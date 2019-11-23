Impeachment inquiry a waste of time
Collusion, obstruction, Russia love, porn star. Three years of hindering our president and our country too. Finally got the hang of saying quid pro quo on the first try. Now, they changed it to bribery. Now, we have these hearings. Heard it from a friend who heard it from a friend, who heard it from a really good friend. What a waste of time for our elected leaders. And our taxpayer money. It’s an insult to voter’s intelligence.
Jan Dickman
East side
Turn the channel, skip the page or turn it off
It strikes me as odd that individuals within our community take substantial issue with the paper for its political bent, and/or broadcasters with an eclectic attitude. If readers don’t care for the Daily Star editorial leanings, then don’t read the newspaper. Ditto the ongoing rants about how Bill Walton and his antics should be fired from all TV basketball broadcasts.
Walton was hired to acquire and maintain ratings for the Pac-12 Network or ESPN. If you don’t care for his on air shenanigans, turn down the sound, listen to Brian Jeffries. And stop taking up space in the Star letters to the editor with your whining.
Baird Thompson
Foothills
Let the real witnesses testify
If Congressional Republicans truly believe that the president is the victim of a “witch hunt” and that individuals testifying in the impeachment hearing are lying, have no firsthand knowledge of impropriety by the president, or are part of the “deep state” conspiring against the President; the answer to all accusations can easily be refuted by those with firsthand knowledge. I believe it’s the patriotic duty of those individuals subpoenaed by Congress: Mike Pompeo, Mick Mulvaney, John Bolton, etc., to defy the president and come forth and testify on his behalf to prove there was no impropriety and clear his good name.
In fact, they have a sworn duty to come forward to defend the president and tell the American public they were not directed to do something illegal or in violation of the Constitution or that the president has not in any way lied about the circumstances of the investigation. Time for the truth.
Bob Tarpchinoff
Northwest side
Thanks to my fellow Americans
In 1944, President Franklin D. Roosevelt appointed a panel of distinguished educators to advise him on a bill to provide higher education for returning WWII veterans, when the war ended. What resulted was the GI Bill, which provided college degrees to the veterans, myself among them.
Then, last month I took an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., along with over 20 fellow veterans from WWII, Korea and Vietnam. This consisted of tours of all the war memorials and the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, plus the changing of the guard at Arlington National Cemetery. And, of course, the fine camaraderie of fellow veterans.
We had to thank for all of this a wonderful group of young volunteers, many of them veterans themselves, and the great organization of the nonprofit Honor Flight. These flights are free, but veterans can make a donation in kind.
I write this letter to show my appreciation for what I have received from my wonderful country over the last 70 years. Thank you, USA.
Gerry Lessells
West side
Trump incapable of ‘attacks’
Why does the media, both local and national insist that President Trump “attacked” Ambassador Yovanovitch? He did not take aggressive action against (a place or enemy forces) with weapons or by using armed force. He, from afar instead, via Twitter demeaned, disparaged and attempted to intimidate Yovanovitch with words.
Trump has never had to attack per the strict definition, because he never served and he avoided military service. Having to attack under arms is reserved for the brave men and women that have honorably served our country. Serving our country with honor is incongruent with Trump as he serves his own personal interests only. May we all use words correctly as they are defined.
Kevin Gillooly
Northeast side
Trump’s tariffs
are a real problem
Re: the Nov. 17 opinion “America’s economy is soaring because of Trump.”
Normally I side with conservatives, but Ted Harvey’s defense of Trump’s economic policies is indefensible. While Trump’s tax cuts and regulatory easements have proven economically beneficial, his tariffs have produced horrendous results. Business investment is slumping due to so much uncertainty created by the tariffs. GDP is now down to 1.9% in the third quarter, which is on a par with the slow GDP growth under Obama. Business investment and manufacturing are sliding down, as is agriculture. It’s doubtful that Trump will be able to brag about the economy during the election next year, thus making it even more difficult for him to win. If he loses, he has only his own ignorant economic policies to blame.
David Pearse
Foothills
Stop mocking valuable baby boomers
Re: the Nov. 16 David Fitzsimmons column “Boomer savors the finest meal served by a millennial.”
Fitzsimmons’ desire to obliterate any opinions to the right of his extreme left bent can be annoying.
His article on boomers took the cake. Having been born in 1949, it appears that I am a racist, have no empathy for the homeless, the poor, “working” Americans or the youth of the world. I do not believe in climate change or gun control of any sort.
Though I have worked menial jobs since I was 12, worked throughout my college years, given to charities, owned my own business, cared for of my family, and have been gainfully employed for 58 years, I am a disgrace to society.
At 70 years of age, I continue to work, and I have never been on the government dole. Apparently, reading The Wall Street Journal is a crime in Fitzsimmons’ book. Fitzsimmons, stop mocking those of us who have been valuable members of society. The Star should save on trees by eliminating your column.
Yvette Villamana
North side
Declining suburban water tables
Re: the Nov. 18 article “As suburban water tables decline, some possible fixes are emerging.”
Sunday and Monday’s articles by Tony Davis succinctly describe how Tucson’s suburban residential developments are straining regional water supplies, especially ancient groundwater aquifers. While remedial plans are being formulated, these efforts are often distorted by developers and farmers acting in their own narrow financial interests. Among the more egregious examples are sucking water from one area and “replenishing” it in another. Try this: borrow $10,000 from your bank and then inform them you are going to repay the loan at a different banking company.
Remedial action is also thwarted by the slavish worship of the god of “growth and development,” the credo of which is, if some are good, more is better, and way too much is just right. Also, the god of the “free market” rationalizes over development, regardless of the moral consequences. However, unlike prices, morality is not created by free markets. Whatever morality exists is brought by buyers and sellers. If they bring none, there is none.
Sam Sherrill
SaddleBrooke