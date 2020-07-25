Letters to the Editor

Protests, open border contribute to surge
Three of the states with big spikes in COVID-19 are along the border, California, Arizona, and Texas. Dr. Scott Atlas of the Hoover Institute believes that is due to people coming in from Mexico and the recent protests by young people, not just states reopening.
Mexico has had a surge in virus cases, and the government is accused of underreporting cases and deaths. COVID-19 testing is very limited. Hospitals in Southern California have been overwhelmed with patients coming from Mexico. Ambulances are called to the border to pick up patients. The border is open to folks crossing who are U.S. citizens or who are legal permanent residents. The mayor of Los Angeles has admitted that recent protests there caused a spike in virus cases. In Washington, D.C., 200,000 came from across the country to protest. Atlanta has seen spikes in the virus, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who walked with protesters, has tested positive. Most recent virus cases in America have been younger adults not wearing masks or social-distancing.
Juan Santiago
Southwest side
Protecting businesses but not public health?
Re: the July 5 article “Employees, public left in dark as some Tucson businesses opt not to disclose coronavirus cases.”
This is so wrong on so many levels. Wouldn’t it be a valuable tool in reducing community spread if employees and the public were informed about the presence of COVID-19 at places of business? I applaud the integrity of the business owners named in this article who are doing the right thing. The others that aren’t are criminal. People’s lives are at stake! Employees and customers should have the choice to stay away from a place of business that represents a health risk. The Health Department and the paper post information on restaurants that have failed health inspections. Wouldn’t this be an even more important notice to give us? This is a serious failure of regulation and ethics. What can we do to change this situation? Time for some investigative reporting.
Hyatt Simpson
Northeast side
The maskless
need education
Gov. Ducey (and others) just do not get how ignorant so many people are and how important it is to educate people. The simple act of breathing in is enough to get the virus. If someone standing or sitting near you or who had been in an elevator before you or in the bathroom stall before you had the virus and breathed out and you breathed the virus in, there is a high likelihood that you will contract the virus. Wear a mask!
Jennifer Aviles
Southeast side
Biden wants
your guns
Joe Biden has already announced his mandatory government buyback program of millions, mostly middle-class-owned, legally purchased semiautomatic firearms such as AR-15s and AK-47s. The plan does not detail how much the government would pay or if it would include accessories like magazines, scopes, illuminators, ammunition, etc. If owners refused to do a buyback, they would be required to register their firearms under the 1934 National Firearms Act (NFA) of the Al Capone gangland violence era. The act now covers suppressors (silencers) and fully automatic machine guns.
The process requires a $200 ATF stamp, fingerprints, photograph, lengthy application and an almost yearlong background investigation. Also, Biden intends, if the Democrats regain the Senate with Mark Kelly, to rescind the Lawful Commerce in Arms Act passed in 2005 on a bipartisan vote that provides liability protection to firearms manufacturers. Anti-gunners will then be able to sue manufacturers out of business!
Frank Marshal
Northwest side
Destructive protests worsen race relations
Is there more racism, not less, now than before the protests over George Floyd’s death? Are the protests, with continuing riots and property destruction, setting race relations back, not improving them?
John Trojanowski
SaddleBrooke
With rights come responsibilities
There is sufficient evidence from around the world that the COVID-19 virus is not a hoax that is going to magically disappear. Wearing masks and distancing are effective methods of reducing the numbers of infections and deaths. And yet, many Arizonans refuse to wear masks in public while angrily asserting their “rights.” Intelligent people know that with rights come responsibilities.
If you have the right to drive a car, you have a responsibility to not drive under the influence of alcohol because of the danger it presents to others. People who refuse to wear masks in public are basically self-centered and irresponsible, wanting the benefits of “rights” while avoiding responsibilities to others.
The more vocal ones remind me of spoiled belligerent children throwing tantrums. And if, in face of all the evidence to the contrary, you still believe the virus is a hoax, you may have contracted the Dunning-Kruger Effect. The main symptom is being too ignorant to recognize your own ignorance.
Henry Fannin
Marana
Masks, like seat belts, are a safety issue
Maybe the wearing of masks should be in the same category as wearing seat belts.
What happens if you are driving and you are caught without wearing a seat belt? In some states it is a primary traffic violation. Isn’t there a question on some medical forms whether you take precautions and wear a seat belt? If there is an accident, the first question asked is whether a driver wore a seat belt.
In cases of blatant disregard for one’s fellow man by not wearing a mask or joining a group at a COVID party, one’s health insurance company should be notified, and premiums should increase to defray the health costs to individuals who contract the illness. A question should be added to forms at hospitals. No mask, no ventilator. If an insurance premium is attached to the wearing of masks, people will participate. If it makes a dent in someone’s wallet, it might force cooperation and a decrease in the spread of the virus.
Paula Palotay
Marana
Payroll tax cut would defund safety net
As our national legislators work to provide new COVID-19 relief, President Trump has demanded that any legislative package include an alarming and extreme measure.
Unfortunately, media coverage has described this attempt using the yawn-inducing term “payroll tax cut” proposal. This should be called what it really is: a radical right-wing attempt to defund Social Security and Medicare. At a time when these systems are already stressed, the Republicans wish to use the pandemic crisis to finish off two of our government’s most popular and respected programs.
Alan Binnie
Catalina
