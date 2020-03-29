Letters to the Editor

An Easter miracle? Not likely
I see that Donald Trump wants everything back to business as usual by Easter. What scientific data does he have that no one else does? Please listen to the health-care professionals and not the political ravings of a fellow that obviously doesn’t know what he is talking about. Things are going to get worse before they get better and that is going to take months, not days or weeks. Viruses do not disappear overnight and not at the whims of Mr. Trump.
Joseph Ricca
Vail
State needs
to shelter in place
Re: the March 27 article “Ducey must issue ‘stay-at-home’ order to slow virus.”
It seems very short sighted of both Gov. Doug Ducey, and Pima County Manager Chuck Huckelberry, not to recommend or require a “shelter-in-place” order at this time to cut down on the potential exposure to COVID-19. Ducey has stated that the situation is not “bad enough” yet to warrant such an order.
With 401 diagnosed cases (at the time I write this letter) currently in Arizona, now is the time to try to get ahead of this virus instead of allowing it to grow in the population. Remember, there are not many people who have been tested within the state.
In Pima County, last Sunday there were 17 diagnosed cases, on Wednesday there were 46 cases, over two and a half times as many in three days. The numbers are growing exponentially. At this rate, by Saturday we may have 115 cases!
Please, let’s encourage tele-work wherever possible, and shelter-in-place to help protect our entire population from COVID-19.
Sally Dickinson
Northeast side
Stay home
for the sake of others
Re: the March 27 article “Ducey must issue ‘stay-at-home’ order to slow virus.”
We are all in this together, people. Even if our governor and our president don’t understand the science of transmission, the rest of us can act as if we do. The Daily Star is right: Stay Home!
The San Francisco Bay Area has had success with its shelter-in-place orders. Life goes on. Food and most groceries are available and can be delivered. Neighbors are helping neighbors. Respectful distances are kept. Their hospitals are busy but not overrun.
Let’s help those who will be helping us: Stay home!
Suzi Hileman
Northwest side
Tucson owns
this Canadian’s heart
I’m a Canadian snowbird who discovered Tucson in 2012. The first year, my late wife and I planned a two-night stay on our way to El Paso, just to say we had been to Texas. The Lone Star State never saw our headlights.
We stayed three weeks in Tucson. It’s now nine years of three-month stays. Tucson is exactly what we sought. It’s a beautiful city with incredibly friendly people.
COVID-19 meant I had to head home last Friday. Today I went to the Daily Star website to suspend my subscription. That’s when I realized Tucson holds my heart. I’m keeping my subscription active because I care about Tucson as much as I care about my Canadian hometown and I want to be in the loop about my favorite American city.
Your newspaper rocks, and I’m hoping to roll back south come the winter. In the meantime, wash your hands, keep your social distance and rejoice in the joy that is Tucson.
Graham Stevens
Southwest side
