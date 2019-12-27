Letters to the editor

Comparison besmirches FDR
Re: the Dec. 21 letter “Gross hypocrisy on impeachment.”
This letter attempted to defend President Trump by claiming that Franklin D Roosevelt invaded North Africa in 1942 to influence the midterm elections in his favor and thus committed a crime much worse than anything Trump has been wrongly accused of. This letter has two big problems with truth. One, the 1942 congressional elections were held on Nov. 3. The invasion (which occurred in total secrecy until our troops actually hit the beaches) occurred on Nov. 8. Two, a Google search of the quote the author used from a book on Gen. George Marshall only turns up his own letter. To besmirch a great American president and true war-time leader in order to defend a president who disdains our military, insults those who have served, such as Sen. John McCain and many more, is reprehensible.
James Sheley
East side
Alternative energy
not a shining example
Truth and reality strikes again at the left’s “sustainable jobs” from alternate “energy,” just ask the workers who lost their jobs at Global Solar. The reality is expensive solar panels will not provide a viable replacement for fossil fuels. The reality is when the sun goes down solar energy stops. The reality is battery technology is very expensive and requires massive amounts of “dirty” materials to make. The truth is forcing alternative energy “solutions” on the country will not replace the energy sector jobs lost such a mandate will demand. The truth is Alt-Energy, Climate Change, “warriors” would be better off ripping out their gas/electric home heaters, AC units, double door refrigerators and abandoning their SUVs. Such personal acts would do far more to cut fossil fuel consumption and help “save” the planet. The reality is they won’t do it, they’ll just continue demanding it from others.
Jim Ryles
Oro Valley
A time when you’ll laugh before you cry
Re: the Dec. 33 article “During the holidays, don’t forget those who are grieving.”
Steve Kozachik reminds us not to forget those who are grieving. Years ago, Joe Biden’s wife and small child were killed in an auto accident and, more recently, one of his sons died of illness. As vice president he addressed a group of mother and fathers, wives and husbands, sons and daughters who had lost loved ones in combat. He said, “I promise you this, there will come a time, I promise you, when you think of them you’ll laugh before you cry.”
Kenney Hegland
Midtown
Kindness and beauty occur every day
I have kind neighbors who bring my paper up to my door in the morning. Yesterday, when it was raining, someone dragged my emptied garbage cans from the street up next to my garage.
About a month ago, a kind person paid for my dinner at a Mexican restaurant, so this morning, Christmas, I decided to pay for another’s breakfast. Imagine my surprise when my waitress brought my bill and told me someone had paid for my breakfast. Then I left the restaurant and saw the most beautiful rainbow against the Catalinas.
It isn’t just Christmas; kindness and beauty occurs every day. Maybe we can even extend it to Washington? Merry Christmas.
Eleanor Arnold
Northeast side
What is the definition of pernicious?
Re: the Dec. 21 letter “Trump’s pernicious effect on America.”
How’s Trump’s dedication to our economy, our jobs, our safety, which has been his main goal since being elected by Americans be called pernicious?
Pernicious is the Democrats’ obsessive hatred of Trump, because he’s not political but still won. They care less about the American people than their unproven accusations. They have tried to vilify all who voted for Trump, to the point that good people who do not believe in socialism or attacks on our Constitution have become fearful of abuse, i.e., spit upon, drinks thrown in faces, physically punched and cars damaged if they display a non-Democrat sticker. My son never wants me to wear my “Make America Great Again” cap because he fears I’ll be assaulted.
That is what is truly pernicious.
Linda Leary-Hughes
West side
Democrats don’t know meaning of fair trial
Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer each want a fair impeachment trial in the Senate. But unfortunately, the Democrats don’t know what a fair trial looks like.
Ralph Haak
Southeast side
I am not here simply to praise Trump
Our president, the fearless Donald, has in fact accomplished a great deal that is of substantial benefit to the American people whether Democrat, Republican, rich or poor. The Donald clearly has blinders on when he is seeking an objective. Neither praise nor loathing affects his course. He is single-minded. However, as is demonstrated by his history of misogamy, and in general, respect for other people, he is a poor example. I think that we all need to reflect on this dichotomy, and if you believe in the power of prayer, seek God’s guidance for Chief Justice John Roberts in the upcoming impeachment trial.
Vin Allen
Northwest side