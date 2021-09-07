Letters to the Editor Sept. 7

Hoping sanity makes a return
It is sad to see school board members being threatened, and resigning for the same reason. It hurts none but the children and students. We are so politically charged we are making a bad impression on the world. Domestic terrorism is hurting us as much as any foreign terrorists.
Also, the president, when he got us out of Afghanistan, deserved the full support of members of Congress and the public. He has done it to prevent future casualties of our young and dedicated soldiers and get us out of an unwinnable and unending war.
He deserves full support of all.
We are hurting ourselves and future generations with unscientific beliefs. Hope this sad phase passes away soon and the old days come back.
Anant Pathak
Foothills
These laws have zero ‘integrity’
Like other red states, in 2021 Arizona’s Republican Legislature passed a number of “election integrity” laws. But the real purpose and impact of those laws is to suppress voter participation, especially by minorities.
Three of the recently passed laws, SB 1819, HB 2569 and SB 1485 are especially egregious. SB 1819 will effectively make secret ballots impossible. HB 2569 bars any private funding to assist election officials, which will negatively impact the Navajo Nation and other underserved communities. SB 1485 will purge voters from the Permanent Early Voting list.
It is important to sign petitions to get these laws on the 2022 ballot so we, the citizens of Arizona, can ensure that voting rights in our state are not restricted. You can find information about where to sign by doing an internet search for “petition signing in Pima County” or check in front of your local library where several different groups have set up signing tables. Petitions must completed by Sept. 28.
Karen Harris
Northwest side
Discover the fun of mathematics
I enjoyed reading the opinion and analysis “Diving into the mystery of math can be fun” Aug. 31. I’m an almost completely retired CPA (cleaning, pressing and alterations — no, not really).
In my work in public practice I performed audits; prepared financial statements, business and individual income tax returns; and engaged in business and tax planning with my clients. Being nimble in arithmetic (adding, subtracting, multiplying, dividing, fractions, percentages and decimals) has been a very good foundation for my work.
The two math puzzles the writer presented and numerous others have always been interesting and fun for me. Due to my arithmetic foundation, financial schedules or general ledgers with hundreds, or even thousands, of numbers and captions were a pleasant challenge as opposed to indifference, dread or fear.
Douglas R. Holm
East side
Bounties revive a shameful past
The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, decided not to set aside the anti-abortion laws passed by Texas. Some of the provisions of the Texas laws include private citizens being allowed to sue abortion providers and, per the Arizona Daily Star “anyone involved in facilitating abortions … including anyone who drives a woman to a clinic to get an abortion.” Also, anyone who successfully sues another person would be entitled to at least $10,000.
The Fugitive Slave Act of 1793 and 1850 set up a system of bounty on fugitive slaves so the Southern states could have their slaves returned to them. The 1793 Act set up a $500 penalty on any person who helped harbor or conceal escapees. The 1850 Act increased the penalty for interfering with the rendition process to $1,000 and six months in jail.
Texas uses carrots instead of sticks to compel women into slavery because of their wombs. And the five members of the Supreme Court who allow this have brought back slavery.
Matt Somers
Midtown
A decent man
We have a mensch for president of the U.S.A. in Joe Biden.
Mitch Sternberg
Downtown
Horton again is right on target
Kudos again to Star regular contributor Renée Schafer Horton! She hit the nail on the head in her Sept. 1 commentary “A enlightening conversation with a COVID vaccine resister.”
I would have been less kind and more blunt. These “free” spirits are limiting my freedom to roam more normally. I don’t feel comfortable yet attending a movie or a theater production. The non-vaxxers are assaulting us.
A simple surcharge to their insurance premiums might get them to “see the light.” The amount of money spent on anti-vaxxers who are admitted to our hospitals should be billed back to their insurance companies. Why should I pay for their ignorance? They are draining the energy of our medical personnel. Medical personnel’s freedom and health are also at risk. If we lose the medical personnel, our health system buckles under the strain. They bear the brunt of our “freedom.”
We should all do our part to be part of the solution, not the problem.
Paula Palotay
Marana
Lasting footprint of our ‘Big Bird’
A question for Greg Hansen about his Top 100 list: How can you leave the only player in University of Arizona history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, a three-time academic and athletic All-American; the former chairman of the board of directors of the Tucson Airport Authority, Tucson Chamber of Commerce, AAA, the UA Alumni Association, TEP, the Urban League, and the NAACP who also runs his own accounting business? As he and I have played golf from Phoenix to Tubac, when he is recognized he is always gracious and takes time with whomever. Yes I’m talking about Bob “Big Bird” Elliott.
If he’s not in the top 10, there is none.
Richard Patterson
East side
FCC must learn to collect fines
One day last week, between 7:10 a.m. and 9 p.m., I received 22 robo/spoof calls on my landline and cellphone. Congress passed the TRACED Act, which became effective in February 2021, to give the FCC the tools to stop this activity.
Nothing has happened! Obviously, the FCC has done nothing to enforce the law.
I suggest Congress tell the FCC there will be no appropriation for FCC salaries for fiscal year 2022; if they want to be paid it will have to come from fines they collect from the robocallers or the phone companies that refuse to comply with the law.
Historically the FCC has been notoriously inefficient at collecting fines; between 2015 and 2019 it collected only 0.003%. If it doesn’t collect fines, the law has no teeth. Our congressional representatives need to do something to make the FCC enforce the law.
Jerry Knoski
East side