Vietnam veterans deserve thanks, too
When I am out and about, I wear my cap with its inscription: “WWII Veteran,” and I am often stopped by women, men and even youngsters and thanked for my service. This is very much appreciated by me, and some interesting conversations ensue as some of my well-wishers are also veterans.
But I write to thank all the Vietnam War veterans for their service. The country was completely behind the military in World War II, but many people were against our being in the Vietnam War.
Unfortunately this dislike of our being in that war resulted in invective against our servicemen, which was abominable.
I am reminded of the expression used about Confederate soldiers fighting in our Civil War, “honorable men in a dishonorable cause (i.e. slavery).” I think those against the Vietnam War, which was their right, should have considered our Vietnam servicemen “honorable men in a disliked cause.”
Thank you, all you Vietnam Vets, for your service!
Gerry Lessells
West side
Many thanks
to Sunshine Knitters
The Desert Coasties, a group of Coast Guard vets in the Green Valley/Sahuarita area, want to publicly thank the Sunshine Knitters of Comanche Wells Mobile Home Park for their generous donation of knitted hats, scarves, shawls and lap blankets to help veterans stay warm this winter.
The Sunshine Knitters work all year round on the project and turn out hundreds of beautifully crafted items. Groups benefiting from their generosity include homeless veterans, residents of the Arizona State Veterans Home, Women Warriors, hospitalized vets and others.
All the items were accepted by the Desert Coasties and, in turn, given to the American Legion Madera Post 131 Auxiliary for distribution.
We acknowledged the Sunshine Knitters with a framed letter and a certificate. Their kindness and devotion to others is an example for all of us.
Jeffrey Webster, Bob Bonville, Jim Taylor for the Desert Coasties
Green Valley, Sahuarita
Proposed building will be an energy hog
Re: the Oct. 10 article “$600M transit center deal going before City Council.”
An eight-story greenhouse in the middle of the desert? This is completely wrong for Tucson.
This building should be built using passive solar architecture. It should be covered on the south side with a “solar skin” (photovoltaics) and a solar array on the roof. There should be cisterns on all sides to harvest rainwater. And eight stories is too high. We do not have the water to support unchecked growth.
How much air conditioning will it take to cool this building during our long, hot summer? All new buildings must use renewables and be built to conserve energy. Anything else is utterly irresponsible and self-destructive. We are so lucky to have the climate that we have. Let us not destroy what we have left.
Barbara Kausen
West side
Impeachment should have already happened
Re: the Oct. 10 letter “Democrats must respect 2016 election results.”
I’m getting tired of reminding people that Trump actually lost the popular vote by millions. He was elected not by the people but by the antiquated Electoral College.
Trump hopefully will be impeached because of his many, many, many abuses of power. His latest is appeasing a dictator in Turkey. His abrupt misuse of power will likely lead to the deaths of our allies the Kurds. The Kurds who did the heavy lifting of beating back the Islamic State.
Now the thousands of IS fighters will be released. Your great president finds that to be acceptable because they will go to Europe to practice their terrorism and likely the United States, too.
Your president finds ways to tear down our country daily. He has no soul. My question is why did impeachment take so long?
Kathy Blanchard
Southwest side
President’s weak spot has been revealed
Did Turkey’s strongman president just take a page out of America’s strongman president’s playbook? Maybe President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey threatened to nationalize Trump’s properties in Turkey unless Trump pulled U.S. troops out of Syria. That move sacrificed thousands of Kurds and America’s standing in the world to help Erdogan look strong by “cleansing” Turkey’s borders of indigenous people.
Now other nations’ leaders know our president is an easy mark if they threaten his personal financial interests. Meanwhile, our country’s foreign policy is held hostage by those interests.
Hollace Lyon
SaddleBrooke
Oust Trump, then start cleaning up his mess
President Trump has got to go. The Russia investigation led nowhere, there was no conspiracy. Similarly, I am ordinarily of the opinion that if you don’t like a first-term president, vote him out.
However, Trump has betrayed the Kurds, who fought for us against the Islamic State. The Turks will kill the Syrian Kurds. In the Ukraine, already invaded by and menaced by Russia on an ongoing basis, Trump holds up military aid. Not good.
Hong Kong democracy? Trump engages in irrelevant mockery of Steve Kerr.
This country’s foreign policy is shambolic. Our allies wonder. Our enemies laugh.
Left in office, Trump can put this country in substantial danger. Republicans likely won’t nominate an alternate candidate.
An impeachment based upon the Ukraine, plus the clear dangers of his lack of a foreign policy, may rally enough senators to secure a conviction. Then we can clean up this mess.
Richard Sipan
Green Valley
President is not doing what’s best for citizens
Re: the Oct. 11 letter “President wants what’s best for US citizens.”
Why do supporters of the president continue to believe he has the best interest of the citizens at heart? The letter writer believes that her party is the only party that works hard for upholding the laws and not spending money on illegals.
First, the institute on Taxation & Economic Policy estimates that undocumented workers in 2017 paid a total of 11.7 billion in state and local taxes, and that they pay billions in federal taxes and help keep Social Security solvent. They pay billions into the system and never collect a dime.
The president is spending billions on a useless wall. Believing in patriotism does not mean you have to be cruel to children and families trying to escape a life of terror. My ancestors came here for the same reason.
If you believe that Trump is for American citizens first, I have a bridge I would like to sell you. He is only for one person and that is not you or me.
Neil Norton
Oro Valley
It’s time to end job bias due to pregnancies
Re: the Oct. 12 article “Warren’s pregnancy discrimination story isn’t that outlandish.”
In 1971, a colleague and I in the English department of a high school in progressive Fairfax County, Virginia, were both pregnant.
Her due date was August; mine was September. Due to personnel regulations, she was forced to leave her position in April while I was allowed to stay until June, the end of the school year.
At the time, no one thought such arbitrary action was unfair, but what was particularly ludicrous is that she was offered the opportunity to continue her position, but as a substitute teacher. Of course, at a much reduced salary and no benefits.
Seven years later, the Pregnancy Discrimination Act would become part of the Civil Rights Act. Still, according to an Associated Press article in Sunday’s Arizona Daily Star, this breathtaking discrimination is still in play. I’m thankful to Elizabeth Warren for bringing attention to it.
Denice Blake
Midtown
McSally is doing what her supporters wanted
I have read several letters recently critical of Sen. Martha McSally using the catchphrase “party over country.” I hope those using that phrase are willing to apply it to all legislators.
Where are U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer in the battle for meaningful immigration legislation? Wouldn’t that be good for the country, even if working with President Trump would be bad for their party. They are absent.
Where is U.S. Rep. Raúl Griljalva in the sanctury city discussion? Thinking about his own interests rather than those of Tucson or the country?
McSally is doing just what the voters of Southern Arizona wanted her to do. Kudos to one legislator who puts her country’s interests over her own.
Bruce Dockter
Sierra Vista