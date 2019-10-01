The swamp is growing under Trump
Our president vowed to “drain the swamp” if elected. He was elected and now stands neck deep in the swamp which is expanding daily because of his actions.
The swamp has engulfed his personal lawyers, the attorney general, the leader of the Senate, members of his cabinet and some Republican members of Congress. Other Republicans have the muck lapping at their heels as they rationalize the situation in order to escape the odious mess.
Unfortunately, if the electorate decides to drain the expanding morass, it may result in the demise of the Grand Old Party after many years of venerable service to the country. In order to avoid such a debacle, they must extricate themselves now.
John Kuisti
West side
Sex-ed is vital
to fighting myths
As a former family practice physician, I have heard many misinformed stories from preteens and teens on the subject of sex.
One of the most memorable was a 14-year-old girl brought in by her mother for several months of missed menstrual periods. The girl was adamant that she had never had sex and was a virgin. Mom added that, “She does not even have a boyfriend.“
On physical exam, the girl either had a large uterine tumor or was several months pregnant, but she was truly a virgin. Her hymen was intact. Tests confirmed that she was pregnant. Turns out she “heavy petted” with a boy and he ejaculated outside her virginal hymen. The girl says her friends had told her that as long as there was no penetration she couldn’t get pregnant.
Misinformation leads to unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections. The more information the better!
Violet Juodakis
Downtown
Prop. 205 risks Tucson’s economic viability
Proposition 205 puts the economic well-being of our community at risk. Arizona State Bill 1487 stipulates that the state of Arizona can withhold shared revenue from cities and towns that the Attorney General believes have violated state law.
Several provisions of Prop. 205 conflict with Arizona law. Therefore, if Prop. 205 passes it will set Tucson up to forfeit $126 million a year in state funding. This accounts for approximately 25% of the city’s general fund budget and will force steep cuts in programs that assist our most vulnerable.
The impact of this loss will be devastating and have far-reaching consequences. Because Prop. 205 is an initiative, the only way to undo the negative consequences would be through another initiative, which would be a drawn-out and expensive process. The mayor and council are powerless to amend or repeal provisions of citizen-led initiatives. Our economic survival depends on your “no” vote on Prop. 205.
Fernando Barraza
Northwest side
Proposition 205
is counterproductive
Proposition 205 is a citizen-led initiative with serious unintended and damaging consequences for the city of Tucson and the immigrants who live here. It will hurt the very people it’s supposed to protect and reverse gains that our city achieved when it became an immigrant-friendly and welcoming city.
Under Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus, there are already general orders which stipulate that police may not engage in immigration enforcement. They are supposed to focus their time and resources on enforcing state and local laws and building trust in the community.
Prop. 205 remedies a problem that does not exist. In addition, if passed, Prop. 205 would limit the Police Department’s ability to work collaboratively with federal agencies on all matters. Currently, the department has access to multiple federal databases that help solve a wide variety of police matters. Prop. 205 would take away this tool. Vote no on this counterproductive initiative.
Sarah Smallhouse
East side
Religious freedom or religious intolerance?
The current use of “religious freedom” often is simply an excuse to slap anyone who’s “not one of us.” It’s used to free people from providing business services to “those people.” Is it going to be used as an excuse for not obeying a female police officer because our religion consistently degrades the authority of women?
In Tucson, it’s being used to fight a sex education curriculum that’s allegedly ignoring parental responsibility for birds and bees discussions. As a retired teacher, I see too many former students, with children, telling me they still hope to complete high school.
As for the accusation that accurate education is sexualizing children, I suggest watching TV or seeing how people dress and act in public. Decent education isn’t corrupting our children. Interpreting the Golden Rule as “kill the non-believers” does a better job of twisting our kids.
Dennis Ritchie
Midtown
Trump’s Ukraine call is an impeachable offense
Re: the Sept. 29 letter “Democrats, media must accept Trump’s success.”
I was astonished by my fellow reader’s letter, which asserts the president is a “far more honorable man than any journalist.” He has been caught in over 12,000 lies during his presidency, which he repeats constantly.
My fellow reader goes on to say that we will “NEVER be a socialist country.”
While we are not a “socialist country,” we have enacted and enjoy a few public programs that help those of us who need a boost to reach the promise our country provides: Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid and unemployment insurance.
Finally, the president’s recent confession that he did indeed ask a foreign country to help him win a second term in return for the release of $400 million of military aid appropriated by Congress is a way-over-the-top impeachable offense; one he doesn’t seem to understand is both unlawful and impeachable.
Dorothy Waugaman
East side
The blessings of liberty
I am not ashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ! This political editorial comes out of my gratitude to Him.
There were days when delegates to the 1787 Philadelphia Convention, with strong loyalty to their own states, wondered if they would reach agreement on a new Constitution. Today, people wonder if Congress and the Executive Branch, with strong loyalty to party and special-interest groups, will stand together as one for the cause for which we have our government — to form and preserve a more perfect union.
The framers of our Constitution didn’t do it alone. Neither can we. The blessings of liberty are given to us by the One whose name is on our currency; the One who asks us to show love to our neighbor, not hate. Let us pray for His guidance; vote according to His will, and pray for those we elect. He will do the rest.
Warren Burda
Oro Valley
Wildcat football team deserves more support
I read the article Greg Hansen wrote about a revitalized Arizona football program adding more panels celebrating bowl victories. Maybe if our local citizens would take more of an interest in out team the panels would fill up a lot faster. Who wants to play football and look at a bunch of empty seats. Athletes want to compete in an arena where they can demonstrate their skills. That is not what we have to offer.
I have been to all three home games this year and it is getting worse. Saturday night was especially bad. A well-known school like UCLA comes to town and we can’t event fill the stands. What better way to enjoy the wonderful fall weather, being outside with friends and family and rooting for our team. As parents, we support our children. Why can’t we support a team of young men trying to bring some joy and pride to the city that we care about. Or do we really care?
Michael Perlman
Foothills