Sun Sounds also offers news on audio
Re: the July 26 article “Thanks, Star, for making news available on audio.”
The letter writer and others may not be aware of Sun Sounds of Arizona, which provides “programming designed for, and directed to, people who cannot read conventional print due to a disability” (see website sunsounds.org). In addition to daily schedules, such as Monday’s with a 7 a.m. broadcast of the Arizona Daily Star, the Wall Street Journal at 10 a.m. and various business magazines at 11 a.m., there are broadcasts from The Economist, The New Yorker, Vanity Fair, and the Onion, plus soap operas, local grocery ads, books and stories.
There’s even an on-demand feature for missed news and other items. Listeners are provided a special radio for catching all the Sun Sounds programming. Local stories are read by experienced volunteers. Check out Sun Sounds!
Lois Easton
Northeast side
Thank you
for the memories
Re: the July 25 special section “July Time Machine.”
The special section was a delight to read! It was very interesting to see a copy of an old Daily Star newspaper and then a brief discussion of the article that was highlighted. Some were national events and some were Tucson or Southern Arizona news. However they all brought back memories of important events in history.
I had just restarted home delivery of the paper the day before. I forget at times how long our local Tucson paper has been in existence. Thank you, Arizona Daily Star, for publishing that enjoyable look back in time!
Kathy Garrett
East side
Congress deserve thanks for bipartisan budget
Re: the July 26 letter “Our leaders are lacking basic common sense.”
It’s great to see some common sense prevail with the recent budget deal in Congress. This common sense began with the bipartisan support of an increased pledge to the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. This common sense move is based on the fact that 27 million lives have been saved since the Global Fund was founded in 2002.
In addition, the Global Fund strengthens health care systems around the world and uses careful accounting to make sure the money is used appropriately. With deaths from all three pandemics cut by at least one-third, America’s leadership in this work keeps us on the path to finally controlling these diseases.
Why not take a moment to thank those who represent you in Congress, encouraging them to continue on this bipartisan path to work on other problems that plague us.
Willie Dickerson
Northwest side
Farley’s experience makes him best choice
Tucson’s next mayor needs to have extensive experience in working on a number of broad issues.
Steve Farley has my vote because of his past work on our transportation needs and huge knowledge about funding locally, statewide and nationally.
He has shown consistent support and skill in these areas important for Tucson. He has the ability and skill to work across many jurisdictions.
Neil R. West, M.D.
East side
Star’s endorsement was full of assumptions
I was surprised that you endorsed Randi Dorman based on the following characteristics: she is pragmatic, inclusive and a big-picture thinker.
Certainly, Dorman is a real estate developer (as is our president) who has been very successful. Your evidence for this success is the transformation of a building into high-end lofts.
I applaud her business skills and her ability to think big.
However, to be successful in city politics demands more than big ideas. I want to hear about the successes and experience in city or state government from all of the applicants running for mayor.
We have a president who was clueless on the structure and rules of our government. Through his actions, are we in a better or worse place now?
Your article made a considerable number of assumptions that were not based on facts. I expect more from my local newspaper.
Michele Clark
and Donna Johnson
Midtown
Mayoral candidates
say nothing about crime
I enjoyed your endorsement of Randi Dorman and, after reading it, will likely vote for her. Apparently I also missed her at our front door recently. She left a handwritten note on her flyer.
However, after reading the stated priorities of the candidates as written in your column, I am very surprised.
As priorities, education, climate change, encouraging small and medium business and voting no on the sanctuary initiative were mentioned. But there was nothing about crime.
To me and many other Tucson residents, the crime here is a top concern.
I want a mayor like Jonathan Rothschild, who recently responded almost immediately to a concern I have about crime in my neighborhood and forwarded my concern to the appropriate police contacts. Crime should be a priority with all of our candidates.
Karen Riggs
Southeast side
For once, I agree
with the Star
There are too many times to list when I’ve disagreed with the Star’s opinions and positions on various issues. However, it was a breath of fresh air to read the Star’s strong support for Sami Hamed, a candidate for City Council in Ward 1.
Thanks to the Star’s editorial staff for a thoughtful and accurate endorsement of Hamed. As a Ward 1 resident and registered voter, I look forward to an accountable and intelligent Ward 1 City Council member. Go, Sami!
Jerry Anderson
West side
Star shouldn’t take sides in political races
Re: the July 28 article “We endorse Dorman in Tucson mayoral primary.”
I enjoy reading the Arizona Daily Star, but I feel it is unfair for the newspaper to endorse any proposition or candidate.
I do not harbor any resentment toward Randi Dorman as a mayoral candidate. I feel that it is the job of the free press to inform the public with facts, rather than influence it with their opinions. This is especially true for a newspaper that is the only major written source of news in a large city like Tucson.
I think it is an insult to the readers’ intelligence not to trust them to make good decisions based on the facts. In addition, it makes the Star seem guilty of unbiased reporting.
Victor Panizzon
Northwest side
Border-wall ruling sets a dangerous precedent
Re: the July 28 article “High court ruling opens door for $1B Ariz. border wall project.”
Thank you, Curt Prendergast, for an excellent account of the latest in a long series of assaults on fragile Sonoran Desert ecosystems. While I share the concerns of my friends Kevin Dahl, Gayle Hartman and Palominas resident Margaret Chase, there are other victims of this ill-conceived ruling: namely the Constitution and the rule of law.
Our Constitution gives Congress the exclusive authority to appropriate funds. When President Trump could not secure funding for his border wall, he did an end run around Congress and raided funds legally appropriated for the Department of Defense.
Now, with legal precedent on their side, future presidents can simply divert funds from other departments to pay for their pet projects with or without Congress.
Future courts and congresses might restore the rule of law, but the damage to our natural heritage will be irreparable.
William Thornton
Midtown
It’s a good thing
we don’t live in Russia
Re: the July 28 article “Police arrest more than 1,000 at political protests in Moscow.”
After reading the article describing the violence that erupted in the streets of Moscow, caused by the Russian government’s invalidation of thousands of citizen signatures on nominating petitions, I felt fortunate to be living here in Arizona.
Arizona’s government would never pass laws to invalidate our petition signatures on some bogus pretext just so the legislative majority could hold on to all power, and we ... oh ... wait ... never mind.
Grant Winston
Marana