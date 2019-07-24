Berkeley drops
gender-specific terms
Re: the July 20 article “Berkeley drops gender-specific terms, approves changes to around 40 words.”
Just when I think political correctness can’t get any more absurd, the Berkeley City Council has decided that manholes are now “maintenance holes,” frats and sororities are now “collegiate Greek system residences,” and pronouns like she, he, her and him are now “they” and “them.” I’ve got a better idea that should fit their agenda nicely. Let’s all just call each other “comrade.”
Richard Zwibel
West side
More aerial firefighting tankers, less rockets
So much focus (and tax dollars) earmarked for space exploration. At the same time, many more wildfires around the country. Seems to me if we had more tankers and Hotshot
firefighters, maybe those wildfires could be put out much sooner than they currently are. This could save many lives and much property and forests. Just ask people whose loved ones died and who lost homes and businesses in fires. I bet they all would agree that we need more resources for fighting fires than for exploring Mars or repeating the m
oon landing.
We need to also learn where there is additional wasteful government spending. In addition to wildfire issues, we could also address infrastructure needs and fix up some decaying schools and school buses. Deal with environmental issues too.
People argue space exploration means jobs. So do tanker manufacturing and maintenance, upgrading and maintenance of schools and bridges, etc.
Karen McKee
West side
Chief Magnus’ sage advice
RE: the July 21 article “Sanctuary initiative is wrong fit for Tucson community.”
I am grateful to Tucson Chief of Police Chris Magnus for his enlightening and sobering column in the Sunday Arizona Daily Star about the sanctuary city initiative. Tucson police have provided exemplary and compassionate service as it relates to asylum-seeking migrants.
Magnus’ detailed and rational explanation documents the effectiveness of police general orders that have well served migrants with virtually all the protections included in the sanctuary initiative. Magnus proved to this reader that the sanctuary initiative not only fails to provide valuable or significant additional benefits for migrants but also that it includes many problematic provisions which might put police in conflict with federal and state laws and agencies.
Those conflicts might otherwise undermine the ability of police to provide compassionate and effective service to the migrants in our community. I hope Tucsonans follow Magnus’ sage advice and not approve the sanctuary initiative. It could make us vulnerable for many negative effects while yielding few if any significant benefits.
Mort Ganeles
Foothills
City Council to blame for lack of police
Re: the July 22 letter “Police are not doing their job at traffic stops.”
Yes it seems that Tucson has become the leader in red light runners, and people on their cellphones while driving. But let’s put the blame where it truly lies. For decades, yes decades, our City Council has put public safety, in particular the Tucson Police Department, behind in funding and equipment. We have about the same number of officers on the street now that we did 25 years ago. Our population has increased by tens of thousands and yet the number of officers has remained the same.
Officers respond to calls for service nonstop their entire shift. When a call requires more than one officer to respond the dispatcher frequently tells the sole responding officer “next available.” That officer has to respond by himself or herself.
So let’s finally put the blame where it belongs. Squarely on the shoulder of the City Council.
Frank Cara
East side
Peace on earth
for all animals
Re: the July 20 article “A Tucson kid was over the moon with anticipation.”
Another great column by David Fitzsimmons. In his last paragraph he dreams of America doing amazing things, including curing diseases and bringing peace to all mankind. These are up to us as individuals. We have to do them ourselves. We cannot expect peace when we’re at war with the animals. We exploit them. We destroy their habitat. And we eat them. Stop eating their flesh, and we’ll be on the way to health and peace.
Gail Sutton
Catalina
McSally lacks courage to stand by convictions
It seems clear where Sen. Martha McSally stands on President Trump. Since Trump’s election, she has made statements supporting him on less controversial topics, we know her opinion. On other topics, she has made fairly non
committal statements or said nothing. This indicates perhaps she doesn’t agree with his more extreme positions, but doesn’t have the backbone to disagree.
The only topic I recall in the last couple of years where she has disagreed is Trump’s attacks on former Sen. John McCain, possibly out of loyalty/respect for a fellow veteran. I’m sure her reticence to disagree is fear for her political future. That alone costs my support. I want someone with the courage of their convictions who will stand up for what they believe rather than being more concerned for personal gain. I would respect her more if she agreed with Trump on everything and said so instead of apparently disagreeing on occasion yet not taking an opposing stance. I will cast my vote for Mark Kelly.
Tina Talley
Northeast side
As fires burn, McSally sends mixed message
It’s fire season in Arizona and that means watching as acres of beautiful land burn
within seconds. It’s already painful, but that feeling is exacerbated knowing that Sen
. Martha McSally is doing nothing to protect Arizona’s stunning landscapes. McSally will claim she supports the Land and Water Conservation Fund; but at best her support has been lukewarm and at worst, she’s actually tried sabotaging it.
Earlier this year she cast one vote in support of permanent authorization but during her congressional career, she voted to undermine this vital program. In the House, she regularly voted to eliminate funding and earlier this year she supported an amendment which would have sabotaged the LWCF authorization bill. Arizona is full of beautiful public parks that need to be cared for and invested in. We can’t allow fires to ravage our state without funding to restore them for future generations. It’s time for Sen. McSally to step up for Arizona and support the bill to fully fund LWCF.
Josselyn Berry
Downtown
Whose opinion
prevails?
I’m a Hispanic man who can trace his roots deep into Mexico and Lebanon. My wife is a white woman who can trace her roots through Kentucky and into England. Is my wife a racist because she disagrees with me on a matter of policy concerning our household because I’m a man of color? Or am I a sexist because I disagree with a female? In our home we don’t cry racism or misogyny. We just figure out what’s best for both or us and go on with our day.
This so-called squad of congresswomen need to put on their big girl pants, learn to process criticism and control their emotions and mouths. Their words and actions are anti-American and insulting to my wife and a veteran like me.
And remember that President Trump usually doesn’t go after you unless you punch first. Democrats aren’t accustomed to Republicans fighting back. Get used to it.
Marvin and Kathie Montez
Oro Valley
Flashing-yellow turn arrows expedite traffic
Re: the June 25 letter “What’s with flashing yellow turn lights?”
Contrary to the opinion of a recent letter writer, I’ve enjoyed and benefited from the new southbound flashing yellow left turn light at the heavily traveled intersection of First Avenue and River Road. That improvement consistently enables traffic to enter River Road as soon as possible and to clear an otherwise congested southbound left turn lane. I’ve yet to see a car try to dart ahead of northbound traffic on First Avenue. Rather, drivers inch into the intersection to get a clear view of the oncoming traffic and don’t move until the roadway is clear. These flashing yellow left turn arrows are a beneficial enhancement to our traffic control systems.
Mort Ganeles
Foothills