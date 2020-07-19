Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Is McSally really representative of AZ?

Trump can’t just hide his problems away

In the early ’60s, I had a morning newspaper route. I didn’t have a bicycle and had to walk. It was Thanksgiving Day, and the newspapers were almost 2 inches thick with mostly ads.

They were abnormally heavy. I decided that I couldn’t possibly deliver these papers all by myself. I had to come up with a solution. Fortunately, there was a maple tree nearby, and lots of fallen leaves on the ground. I decided to spread the papers around the tree and bury them under the leaves. Out of sight, out of mind.

I went home and straight to bed. It didn’t take long for our phone to start ringing. My visiting uncle asked me “what’s going on?” Without telling my parents, he graciously helped me uncover and deliver those papers.

I learned a lesson that day. You can’t just hide your problems as if they will miraculously go away. I don’t think President Trump learned that lesson.

Robert Ferguson

Sahuarita

McSally more in step with Arizona’s needs

In 2018, Martha McSally received about 1,135,200 of the popular vote versus Krysten Sinema who garnered about 1,191,100. In other words, McSally lost by 55,900 or by just 2.4 percentage points. So “clearly” 1,135,200 Arizonans did want McSally to represent them.

I appreciate Mark Kelly’s service to this country but his ideologies don’t measure up to McSally’s as far as what is best for this country. I will happily cast my vote for Sen. McSally again this November.

Lindsey Smith

Northwest side

America will be great once you wear a mask

Make America Great Again.

Simply wear a mask so that many more citizens can survive and our sinking economy will once again thrive.

Make it red or make it blue, or pink or green, even purple will do.

Judith Holley

Green Valley

Debates play key role in a good democracy

For young voters like myself, who are making an effort to get involved in politics, it is very discouraging to find such a lack of change in local government.

It is especially worrisome when Sharon Bronson, the District 3 Pima County supervisor who has been in office since before I was born, decides not to participate in the democratic process by refusing to take part in a debate.

Anyone who runs for office should have the best interest of the people they represent in mind and, while not always convenient for incumbents, debates give voters the chance to make an informed decision.

For democracy to be effective, people must be allowed to vote for candidates that they know will best represent their community, but one cannot freely elect a representative when they are denied the opportunity to know what the options are.

Now more than ever, we cannot afford to make baseless decisions; make sure you know what the options are come Aug. 4.

Alfonso Villasenor

Midtown

Sen. Martha McSally

Republican Sen. Martha McSally muddied the debate over hydroxychloroquine at a recent town hall.

 Rick Scuteri / The Associated Press

