Letters to the Editor

Trump’s followers are not innocent victims
Re: the Dec. 21 letter “Nothing but insults from the left.”
I’m taking to task the writer who defines “ad hominem” and the error in his rationale. I take issue with his weak reasoning that people, in their reverence and adoration for someone who lies, cheats, attacks, feigns ignorance, blackmails, and racially stereotypes, are somehow innocent victims.
His inference that the wheat can be separated from the chaff is absurd.
I submit that his mention of “creating a diversion” is confusing. Trump, the man, would bring a knife to a “genuine debate.”
I hypothesize that “When you lay down with dogs, you get up with fleas.”
That’s what I learned on the University of Illinois-Chicago debate team many decades ago.
And I am flummoxed as to why he “calls out” the fair and balanced Arizona Daily Star.
Thomas John Plesniak
Midtown
Ideas to incentivize health-care careers
Re: the Dec. 22 article “Health officials: Hospitals will be overwhelmed in coming weeks.”
The American population is growing by about 25 million people every decade. Americans in general are living longer. Between 2000 and 2030, the number of people in the United States over the age of 65 is expected to double.
Currently, we are experiencing space and staff shortages in the field of health care, to such a level that we have been in a state of crisis for the past nine months and expect that crisis to continue for possibly another year.
This will not be the last medical crisis. I think it is pretty clear that our health-care staff, services, facilities and system needs an overhaul. Our government at every level must work with our educational institutions to create a master plan to address the future needs of our nation when it comes to health care. This starts with low-cost education in the medical field to include doctors, nurses and other staff needed to meet these future needs.
Being “overwhelmed” and “under-led” is unacceptable. Time to get busy.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Paper, and kindness, delivered daily
I have been a recipient of the Arizona Daily Star for several years. My father, who is 93 years old, lives with us on and off. A few years ago, he developed Alzheimer’s.
One of his favorite things to do is to go to the mailbox to get the paper so he can work on the crossword puzzles. In wanting to keep daily rituals, he looks forward to gathering the paper, pouring a cup of coffee, and fixing his toast.
Last year he got confused and disoriented while gathering the paper at the end of the drive. Our wonderful delivery agent, Carlos Samanigo, made the extra effort to drive closer to our house and drop the paper in a makeshift mailbox where we can watch dad continue his routine with pride.
I am thankful for such a caring and compliant agent. Thank you, Carlos, for excellent service!
Susan Foree
Northwest side