Letters to the Editor, Jan. 30

“Cancel culture” is a tricky concept. It seems to mean whatever the user wants it to mean.
For conservatives, those wanting to cancel their culture are opponents (liberals/socialists?) who: oppose their right to practice Christianity (note: 87% of U.S. adults say they are Christians), want open borders for would-be immigrants flooding the country with terrorists, undocumented persons and job stealers (note: the U.S. was built by immigrants). They support a woman’s right to choose in childbearing (note: a majority of women prefer being able to choose). They support socialism (note: Medicare, loved by the elderly, is the most socialistic program in the U.S.), and they seek to eliminate the pre-1960s dominant white male culture dating back to 1620 when women, Blacks, Hispanics, Asians, gays and non-Christians knew their “place” (note: that group is a huge U.S. majority).
Is that a correct description of “cancel culture?”
Edward Pokorney
Marana
Shame on anyone who still stands by Trump
Make no mistake about it. All of the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2012, were Donald Trump supporters. That does not mean that all Trump supporters are in favor of a violent uprising against an authority or government. But, one has to question why any Trump supporter would still stand by him and his unfounded conspiracy theories of a stolen election.
Words matter and his words contributed to fomenting the mob that violently tried to overthrow our duly sanctioned election. Shame on anyone who still supports this dangerous man.
Philip Rasmussen
Foothills
State made smart bet on sports gambling
Apparently Gov. Doug Ducey’s been busy enjoining a new compact with the state’s Native Americans to allow statewide sports betting. Hallelujah.
With the current compact about to expire, admitting sports betting is not only an avenue for a substantial new statewide income stream, it benefits tourism and all but eliminates players driving to New Mexico, Colorado or Nevada. New Jersey, Michgan, Pennsylvania, Oregon, South Dakota and 15 other states have embraced it. Results include new jobs, new buildings, new income and tourism. A number of other states are preparing legislation.
Sports betting, be it on the phone, internet or at tribal casinos, racetracks and off-track betting venues, is a year-round enterprise. Naysayers have long claimed that gambling on events will corrupt the teams and games; others feel it already exists (illegally) without supervision. But, the Supreme Court, and 55% of Americans, are in favor with only 35% opposed.
Money now flowing to illegal offshore books will stay at home (some estimates of $150 million-plus).
A strong, positive move.
Baird Thompson
Foothills
Seditionists
among us
Re: The Jan. 16 article “It was a banner day for a walk, until that flag swayed.”
I could relate to David Fitzsimmons’ column about going for a walk in his neighborhood. I had a similar experience though where I live all signs and flags need to come down soon after the election. Most followed the rule except one house that regularly had the American flag flying upside down in protest that Joe Biden won.
Since many of the residents in the area are veterans, it is hard to believe so many people would vote for a candidate who called people in the military suckers and losers and whose loss was validated by judges, some of whom were Republicans and some appointed by the outgoing president. Looking back on history, I have been very concerned about the white supremacists and fascists who support our former president. Jan. 6 definitely showed that we all have to be concerned about our democracy.
Jeanne Reale
SaddleBrooke
Tigers must not devour Reid Park
Tucson is starved for quality parkland. We’re in the bottom 15% of U.S. cities (Trust For Public Land). Therefore it’s unconscionable for the zoo to grow by raiding Reid Park and taking the most prized and scenic section — the historic namesake of the park itself.
There’s not enough land at Reid for the zoo to have any viable long-term growth plan in its current location without harming the greater public good by diminishing the park — as the current plan does.
The zoo has eaten away at Reid Park before! There’s no reason to expect this behavior (devouring Tucson’s precious, irreplaceable open parkland) will change in the future. This assault against the public interest is misdirected because there’s no plan to replace this land. The initiative language the zoo claims justifies this plan failed to describe the reality. The zoo failed to reach out to adjacent neighborhoods or regular park users. Meetings were cheerleading sessions, not a gauge of true community sentiment. Tucson deserves better.
Jeffrey Holsen
North side
TMC makes
jab tolerable
Kudos to the team at Tucson Medical Center!
With the help of a computer-savvy friend who helped me negotiate the website, I registered both my husband and myself, and had appointments on Friday evening. We arrived at the shuttle stop and were taken to the vaccination site in the conference center to find it well-staffed and very efficient.
From start to finish, TMC seems to have done a great job making the process easier than anticipated. We are in the 1B group, folks over 75, and are so happy that we have received our first injection with little or no side effects. We have received our COVID vaccine card and have appointments to return for the second injection.
Thank you, TMC, for making distribution in this terrible pandemic easy. Your staff, from the check-in counter, nurses and student nurses in the post-injection 15-minute observation room were all wonderful.
Bobbi Wiggins
Marana