Letters to the Editor

Biden isn’t
president-elect yet
I don’t understand all the hue and cry about why Gov . Doug Ducey didn’t acknowledge earlier that Joe Biden had won in Arizona. After all, the Associated Press called Arizona for Biden over two weeks ago. I looked closely at the Constitution and I couldn’t find anywhere that is says the news media are the ones to determine who wins elections.
My understanding is that it is the states certificating the winner of the election that give the official announcement. It would have been improper for the governor to announce any winner until the vote was certified in all the counties. And the state canvass is scheduled for Nov. 30. That is when it becomes official.
Bruce Dockter
West side
Trump has chance
to make America great
There is a tremendous opportunity for Donald Trump to make a true place for himself in history.
He could ask the 74 million supporters who voted for him in the 2020 presidential election to work with the 80 million who did not, in the true spirit of creating the most amazing country in the world.
There are critical tasks ahead: taming the virus (and saving lives); revitalizing the economy and employment opportunities; making health-care available and accessible to all; creating a safer, healthier climate; and most of all, signaling to people of all kinds that they are welcome and essential to our success.
As an accomplished developer, he could truly contribute to the further development of our nation. Imagine, instead of tearing one another down, we could build each other up, to the benefit of all. So many millions of people would be so grateful, and could learn more about what true heroes look like.
Kathryn Reed
Northwest side
Trump lawyers resemble Monty Python
Donald Trump’s recent behavior was unfortunate for many reasons.
However, I think at least one group has benefited. I have followed the news of the legal challenges and lawsuits. I see one common thread, and I believe I can now reveal that group.
It is his legal team. It is true that they were presented with a difficult task, but their legal arguments were presented in such a facile and naïve manner that it made them appear completely inept before even the most sympathetic judge, and an insult to the profession.
The whole bunch, Rudy Giuliani included, reminds me of some absurd Monty Python routine. Or Laurel and Hardy trying to carry a piano up a flight of stairs.
Perhaps it is just an act. I have trouble believing that they are really that stupid.
Maybe they just appear that way, and are laughing all the way to the bank.
Michael Burdoo
West side
Supervisor Christy went beyond the pale
Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy has voted to disenfranchise the voters of Pima County. He clearly has no idea of the weeks and weeks of testing these election workers do — in this case, probably months. Thank you, election workers.
Christy really should know what he’s talking about before he opens his mouth.
Maybe we should recount the votes for him.
Carol Kerchenfaut
East side
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!