Letters to the Editor

Low-risk industries should reopen now
As an economist and the father of an epidemiologist, I’m concerned about the many shutdown rules that provide little or no health gain at great economic cost. In retail, for example, the rules mainly enrich Amazon, Walmart and Target at the expense of smaller local firms, but the net health gain is nil.
The viral transmission risk to someone buying clothing is the same at Target as it would have been at a now closed local boutique.
The customer would spend the same amount of time exposed to the sales clerk in either location. With masks on both persons, the transmission risk is infinitesimal wherever you shop.
The rules were put in place in panic mode, but they now need detailed review industry by industry. No society can tolerate the current level of economic shutdown for much longer. We need to carefully open up, where the health risk is low, as soon as possible. Many sectors, such as restaurants and theaters, will have to wait, but others could open tomorrow.
Richard Carlson
Northeast side
Low-interest loans make more sense
As a small-business owner facing financial difficulties, I have been thinking a lot about the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program “loan.” The word “loan” is in quotes because it’s actually a grant, a gift of funds, if a few criteria are met, primarily the payment of employees over eight weeks. It includes an additional 25% of funds on top for rent and/or other expenses. It seems to me that a country with such a sizable debt perhaps cannot afford to gift close to $350 billion.
A low-interest loan seems to make more sense. It would provide assistance during the current crisis and prevent unjustified use. In addition, due to the fact that only approximately 1 million small businesses, or about 6% of those who applied, received funds from the now depleted PPP “loan” monies, was it perhaps more of a gesture or Band-Aid on a terrible wound?
Joshua Gormally
Northwest side
Coronavirus primer for the layman
COVID-19 is caused by a coronavirus from bats, newly infecting us. Coronaviruses are well known as a group. They are called corona for their looks, but they are called rhinoviruses by their habitat, nasal passages of mammals. Most of us will have little or no natural immunity to this cousin of the common cold. We will almost all “get” it eventually. Fortunately, only about half of us who get it get sick, but a fifth of those require hospitalization to live and about 40% of them will die anyway. There is no therapy.
The thing we must do is keep the rate of new cases below the capacity of our systems. The slower the cases come, the fewer will die. The only way to slow new cases is to stay sneeze distance apart. Soap kills it. Sunlight kills it. If we are careless, it will be back with a vengeance this winter. There will. eventually, be a vaccine. An effective treatment may be found, too. Stay home!
David Vernon
East side
President continues
to mismanage pandemic
President Trump failed our nation with his fantasy that the coronavirus was a hoax. His mismanagement continues with his failure to do more to provide brave medical workers with protective equipment.
Trump declined responsibility and said he was not a “shipping clerk.” However, a president should serve the nation and his front-line troops in whatever capacity needed.
Instead of helping to obtain testing equipment, Trump undercuts his own policy for restarting the economy by taking cheap shots at state governors with his “Liberate” tweets. Our nation needs the leadership based on facts, science and reality shown by many state governors.
Television news recently showed stacked coffins piled into mass graves in New York City. Mass graves in the 21st century as in the long ago Dark Ages!
These beloved dead cry out to us to remember them by holding Trump and his administration accountable for malfeasance and dereliction of duty.
Remember in November.
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
Trump’s idea
of responsibility
Here’s how Trump shirks responsibility.
The H1N1 swine flu hit in the second year of Obama’s first term. Nearly 13,000 people were killed in the U.S. Trump says problems with the government’s response were Obama’s fault.
The coronavirus hit in the fourth year of Trump’s first term. Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the U.S., so far.
Trump says problems with the government’s response are ... Obama’s fault.
David Shannon
Midtown
Science and truth
are being shut down
The misinformation and lies that the president tells the American public every day confirms just how incompetent, unprepared, and dangerous he is. Telling the American people that we have adequate testing, promoting untested drugs and suggesting that injecting disinfectant or UV light into the human body might be “very powerful” tools is beyond anything I can grasp.
The president surrounds himself with inexperienced and unqualified loyalists, family members and TV personalities, and there is no one to keep him on the rails. The White House is filled with many people who are ill-equipped for their positions and have financial and ethical conflicts. We are witnessing a systematic shutdown of science and truth.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
Don’t let governors decide what’s essential
Currently, the definition of what is an essential or nonessential business is arbitrary to every governor. Every business is essential to its owner and staff. They make our economy strong.
To let governors decide which businesses are essential gives them a way to reward their constituents while penalizing all others.
An essential business should be one that employs guidelines (social-distancing, et cetera) that can protect its employees and patrons.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Stores, shoppers must take this virus seriously
I understand that dying from COVID-19 is a horrible death, a slow drowning as your lungs fill with fluid. The medical staff tries to find ways to comfort patients through turning their bodies, forcing air into their lungs and easing their pain. As we know, however, tens of thousands of our citizens do not make it.
Some feel their rights are threatened by community protective measures, like wearing face masks in public. I am sorry and angry that such people berate store clerks or fellow customers who are trying to keep themselves and others safe and alive.
I appreciate stores like Trader Joe’s that are doing their best to keep us all safe. I will remember and no longer patronize stores, especially food-service outlets, where neither staff nor clientele consider gloves and masks seriously. I do not want COVID-19, nor do I wish this on anyone.
Wes Ward
Oro Valley
Hannity, not Trump, called pandemic a hoax
Perpetual Trump haters, please condemn Trump for things he has actually said or done, not things you think he might have said or done. Not things your Hate-Trump Newsletter says he may have said or done. Those things are usually false.
Letters are too short to list many examples, but one is that Trump did not specifically say COVID-19 was a hoax, it was Sean Hannity who said that. In fact, Trump said he did not know how serious it was at the same time your Democrat heroes were saying COVID-19 was absolutely nothing to worry about.
If you don’t believe me, there is plenty of video to prove it. I know you will keep hating Trump because it is what gives your lives meaning. You have a right to your own opinion. You do not have a right to your own facts. Stick to reality!
William Werries
Marana
Inefficient government will only grow larger
As I watched 60 Minutes, I was struck by the inefficiency of large government. The first segment highlighted how people lost their jobs because of social-distancing requirements and inefficient CARES and PPP payments. The second segment was about farm subsidies and the way lawyers work the congressionally approved rules regarding all payments. The third segment dealt with rural hospitals that lost cash flow and their potential futures because of rules regarding elective surgeries and procedures.
The irony is that this pandemic is and will be used to increase big government’s control over our lives. We should learn our lesson, but will we?
Bill Blaine
Marana
Strongbuilt Plumbing & Air shows it cares
A shout out to companies that provide cloth masks to their employees. Strongbuilt Plumbing & Air came to my house to do an estimate for AC. Mr. Padilla was wearing a mask with the Strongbuilt logo. I felt reassured that he and the company cared about my safety, and that the company cared about its employees.
Rosemary Bolza
Midtown
Here’s what people are not talking about
I understand the desire to open up the economy again and salvage small businesses that are healthy enough to survive the pandemic. What I am hearing from many small-businesses owners is that they were just getting by week to week during our “great economy” before the pandemic. And the same can be said for many workers whom after a couple of weeks without work are destitute. And no one talks about the cost of those stricken with the virus.
According to recent reports, a day in the ICU can cost over $4,000. Tens of thousands are spending weeks in the ICU. Are the for-profit insurance companies and for-profit hospitals going to simply write this off, or are we going to see substantial increases in our already high health-care costs? Where is the money going to come from for families that lose a bread winner?
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
