Many jobs are done by undocumented
Today I enjoyed my breakfast of fruit and a favorite cereal. The fruit had to be picked by hand in California, by immigrants. No one else would dare stoop so low. As a capitalist country, we the people have been seeking cheap labor to make our profits for many, many years while our government looked beyond the law to just let those profits alone.
Suddenly, after a hundred years of cheap labor, we mark some as law breakers. Now we use ICE to crack down, arresting the parents to send back and are left with their children who are United States citizens. For a century or more, THEY have been doing the jobs that we won’t do. From washing dishes to roofing, road work to stock yards, THEY have worked to get ahead while we the people looked the other way.
That fruit on my breakfast cereal doesn’t taste as good. Wonder why?
Roger Engels
Northwest side
Epstein’s life could have been saved
The President of the U.S. again used the power of the presidency to promote another ludicrous and outrageous conspiracy theory! I’m pretty sure if POTUS was told that Bill and Hillary Clinton parachuted in with their ninjas to murder Jeffrey Epstein, he would tweet out “I don’t know for sure, but that’s what I’m hearing.”
The failure to protect Epstein is a failure of our entire Justice Department. We also see yet another example of a high-level appointment with incompetent vetting. The director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons has been serving in an acting role for over a year. He had no prison experience and violated rules dealing with prisoners on suicide watch.
The warden and guards at MCC have been removed from duty, but the buck must stop at the top. Our Justice Department protected El Chapo — surely they would have allocated the resources and oversight to protect their highest profile inmate: POTUS’ old party buddy.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
Fomenting division
and discord with hatred
Those who sow hate and division have a well-worn and successful playbook.
First, select a religious, racial, nationality or any group of your choosing that can be targeted as “the other.” Check.
Second, spout countless lies in speech after speech to denigrate and stir up hate against the group. Check.
Third, use your power to inflict as much pain as possible on the group and then systematize the pain. Check.
Finally, continue delivering speeches to make the group appear so dangerous that a tiny number of fanatics eventually kill. Some may have severe mental issues, but other killers, by their own admission, are true believers. Check.
Unfortunately, this is now the sad reality in our country and innocent men, women and children are paying with their lives.
Dan Gipple
Southeast side
Expand Medicare
for more efficiency
Many letter writers who are opposed to “Medicare For All” mention that it would increase taxes. Few seem to understand that an increase in taxes can result in everyone being better off.
Once, we had a capitalistic firefighting system whereby each homeowner had to negotiate a private deal with a private fire company. If firefighters arrived at your burning house and your subscription was not paid up, or if you were subscribed with another company, they simply left. Which was disastrous.
The system was very inefficient because there were often several competing, profit-making firefighting companies that bunched up in “better” areas of the community. The system proved to be so unsatisfactory that most cities went to our current, single server “socialized” system. That definitely increased taxes.
The socialized system is not perfect, but it covers the city uniformly, is simpler, more convenient and much more efficient. When they put your fire out, they don’t even send you a bill.
Few would like to go back to the old system.
John Kromko
Downtown
Jews should not
be complicit with Israel
Most American Jews, myself included, strongly value civil liberties, religious freedom and free speech, especially the freedom to criticize. Israel was totally out of line banning Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar at the behest of the Trump administration because they are Muslims and have criticized Israel in defense of the Palestinian cause.
The world has tolerated racist ideologies and hate speech way too freely in the past, to disastrous results as we all too well know, and we Jews, of all people, should not be complicit in allowing racist ideologies to flourish in our world today.
Mark Elson
West side
Someone needs
to be held responsible
Re: the August 16 article “Prison director ‘surprisingly uninformed’ on useless locks.”
As a retired Arizona Department of Corrections captain, I cannot believe that Chuck Ryan, the director, did not know of the serious violations or incidents occurring, such as inmates out of their cells, etc. when they were not supposed to be. These are serious violations and should’ve required a “significant incident report” to be called in by phone or emailed to the headquarters in Phoenix by the shift supervisors immediately. If it is true that he did not become aware of the situations, then it falls on the shift supervisors at the time for failing to do their assigned duties; if Ryan did know of the situations, then it falls on him for failing to take action immediately. Either way, someone should be held responsible.
Hector Montano
South Tucson
Vote Farley to find best-effort solutions
Every year, we the concerned citizens of Sen. Steve Farley’s District have visited the Arizona Legislature to speak personally with him about public issues, like education, teachers’ salaries, unions and working families’ struggles.
Farley’s legislative reputation, based on across-the-aisle cooperation with colleagues, seeks best-effort solutions that serve every Arizonan; however, when the majority party’s bills harm rather than help, he votes with other minority Democrats against bad bills.
Candidate Romero’s political action committee called Institute for Policy and Politics’ dark-money mailer does not reflect the truth. Carefully-footnoted attacks on Farley’s votes, taken out of context, reflect his minority party’s solidarity in order to resist divisive majority bills. How can Romero claim “clean campaign” when her mailer smears, and denigrates, a fellow Democrat, particularly Farley, who votes his principles and conscience for Arizonans?
Go to Farley’s website. Read Farley’s visionary plans for all Tucson Valley citizens. Then, vote Farley!
Deborah Gessaman
Northwest side
How to reelect Trump: Criticize supporters
I have noted an increasing penchant to directly transfer the many criticisms (racist, sexist, xenophobic, etc) of President Trump to the voters and supporters of Trump. In other words, people are starting to say directly, “If you voted for Trump, you are a (racist or some other perjorative).” A recent letter writer to the Star said right up front to Trump supporters, “You are deplorable.”
I hope these folks keep up this narrative. Please. I implore you to do so. See what happens, and lock in Trump’s reelection in 2020. Thank you for your support.
Stephen Sollenberger
Foothills