Letters to the Editor

We can’t avoid
tough conversations
Recently, I’ve come across horror stories posted by good friends, and appeals by others to stop nefarious ads on Facebook and other social media. I happen to think that adding my name to some appeal is probably not going to do very much. I think that it is now up to us, personally, to be way more careful about scrutinizing the info that comes our way.
It’s not just about what ads Facebook or Twitter allows or not. It’s about stories meant to sow doubt, discord and dissent.
Sometimes the stories appeal to people with huge hearts, like the horrifying one a friend posted recently about child labor in Africa to retrieve rare earth materials, so that we can have electric cars (Implying that cars are the problem, not the lack of government, good policy and help for the poor kids)! We have to be vigilant about these stories that make us doubt ourselves. They can be fairly subtle.
I also have friends who now avoid any talk of current affairs or policies, whether national, international or local, so as to not create unpleasantness. Self-censure, in other words, which paves the way to the tomb of democracy.
We need education for all, particularly children and teens, about how to distinguish the false and insidious from the real. Why don’t those of us with children in or near school age start demanding that there be serious education efforts at all levels to stop the torrent of spin, falsifications and lies that are spread daily and hourly in cyberspace? I believe Finland has it on the curriculum to make students distinguish between real and fake news, for example.
Let’s start to fight back by being very, very critical, not by avoiding unpleasant or difficult topics that need to be discussed.
Asa Stephens
Hereford
Electoral College needs to remain
Re: the Feb. 28 article “To be fair, national popular vote should replace Electoral College.”
In response to retired English teacher Mark Moe’s letter on replacing the Electoral College: When Donald Trump was elected, there was rioting in the streets, stores were broken into, windows smashed.
At that time the Electoral College did exactly what it was designed to do: It kept the yahoos from selecting the president. In the Feb. 28 issue of The Wall Street Journal under Letters, readers give reasons why Mr. Moe’s suggestion to replace the Electoral College is a bad idea. Check it out.
Andrew Rutter
Midtown
Criminals won’t heed California-type gun laws
Re: the Feb. 29 letter “Background checks without registration.”
A letter writer in today’s paper seems to think that coupling gun registration with comprehensive background checks will reduce gun violence.
To see the proof of that one way or another, all you have to do is look one state to the west. California has been registering guns since before I was born, back in the early ’50s. Later it went to a waiting period after purchase as a cooling-down period.
California still requires those and they have comprehensive background checks as well. Have you seen their crime rate? Also, no criminal ever said, “I can’t steal that gun; I need a background check first.” They also never said, “I can’t use this gun to rob that guy; it’s registered.”
Truth be told, not one life has ever been saved by any of that. Bringing California gun laws here won’t change a thing. Prove me wrong if you can.
Steven Barker
East side
Sure, criminals won’t obey, so why have laws?
Re: the March 3 letter “Criminals don’t care about gun laws.’
John Gascoigne writes “does she think undocumented immigrants or criminals like drug dealers are going to submit to background checks? I think not!” Good point. Why have any laws if criminals won’t obey them?
We have laws against rape and we still have rapists, and laws against murder, and we still have murderers. Mr. Gascoigne, universal background checks will make it more difficult for criminals to buy guns. Gun shows will no longer have folks selling guns to folks out of their backpacks and will no longer be swap meets for criminals and terrorists.
Elliot Glicksman
Midtown
Rational discourse needed on health care
Re: the March 2 opinion “Canada’s socialized system of health care shouldn’t be praised.”
The article correctly points out the danger of oversimplifying comparable countries systems of health care. The editorial uses economic data to critique the Canadian system, but to analyze quality outcomes, he describes anecdotes rather than hard numbers, regrettable for a senior economist. The anecdotes are credible but hardly informative.
Data are available for outcomes in Canada and the U.S., such as longevity (82 vs. 78.6 years). On the other hand, several clinical outcomes are more favorable in the U.S., such as cardiovascular diseases (50% better in the U.S.).
These numbers can be legitimately debated but must address a fundamental question: What value is derived from the given expenditures? Comparing systems is hazardous in a politically charged debate. An informed and rational national discourse is imperative.
Jose Santiago, M.D.
Foothills
Biden owes
DNC for surge
I see the Democratic National Committee fingers all over this Joe Biden surge. The interference started some weeks ago when Hillary Clinton came out with a scathing statement about Bernie Sanders. Biden was running well behind in the polls and was short on funding. Then the miracle of South Carolina occurred which could hardly have happened without significant help from beyond Biden’s campaign (the DNC?).
Then came the sudden withdrawals of Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg just as Super Tuesday was about to happen, followed by their hasty announcements supporting Biden. This all reeks of the DNC.
Fitz’s cartoon March 4 hit the nail on the head! I and most people I know have been very undecided on who to vote for in the primary. Suddenly there are only two viable candidates left. I cannot vote for a man who accepts the corrupt help of the DNC and cannot make it on his own. I am voting for the man who is independent and consistent. I have just sent a donation to the Sanders campaign.
Mary Wellington
Northwest side
Bloomberg’s bid
was in good faith
Jon Healey of the Los Angeles Times wrote a great column about Mike Bloomberg’s contribution to the presidential campaign. Healey left out one word which I believe best describes Bloomberg’s motive: patriotism.
Bloomberg entered the race when Joe Biden seemed to falter, and left when Biden seemed to have recovered. Bernie Sanders cost the Democrats the 2016 election and his egotism could well do a repeat if he fails to honor his pledge to abide by the Democratic Convention’s choice.
Billy Conn, WWII veteran
Midtown
Suing Isabella’s was a cold move
Re: the Feb. 29 article “Isabella’s Ice Cream dissolves after rocky road of a lease feud.”
Of course I don’t know the details, but here’s what I do know. Isabella’s Ice Cream was a successful family-run business, and they put their heart and soul into it. From the outside, I would think Mercado San Agustin would have no problem leasing the space the Johnsons gave up, and for seemingly understandable reasons.
With all the buildings going up around the Mercado, it’s now a popular commercial center. The Mercado was not left high and dry. Had they been, that would be different. To sue the Johnsons was coldhearted and unnecessary. I’ll miss their ice cream, but wish them well.
Ginia Desmond
Downtown