Letters to the Editor

‘Punch’ Woods
was generous, warm
With the death of Charles “Punch” Woods, Tucson has lost one of its most distinguished and compassionate citizens. He took the Community Food Bank from a tiny warehouse in South Tucson in the late 1970s, when I first met him, to the current multiservice Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
Punch’s vision was always well beyond merely providing direct food assistance. Greatly influenced by his 10 years working and raising a family in Mexico, he knew that the root cause of hunger in America and the world was poverty. Social justice was a term you would often hear him use.
Given his accomplishments and his status in the community, Punch was the most generous, modest, unassuming, down-to-earth person I ever met. Always true to his Midwest farm boy upbringing, in retirement he would show up at your door with produce from his garden and eggs from his chickens. His laugh was infectious and his storytelling renowned. His legacy will live on.
Peter Bourque
Midtown
Dirty deeds
in midtown
Will the dogs who are walking their owners in midtown please pick up after them?
Thank you.
Andy Rutter
Midtown
Protest today, perish tomorrow
It is sad and interesting that so many are willing to risk the lives of themselves and their family members as they protest the closure of business as a public health risk. Forty-thousand dead already and still people are trusting Donald Trump to tell them its all a hoax and overblown. It’s as if Pearl Harbor happened and no one paid any attention. I’m sorry for the damage being done to so many, but it’s worldwide and apparently no place is safe from this virus.
There are 58,000 names on that Vietnam War Memorial. Soon, we will surpass the numbers on that wall with the number who die by this virus, and yet these people want to risk dying for a dollar and maybe some fun. It’s a disservice to their family members to do so.
Donald Shelton
Northwest side
Your ‘freedom’
puts others at risk
The people who protest public-health-related orders use the phrase “live free or die.” They should consider using the phrase “live free and die,” as it is more appropriate in the context of a killer virus. Unfortunately, the impression given by the protesters is that they that should be “free” and its OK if others do the dying.
Clearly, they’ve not seen a person they care about suffer or die from an illness like this. Perhaps they should “live free” by volunteering as a first responder in medical facilities or social agencies.
Maybe to make them happy, we could establish “COVID colonies” for them, the way they had “leper colonies” in darker times. Then the protesters could “live free” without having an impact on vulnerable populations, like me.
Leonhard Goeller
Midtown
Heartening discussions
about clean energy
Re: the April 22 opinion “What 2035 climate could look like if Congress acts.”
It is so hard to be optimistic during this pandemic. Then I opened the Arizona Daily Star this morning to find Jane Conlin and Ed Beshore’s description of the better world that will come with passage of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. Is such a world possible?
Already numerous news sources, including the Star, report dramatic improvements in air quality throughout the world as we drive and fly less. But cars and planes are not the problem. It’s how we power those cars and planes. We can still have a robust transportation system and a powerful electric grid. We just have to power both with clean energy. I am so grateful to the Star for providing me with some hope. Vote climate!
Mike Carran
Northeast side
Fitzsimmons
is a pleasure
David Fitzsimmons’ drawing is an ongoing source of pleasure in your pages. Part of the enjoyment, of course, is knowing that his talent is at the service of a perspective we share.
Brent Harold
Foothills
Musician moved
by a note of thanks
We are staying home and going crazy. To bring some normalcy, I decided to perform some live music on my driveway on Saturday nights in our neighborhood. Those who listen exercise social distancing and seem to enjoy.
I was delighted and touched when a neighbor whom I do not know left a kind thank-you note for me, they stated how much they appreciated the music. I was not even thinking about rewards and look what happened. Stay safe.
Paul Schatz
West side
If signature bothers you, return the check
Re: the April 22 letter “Stimulus checks should have our signatures.”
This letter writer was so upset because the president’s name was on the stimulus checks. Well, if she got her money by direct deposit, then she never saw a check. If it’s coming to her in the mail and President Trump’s name offends her so much, then maybe she should simply return it.
I hope she realizes that this money is actually taken from her tax dollars, taxes most likely imposed on us by Democrats. President Trump has actually given us a bigger tax break on Form 1040 as well. But, like I said, if she is so offended by him, she can always give all of that money back. After all, I would hate to see someone offended by receiving extra money that was meant only to help them.
As for me, I welcome the stimulus money. It will help boost the economy here in Tucson.
Steven Barker
East side
Uphold laws that protect environment
The EPA’s mission to protect our air, water and soil was created because corporations were not self-regulating and their pollution became a health hazard.
In a time of a respiratory pandemic caused by outdoor slaughterhouses, many of the new diseases that jumped from animals to humans (zoonotic pathogens) can be traced to changes in land use, agriculture, or wildlife exploitation. Destruction of land and water, fracking, drilling, ocean trawling, filthy slaughterhouses (wet markets) and human overpopulation all have predictable outcomes.
Crises are nature’s way of alerting us to opportunities to create new, humane ways for humans, non-humans and nature. These actions will protect us.
Protecting public health from toxic air pollutants that exacerbate asthma, allergies, cardiovascular problems and other health issues in the midst of a virus that can cause respiratory failure means that laws need to be upheld and polluters need to be held responsible.
Please contact your congressional representatives, volunteer with compassionate organizations and tell the EPA that we need to increase environmental protections!
Robin Motzer
Foothills
Pima College
on the right track
Re: the April 19 article “Biz leaders see private university opening here as asset.”
Congratulations, Pima Community College. At a time of chaos, PCC presents an immediate path for success. Individual workers and our community need continuing competence and creativity to earn more than a minimum wage.
Pima’s Centers for Excellence and its new relationship with the Catholic University of America offer opportunities for all ages to access an affordable education that nourishes, guides and encourages success to those who may not have learned how to learn. Thank you, Chancellor Lee Lambert, for leading the way.
Melvin Cohen
Midtown
Carry on
like a Badger
I received an e-mail recently from Tucson High 1955 classmate Mike Flood (our student body president). He wrote that in the fight against coronavirus, we THS Badgers should continue to carry on. Those words come from a school song — “We’re a Bunch of Badgers.”
In singing it (to myself), I found that it takes about 20 seconds to sing so it’s good timing for hand-washing and the words are a reminder to all of us (Badgers or not) to carry on. The lyrics:
We’re a bunch of Badgers, best in the West; and if you don’t believe us put us to the test, the test, the test, the test.
We’re a bunch of Badgers, best in Tucson; and if you don’t believe us just watch us carry on.
Jo Megaw Griffith
Foothills
EPA rollbacks make health crisis worse
We’ve heard how the COVID-19 pandemic has indirectly improved air quality, but little of how poor air quality can impact the pandemic.
Recent studies suggest that COVID-19 death rates increase in the presence of fine particulate airborne pollutants, much of which result from the burning of fossil fuels. Such particles penetrate deep into the lungs, contributing to chronic lung conditions, predisposing a COVID-19 victim to more serious disease.
Yet during this time, the Trump administration has suspended the enforcement of many environmental standards, and rolled back vehicle fuel efficiency targets. Our president’s irresponsible actions will contribute to our declining health, increased susceptibility to the virus and increased medical expenses to the country. Here in Tucson, with our dusty air and large geriatric population, the problem does not need to be compounded.
Good air quality is important. Since this administration is unlikely to change course, we must replace it at the polls in November.
Karen C. McWhirter
Southeast side
Contact tracing is key to opening economy
At some point we will need to gradually and carefully reopen businesses in Tucson. The two keys will be testing and contact tracing. Are plans in place to do the extensive contact tracing we will need to begin opening things up here? We need to do this now if we want to be ready when it is prudent to start opening nonessential businesses.
Contact tracing is labor-intensive, and training would be needed for those who have not done it before. That training should be happening now (over the internet, of course). Tucson has many retirees who would gladly volunteer to help with contact tracing if they could be trained and provided the tools needed to assist in this effort. I hope our community leaders have the foresight to prepare for this now. I know other cities in the U.S. have initiatives to ramp up contact tracing. Tucson must stay ahead of this!
Lee LaFrese
Northeast side
A sequestered Biden
is less likely to trip up
Democratic presumptive nominee Joe Biden has largely been out of public view, and scrutiny, for the last six weeks since the stay-at-home national mitigation guidelines were issued. He has done a few uncomfortable and lame broadcasts from his home basement in Delaware. Being out of public view, not doing further debates or rallies helps Biden.
How so? Because he is famous for his gaffes and misstatements. He is also avoiding angry responses to questions from displeased members of rally audiences. He can now sit in his basement and come across as Mr. Nice Guy who would have handled the coronavirus pandemic perfectly without making any mistakes.
Biden will likely play the isolation card for as long as possible, and use it as an excuse through the summer not to do any rallies, do a minimalist convention to subdue Sanders, and no audience debates with Trump in late summer. He will face softball questions from the Democratic news media moderators sitting 10 feet apart. All good for Joe.
Ric Hanson
North side
‘Normal’ is what
got us here
The mightiest country in the world ran out of nasal swabs to lead the world in the magnitude of infection and death. The Chinese Communist Party’s cover-up delayed the warning, but see how Taiwan handled it! Let’s examine ourselves.
Many clamor for a quick return to normal. What normal? Didn’t the old norm usher in the crisis? Didn’t that norm widen the wealth and health gap to harm the poor more extensively? Wasn’t it rooted in greed and distrust?
Unless we see our interconnectedness and seek a new norm, the pandemic’s victims would have suffered and died in vain, as the next crisis — Climate Change — intensifies. Poet J.R. Lowell’s “The Present Crisis” (1845) has this verse:
“Once to every man and nation comes a moment to decide, in the strife of truth with falsehood, for the good or evil side;
“Some great cause, God’s new Messiah, offering each the bloom or blight, and the choice goes by forever ’twixt that darkness and that light.”
Ke Chiang Hsieh
Midtown
