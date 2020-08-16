Letters to the Editor

US Postal Service
must be strengthened
The U.S. Postal Service is not a business that should be expected to support itself. It is an essential government service specifically provided for in the Constitution to provide prompt, reliable, affordable, universal mail service. It has served us well for 233 years.
We rely on it to send and receive needed items and information, and to conduct our business.
Now, as we cope with an out-of-control pandemic, we need our Postal Service more than ever to deliver our ballots securely and on time in this critically important election.
Yet, Trump’s crony appointed to run the Postal Service is busy undermining that very ability, while Republican senators block the congressional effort to provide the funds needed for the Postal Service to do its job well during the pandemic. Every thinking American should be frightened and absolutely outraged.
Michael Dues
North side
Stock market flourishes under Trump
On Aug. 11, the stock market was close to being at an all-time high, thanks to positive news about COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics, Donald Trump’s executive orders on the economy and the world economy improving.
A high stock market helps millions of Americans who have retirement savings invested in their 401(k)s and IRAs. CNN reported the bear market that started in March was the shortest in history.
Markets move up and down, but there is an upward bias now. The stock market always looks ahead and they see a continuing improvement in our economy. That, however, will be jeopardized next year after the stimulus’ effects wear off and vaccines are in place if Joe Biden and Democrats win in November.
They have a laundry list of economy-killing new taxes and anti-growth policies that would tank the economy and, as a result, the financial investments of millions of working and retired Americans. Be sure to check your quarterly IRA or 401(k) statement in October and remember it before voting.
Jonathan Towers, retired financial consultant
Northwest side
Rush to a vaccine could be dangerous
We are now rushing to develop a coronavirus vaccine in an atmosphere of panic and hope. As a scientist myself (now retired), I have seen something about rushing to a result under pressure from executives and politicians, knowing that fame, fortune, glory and Nobel prizes await the first group out of the chute.
Should we take the painstaking care necessary to be sure we do it right? Who wants to be known as the second man to walk on the moon? Are we like that cold fusion bunch that were pushed by a university administrator with sparkling visions of infinite glory and cash, plus a Nobel?
I fear we will spend $2 billion to distribute doses for a vaccine that doesn’t give as much immunity as we hope and that may have side effects, such as death, for some. Possibilities that nobody wants to see, so they won’t see them because then somebody else, who is willing to cut corners, could beat them to the punch.
George Yost
Vail
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!