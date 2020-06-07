Letters to the Editor

Barr, Trump continue with divisive rhetoric
Already disgusted by President Trump’s Twitter reaction to the ongoing protests nationwide (“when the looting starts, the shooting starts”), I was further disgusted as I listened to Attorney General William Barr speak on the turmoil on May 30. As he spoke on the “violent radical elements” that are a part of the racial injustice protests he focused on the extreme left-wing radicals such as antifa.
It defies common sense that these “radical elements” are only those from the left wing, knowing the long, hateful and violent history of extreme right-wing white supremacists in this country. Undoubtedly, if radical elements are involved, they consist of hate-filled groups from all sides. Once again Barr displays his loyalty to his party and this president instead of our entire country in trying to make this a right-left issue! His message, as well as Trump’s response serve no other purpose than to further divide this country. Shame on the both of you.
Emily Bennett
East side
It’s time we listen to the voices of the oppressed
When I hear someone say there is not systemic racism, I need to observe who said it. As a white person I cannot make that determination because I have not been subjected to racism. Likewise as a male, I cannot declare there is no sexism because in our society men have held the position of power and control and I have benefited from that. As a middle class American I cannot say the poor simply need to work harder. Difficult as it is for a white male to hear the truth about racism and sexism or poverty I must listen to the authentic voices — the voices of those who have experienced racism, sexism and oppression.
Only when we in the privileged segment hear the words from minorities, women and poor people will we begin to see what must change in our society.
John D Kautz
Midtown
Saddened to see people ignoring our scientists
Not just a number.
One hundred thousand is not just a number. We are talking about someone’s family member, friend, lover, neighbor, colleague, acquaintance. Someone who lived amongst us a few months ago. And while this horrid story continues to develop, we are warned that these numbers will increase while the scientific community is working to figure out a way for all of us to survive. And much to my distress, people are ignoring scientists as if they were immortal, incomprehensibly dense, characters in a satirical comic strip. Please listen to empirical knowledge, please extend your generosity to those in need, please stop bickering and posturing for self-aggrandizement, this will not be just a number to you or your loved ones when you die.
Evamaria Lugo
Midtown
Class of 2020 has lots to be proud of
To the graduates of 2020, I want to congratulate you for your resilience, creativity and ability to roll with the recent situations that life has dealt you. I am living vicariously through your graduation ceremonies, commencement speeches, and planned future activities. I have been glued to my television as many of your events are broadcast to my living room where I sit mostly in quarantine.
As a past owner of a professional engineering company I looked for individuals with your qualities to hire as engineers and scientists. Please continue in your academics and life skills and when looking for a job or need a reference letter, please call me. Remember that life is a journey and not a destination.
John (Jay) Van Echo
West side
