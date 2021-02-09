Letters to the Editor, Feb. 9

The Dems need to come as friends
Unity comes from reaching common ground through discussion in friendship, or from power grinding us to submit.
President Joe Biden said in his inaugural speech, “We can see each other not as adversaries but as neighbors. We can treat each other with dignity and respect. We can join forces, stop the shouting and lower the temperature. For without unity there is no peace, only bitterness and fury, no progress, only exhausting outrage.”
Let’s walk the walk; President Biden hasn’t.
He should prove that he, unlike Speaker Nancy Pelosi who calls us enemies, is a friend. He, after decades of privilege and power, may not because with growing, rewarding, calcifying power, one’s moral sense shrinks. Having great power corrupts one, and who wants an amoral friend?
Until President Biden and power-habituated, authoritarian Speaker Pelosi prove to be reliably trustworthy friends, why listen? Never submit to antagonistic, disagreeable, hostile power.
Dane Hall
Sierra Vista
A great vaccination experience
We had our vaccination for COVID-19 on Jan. 30 at Banner — University Medical Center South, at the Kino Sports Complex baseball stadium. Everything went smoothly. Everyone, from the traffic directors to all the others, were very efficient and polite.
Our appointment was for 2:30 p.m., but we got there at 2 p.m. as we were told. We were finished by 2:30 and out of there. They also gave us our appointments for the second shot of vaccine.
We want to give a lot of thanks and appreciation to all the staff, who worked all day standing in cold weather. They even vaccinated my wife, who was scheduled for two days later.
Anant Pathak
Foothills
An organic insurrectionist
Re: the Feb. 6 article “AZ man who wore horns in Capitol riot moves to new jail.”
So, a man in jail, accused of insurrection against the United States, is given organic food because it’s part of his belief system? Seriously? We have thousands of hungry citizens who don’t have any food at all, let alone organic, and he gets to pick what he eats? There is something very wrong with our system.
Barbara Schoenhals
Foothills
Raising the minimum wage is bad for everyone
Re: the Jan. 31 article “Minimum wage of $15 a sticking point in Biden’s virus relief plan.”
I read with much disappointment your front page article.
It seems that the talk of unity and working together goes only as far as those in agreement with those in control. Until we truly start trying to achieve consensus, we may be doomed to an endlessly repeating cycle of those in charge attempting to force their will on the entire country.
As for minimum wage, I thought that was the wage one started as untrained employee, not the wage with which you attempted to support a family. If this goes through, we will have a young person hired to work at a fast food in a small town restaurant earning $30,000 ($15/hr) a year, where he will be making almost as much as a teacher or nurse and, perhaps, as much as his or her parent is making after working for 25 or more years.
What would one expect to earn at retirement and what should the teacher and nurse be earning?
John Cioffi
Northeast side
Defend the filibuster, or rue it later
In the last week or so, some opinion letters were condemning Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for not supporting the left’s position on eliminating the filibuster. It shows that she is a thoughtful, independent public servant, and I applaud her for it. Her critics were certainly upset, but that showed ignorance of the Senate process and of the intentions of the founding fathers. Let’s take a breath and consider:
The filibuster was designed to encourage the senators to talk, debate and persuade. It suggests that our founders thought that important legislation should be agreed to by more than a simple majority. That if a proposed law is of value, a substantial majority would approve.
Harry Reid, Nevada’s former senator and Senate Majority Leader in the Barack Obama years, did away with the filibuster when considering Supreme Court nominees. A senseless power grab that has now haunted the left as Donald Trump got three Supreme Court judges.
If the filibuster goes away for the entire Senate, it will haunt you again.
J. Randall Deeming
Oro Valley
Reid Park Zoo expansion a mistake
Shortly after the opening of the African elephant exhibit, which resulted in the loss of over 12 acres of fee-free, park space, the Expand Reid Park movement correctly surmised that the zoo would soon need more space for future expansion.
A plan was formulated to convert portions of the Randolph Golf Complex into open park space for free, unimpeded use by Tucson’s families and provide room for future Zoo enhancements. Reactions were mixed, but it was hoped the resulting dialogue would demonstrate to the city the importance of Reid Park to Tucson’s families.
Passing by the slim margin of 633 votes, the unquestionably misleading proposition cited by the city and the zoo to justify this latest land-grab, in no way constitutes a mandate. We urge both parties to put the brakes on expansion until the Arizona Attorney General’s Office completes their review of this egregious act, and a more thorough process is instituted that includes better public involvement in decisions concerning the use of public park space.
Peter Polley
Midtown
The zoo benefits Tucson
As Mark Twain said, “I’m in favor of progress! It’s change that I can’t stand.”
Change is hard. Tim Steller (a fine writer with a big heart) misses the field where he once kicked soccer balls. Elephants roam there now. And he doesn’t want Barnum Hill, where his children played, to become the zoo’s Pathway to Asia.
Steller should weigh the benefits of enhancing our city’s wonderful zoo. Offering delight and wonder in a gorgeous setting, the zoo advances conservation, education and research. The Pathway to Asia will feature red pandas, fishing cats, and the endangered Malayan tiger.
Founded in 1965 by Gene Reid as an exhibit of exotic birds, Reid Park Zoo has over 500 animals from all over the world and welcomes 500,000 visitors annually. Some pay reduced admission, some pay nothing. A Tucson jewel, this great civic asset keeps getting better.
That’s change even Mark Twain would welcome.
Jonathan Penner
Northeast side
What about the children?
Imagine you’re a kid. You haven’t been to school in a long time, your parents are struggling to feed you because they have both lost their jobs. You miss your friends and you miss the nice old man next door. But every afternoon your parents walk you across 22nd Street so you can go over and play with the ducks!
You make little boats out of leaves and watch them float down the waterfall. You point out all of the different kinds of birds. You look for your favorite duck. He’s got a wing that sticks out in a funny way. His name is Quacky.
It’s cool here and you like the big trees. Your dad shows you where he carved your mom’s name into one of the biggest trees when they were in high school. You love it here!
Now, imagine you’re the Reid Park Zoo and you’re going to take all of this away from that kid. Really? Is it worth it?
Carol Fenn
Midtown
We can do better by Reid Park
Re: the Feb. 3 article “City of Tucson must stop takeover of Reid Park pond, hill.”
We have an unfortunate trend. When I read Tim Steller’s opinion piece, I am reminded of how our leaders fall short in protecting our communities. This happens not only in regard to public spaces that our tax dollars fund, but also with programs that are funded by our tax dollars.
Our “justice system” can do better. During this pandemic, many of our loved ones are incarcerated, even though research shows that punishment is not an effective deterrent to many of the “crimes” that folks are incarcerated for. Through love and rigor, including healthy and free park spaces, we can have healthier and safer communities.
I did vote for the tax increase in 2017. I love our Reid Park Zoo for many reasons. However, I did not agree to privatizing our park space. Please speak up against this trend. Our leaders can’t do the right thing if we don’t speak up. Protect our parks. Protect our people.
Felicia Chew
Midtown
Healing begins with accountability
A therapist I know once used the analogy of an infected wound and what it takes to heal. How it was necessary to thoroughly dig out the infection, regardless of how painful it may be. Only then could healing begin.
The Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 opened up an infected wound that has been festering for at least the last four years.
Some politicians say to just move on, that attempts to clean out past corruption will only cause more unrest.
Just like the physical wound, no healing can even begin without first digging and scrubbing out the infection regardless of superficial pain. Any attempts at covering things up without a just and proper cleaning will leave us with a raging infection that will only get worse.
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
It’s Trump – he’s the duck
We teach our children to stand up for what they believe and what is right, even if they are the lone voice in a crowd. It takes courage, but there are circumstances that oblige an ethical person to be honest to one’s beliefs, no matter how painful the truth might be. As Americans, we have been imbued with the cherry tree myth, a lesson and model of good behavior and the need to take full responsibility for one’s actions.
Another lesson learned at home is to discern and to verify information to avoid spreading rumors or gossip. This coming week, as the Senate deliberates on the question of impeachment, I ask that our representatives, be they Democrats, Republicans, or independents, be true to their souls and be courageous in the decisions they are going to make.
Please remember that “If it walks like a duck, talks like a duck, it probably is a duck.”
Edmond Schaefer
Marana
AZ rep. trying to dismantle democracy
If the last three months leave any doubt that Republicans are terrified of a true democratic republic, look no further than a proposal by Arizona State Rep. Shawnna Bolick. Her bill would allow the legislature to overturn results of a presidential election that they didn’t like, even after the results have been legally certified. Just wipe them away with a simple majority vote.
There’s more. In any lawsuit contesting the election, judges are prohibited from dismissing the suit, even when there is no legal merit or evidence. In this case, twelve jurors get to decide who won. The case would eventually be appealed to the Arizona Supreme Court, which currently sets court procedures.
The rich irony here is that Rep. Bolick’s husband is Supreme Court Justice Clint Bolick. One wonders how he feels about his wife’s attempt to dismantle democracy while usurping judicial prerogatives. It must make for interesting dinner conversations.
Dan Gipple
Southeast side