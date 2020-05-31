Letters to the Editor

Paranoia strikes deep
Into our hearts it will creep. A very scary song by Buffalo Springfield back in the late Sixties. This song will apply in this decade if we allow ourselves to be intimidated by this coronavirus. A friend of mine told me today that his buddy sneezed in front of his wife and she ran away afraid for her life, and she lives with this guy. What is wrong with this picture? People have to start to realize that we have to be human again and start trusting one another again. Let’s keep our distance, but remember to love one another from 6 feet away.
Don Lodico
Foothills
Masks should be required at Tucson airport
Re: the May 23 article, “Tucson airport urges masks, but won’t mandate their use.”
I read in today’s Arizona Daily Star that the Tucson International Airport is not requiring passengers and visitors to wear face masks inside the airport.
This makes no sense at all, considering that all airport and TSA employees are required to wear masks at work.
Other major airports, including Phoenix and Denver, are implementing face mask requirements, and of course the airlines are now requiring passengers to do the same.
My wife and I are planning to fly from Tucson in June, with a two-hour layover in Denver.
At this time, it looks like the riskiest part of our trip, in terms of contracting the COVID-19 virus, could be the check-in and departure time at the Tucson airport due only to their permissive face mask policy.
Please contact the airport authority, like I did, and ask them to get with the virus protection program like other enlightened public airport authorities, by requiring face masks of everyone spending time in the airport, regardless of their business.
Joe LaTourrette
West side
Voting by mail
is easy, safe
One of the many benefits my wife and I experienced after moving from Virginia to Tucson two years ago is that Arizona makes it easy for all registered voters to sign up to receive their ballots in the mail.
We’ve found the mail-in ballot system to be convenient and effective, and are certainly taking advantage of it this year—even more so due to the uncertainties presented by the COVID-19 virus.
Numerous studies have shown virtually no fraud or improprieties associated with voting by mail. Every state that offers it has instituted multiple safeguards using human oversight and technology to ensure the process works effectively.
In Arizona, voting by mail could not be easier. Simply go to www.servicearizona.com, click on “Voter Registration” and answer some basic questions such as name, address and party affiliation. You will then be placed on the Permanent Early Voting List to receive your ballot by mail.
John Covert
Northeast side
