At the mandated wage of $15 per hour, his wage costs increase $52,000 (five employees times $5 times 2,080 hours).
Add another 7.65% to cover additional Social Security and Medicare taxes and his overall costs increase to almost $56,000, leaving him with a net profit of near $19,000.
At this point, he is better off to lay off five workers, close the business and seek a minimum wage job for himself. This does not take into account the loss in tax revenue plus the increased cost of providing unemployment compensation for the furloughed workers.
Brilliant economic policy. If this is not enough, Rep. Rashida Tlaib wants a $20 minimum wage. She is living proof that lacking common sense presents no barrier in getting elected to Congress.
John E. Buehler
Northwest side
$15 minimum wage is a bad idea
Re: the Jan. 31 article “Minimum wage of $15 a sticking point in Biden’s virus relief plan.”
The article points out some pros and cons of the proposed minimum wage increase, but also misses some key points. The article quotes some information from the nonpartisan CBO report but leaves out this gem:
How does increasing the minimum wage affect family income? By boosting the income of low-wage workers who keep their jobs, a higher minimum wage raises their families’ real income, lifting some of those families out of poverty. However, income falls for some families because other workers lose their jobs and business owners must absorb at least some of the higher costs of labor. For those reasons, the net effect of a minimum-wage increase is to reduce average family income.
One might also consider the recently announced closures of grocery stores in Long Beach, California, due to mandated wage increases.
A nationwide mandated minimum wage of $15 per hour is a really bad idea.
Matthew Scully
Sahuarita