Letters to the Editor

Curtail lease payments during the shutdown
Small businesses have been mandated to close their doors in order to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Our government plans on loaning money to small businesses but not all businesses want to borrow more money even at lower rates. Their margins are so small that repayment is not possible.
Monthly rental is due on a regular basis and at this critical time, landlords need to freeze rent until our government tells all businesses they can safely reopen.
In order for small businesses to survive this shutdown, every part of the business “food chain” needs to be in sync. Both landlords and businesses need each other to survive, so let’s not lose what we already have in place because of this crisis.
Bonnie Wichers
Foothills
Female mayors lead; Ducey hesitates
Thank you to Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego for decisiveness to protect our communities from COVID-19 infections. Two women leaders putting people first.
Quite the contrast with Gov. Doug Ducey, who as late as March 18 said he opposed a ban on closing businesses to slow the virus from spreading. A man putting business interests first.
Then, with growing numbers of cases in Arizona, Ducey did an about face on March 19, ordering bars, gyms and theaters to close. Yet he didn’t call it an about face — it was “updated guidance.”
That late-in-the-game turnabout and his duplicity underline Ducey’s guiding principle since taking office five years ago: “government at the speed of business.”
Women in leadership making decisions on behalf of their constituents. A man in leadership making decisions at top speed for vested interests, slower for the rest of us.
Shraddha Hilda Oropeza
West side
Possible lessons
from COVID-19
Social hygiene: We lose 50,000 to 60,000 lives a year to the flu. If that number drops by 15,000 this year, that is a huge win gained from battling the COVID-19.
Preparedness: Our defense budget is more than $700 billion. Scrap 10 F-35s and purchase needed items like respirators, masks, portable hospitals and beds. Bioterrorism is a real national defense threat. Everything needed to combat it can be used in a pandemic.
Pharmaceuticals: Our drugs should be manufactured in the U.S. This is both a quality and security issue. Return that capability to the USA.
Politics: Arguments are flourishing about who didn’t respond quick enough, when the real issue is that we did not, and do not, have a clear national plan. It must be developed, put in place, and include clear guidelines of jurisdiction and lines of authority so as to be able to be enacted quickly and backed by strategic stockpiles.
Demand Congress have clear priorities in appropriations. It is our money they are spending.
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
A rolling
thunderclap
Like rolling thunder after a loud clap, we are all scampering for the cover of isolation, frightened by a thing so tiny it takes a powerful microscope to see it. Yet, it has the tenacity and brawn to bring down a large man or a small country.
Our best researchers, with masks intact, are trying to find out the key to its mystery, but this virus is way too wily and erratic for easy solution.
The situation is like an untied balloon full of air. Set free, and no one knows where it will go. It is hard to imagine we will ever be the same, held fast by the residue of our anxiety, while scurrying for the anchors of familiar ground. It is reminiscent of the plagues of ancient days which carved new realities out of old.
Ronald Lancaster
North side
