Letters to the Editor

Coaches’ contracts incentivize losing
The Arizona Board of Regents and the presidents of our state universities have once again put their schools at risk of being contractually obligated to pay a buyout to an unsuccessful head football coach by terminating his employment without just cause. Coaches Todd Graham at ASU, Rich Rodriguez at the University of Arizona and now Kevin Sumlin at the UA will all have been fired within the last four years, leaving their losing football programs in shambles.
Will they have suffered consequences for their failures to produce the winning football teams they promised us when they were hired? No, they will not. To the contrary, they are rewarded by payment to them of millions of dollars, leaving them set for life.
This absurd result could be avoided by employment contracts allowing a losing record in any season to be just cause for termination. Let’s stop incentivizing failure.
Charles S. Sabalos
Foothills
In-person teaching can be done safely
Re: the Dec. 18 letter “Teachers don’t deserve to get COVID vaccine.”
Tim Robertson’s letter was well written and I understand his frustration.
I am a proud teacher and am very fortunate to be part of the world’s greatest profession. I have continued to receive a paycheck since March when everything turned upside down. Since August, my superintendent and two administrators have allowed myself and several faculty members to work at school.
Some of my students attended in person and I work with them often. We all wear PPE and follow safety precautions. I feel very safe.
Scott Thompson
East side
Ducey hiding behind Dr. Christ
It seems we have a new governor in Arizona: Dr. Cara Christ. Last I saw, Doug Ducey was standing behind her (maskless) while she described what’s happening, what’s not being done, the vaccine, etc., with Ducey seemingly letting her direct and run the show. I would like Ducey to be in charge, like Andrew Cuomo is in New York and hear from him directly. Soon we will be another California.
Ann Matias
Marana
Vaccine won’t be a silver bullet
Today I overheard an elderly man say he’s going to get a COVID vaccine soon so “I can stop wearing this stupid thing.” Vaccine experts say we’re months away from getting two vaccine doses into every person. Assuming there aren’t problems with supply estimates and folks are stepping forward to get vaccinated, it’s estimated by summer 2021 we’ll achieve herd immunity.
Until then, experts say to keep practicing preventative steps. Keeping our masks on until everyone is immunized continues to set the example for not getting infected and passing the virus on. There are too many unknowns for premature dismissal of mask wearing.
Stephanie Frederick, RN
North side