Culture cannot justify intolerance
Re: the Sept. 15 editorial “TUSD sex-ed critics hide behind ‘culture’ to deny other voices.”
I applaud the no-nonsense opinion of the editorial board. Using culture, whether it be Hispanic or religious, to justify your intolerance of other fellow humans is totally unacceptable in a pluralistic society such as ours. If that is your culture, then it is a culture of intolerance. Is that the message you wish to teach your children?
Gene Twaronite
Downtown
‘Convenience fee’ not so convenient
Re: the Sept. 14 letter “Online tax payment’s ‘convenience fee’ a joke.”
I too agree with the letter writer regarding the fee to process a payment at the treasurer for property taxes. What is also absurd is the dollar convenience fee for payment processing at justice courts. I mean, why gouge the tax payer even more? Sadly, I was told that justice court employees are getting raises, however, that comes with a hiring freeze. Typical of Pima County Justice Court as well as the whole county, giving its people a raise while at the same time adding more stress to their lives.
Jamie Rios
Downtown
Where does our money go?
Re: the Sept. 15 column “Climate change a facile explanation for migrant surge.”
Forget global warming and climate change as political tools for a moment, the climate changes by the day, week, month, year, always has. It’s unfortunate that the climate has been so harsh in Central America, but aren’t we (USA) providing lots of funding to these countries?
Do the people in need receive any of this funding or does it stay with government bigwigs? As writer Tim Steller points out, “the causality remains totally unclear.” So why give global warming/climate change adherents even more of which to try to affect our political process. Newspaper filler? I generally read Steller’s columns, don’t always agree, but he erred on the side of caution with this piece.
Jim Chaffee
Downtown
Can religion be used to justify hypocrisy?
On Sept. 16, 2019, the Arizona Supreme Court decided whether stationary artists could refuse to accept gay customers on the basis of so-called sincerely held religious beliefs. What other minutiae next: pizza, or soft drinks?
What does sincerely held religious belief entail? Can those who worship the devil or believe in witches then reject customers who are Christians? Would it be acceptable if Muslim companies then deal only with those who subscribe to Islam?
Most white Christians would immediately say no, that’s not the intent. So, in reality, it is a thinly veiled attack against homosexuals, nonwhites, non-Christians. Soon, hateful religious signs targeting minority groups will go up, as in Germany when the “Judenboykott” was issued on April 1, 1933. The truth behind sincerely held is nothing but hypocrisy, racism and religious fanaticism.
Christ himself would be ashamed of those who promote that right-wing ideology, which has nothing to do with religion. Christianity is love, not hatred. Americans, justice and liberty for all.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
What if the shoe
was on the other foot?
Since the U.S. Supreme Court and the Arizona Supreme Count have ruled that people with strong religious convictions can refuse to make cakes or cards (etc.) for same-sex marriages, my question is this: If a Muslim baker, due to strong religious convictions, refused to make a cake (etc.) for a Christian occasion, would the Muslim be given the same rights as these Christians?
Flora Frederick
Midtown
Public or charter? Ask the internet
Re: the Sept. 17 article “Federal official praises charter schools during visit to TUSD’s University High.”
My goodness, the current U.S. Department of Education sunk to a new low. I have been an adviser for U.S. educational programs since the 1980s, and called as an expert to advise the Secretary of Education and the department.
One of the first tasks for any federal political appointee who is visiting the hinterlands like Tucson is to know about whom s/he is speaking to. Apparently, the current occupants of the U.S. Department of Education may lack the ability for due-diligence using Google search. University High in Tucson instantly shows up as Tucson Unified School District, decidedly not a charter school, in Google. The assistant secretary compounded the error by insisting University High is a charter school. Oh well, he came and went. I hope he is no longer an assistant secretary soon.
Dennis Embry
Northeast side
Praise for McSally’s commitment to business
I want to thank Sen. Martha McSally for her strong advocacy for Southern Arizona businesses. Since representing Tucson in the House of Representatives and now in the U.S. Senate, she has promoted economic growth in our city and across the state. She has worked to ensure that Tucson and Arizona prosper and that federal regulations are reduced or removed.
From voting for crucial tax cuts that helped our businesses invest in their growth, to pushing the federal government to remove regulations that inhibit the availability of affordable housing, she has been at the core.
McSally has supported passing the USMCA, which will allow Arizona businesses to grow their exports to Mexico and Canada. Arizona businesses do billions of dollars in trade every year with Canada and Mexico and this agreement is vital to increasing access to these markets.
We appreciate her commitment to Southern Arizona. The members of the Tucson Metro Chamber and I look forward to continuing to work with her to help Tucson and Arizona thrive.
Amber Smith, Tucson Metro Chamber President and CEO
Downtown
They’ll get no business from me
Re: the Sept. 17 article “High court: Businesses can refuse services for same-sex marriages.”
I will never darken their establishment and hope my like-minded friends will do likewise. I am straight but care very much for civil rights and fairness for everyone.
I studied the Bible for many years (Old and New Testament) and this is new to me. I also found no passage to explain the bigotry we are encountering in our everyday at this time.
Sonja Allen
Northeast side
Kelly ready for takeoff and deserves support
My wife and I recently attended a political rally for Mark Kelly, the astronaut and husband of Gabby Giffords.
We have noticed a number of letters to the editor criticizing the incumbent Republican senator, Martha McSally, for her slavish support for Donald Trump. Let us assure you that Mark Kelly will be the pawn of no one when he is our senator. He articulated a campaign program to help our country and all its citizens, not just a favored few. He deserves all of our support.
Robert Maddex
Oro Valley