I was embarrassed
to be an American
My wife and I recently visited Copenhagen. After dark near our hotel, we heard what sounded like gunfire. We stayed away from the windows. The next morning I asked the desk clerk about possible gunshots. He told me that what we heard was fireworks from Tivoli Gardens set off every Saturday and Sunday night.
Being from America, I told him we thought it might have been gunfire. He laughed and told me that Danish gun laws are very strict (there is no equivalent to the Second Amendment in their Constitution, nor do they have an obsession with guns). Danish citizens do not carry firearms in public and few even own them.
Sadly, I told him that America is a gun-violent nation where neither adults nor children can feel safe. Should he ever visit and hear what sounded like fireworks, for his own safety, I told him to assume gunfire and quickly seek shelter. At that moment, I was embarrassed to be an American.
Sam Sherrill
SaddleBrooke
Gun violence a symptom of a sick country
No sane country would allow Donald Trump, the Republicans and the NRA to get away with butchery like this. Trump baits his supporters, Republican leaders cower in fear over what Trump will say if they grow a spine, and the NRA looks the other way while these travesties go on.
Thoughts and prayers aren’t going to do it folks. America’s a sick country. The weapons of the military do not belong on the streets of America. Trump, Republican leaders and their supporters need to head to Russia to make Russia great because they’ve failed here in America.
Jim Dreis
East side
Trump is telling the wrong people to leave
The three recent mass shootings were committed by red-blooded, all-American white men. People consumed with hate. Not people consumed with wanting a better life.
People from Mexico are not committing these horrendous crimes. Americans are.
Trump, open your eyes. You’re telling the wrong people to leave.
Ilene Scannell
East side
Mental issues at root of mass shootings
There has been much talk about El Paso and other mass shootings and who is to blame. As much as it pains me to say it, Mick Mulvaney is the only one to address the underlying problem. To paraphrase him, he says that these shooters are sick, crazy people.
Mental health is the real issue. We need to be sure that mental health is covered like any other disease in our health care system. We have to destigmatize mental diseases and treat it the same as any other debilitating medical problem.
We must demand that our lawmakers find the money and willpower to fund the treatment of mental diseases. The option is to continue going in circles and suffering more pain and agony.
Paul Czopek
East side
Trump, his advisors and their recession
Thank you for the articles about the upcoming recession and how this administration will be incapable of dealing with it because of President Trump’s picks to oversee the economy. During our last recession, we had a president who had his treasury secretary (Hank Paulson) and Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke take charge with no interference.
Today we have Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who the president blames for not cutting interest rates and of “horrendous lack of vision.”
Then there is Larry Kudlow, Trump’s economic advisor, who said in December 2007 “there’s no recession coming. The pessimists were wrong. It’s not going to happen.” Kudlow has a degree in history, but no degree in economics and should know history repeats itself.
The presidents’ advisers are not serving him well because tariff wars are not easy to win, you don’t cut interest rates with 3% unemployment, and you don’t cut taxes with a looming $2 trillion debt.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
Where were ‘good guys with guns’ in El Paso?
Remember Newtown, where an armed lunatic slaughtered 26 children and adults in five minutes? Remember how the NRA’s head ghoul, Wayne LaPierre, immediately offered his heartfelt sympathies?
Kidding! What he said was: “The only way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.” Let’s test that hypothesis by going to Texas. In Texas, any nonfelon can own practically any firearm short of a Howitzer and take it practically anywhere.
Logically, that would have placed more than a few “good guys with guns” among thousands of El Paso Walmart shoppers when a white supremacist launched his private race war on Aug. 3, leaving 22 dead.
The good guys must have been in dressing rooms, because cops with guns stopped him, which is why we have police departments. Got another brilliant idea, Wayne? Can’t wait to hear it.
Elinor Brecher
Foothills
Trump’s policies
are hurting Arizona
Arizona’s biggest industries are tourism, agriculture, construction and manufacturing. Mexico is our biggest trading partner. Immigrants and their low-cost labor have not only enabled employers to make hundreds of millions of dollars, but consumers benefit substantially due to lower prices.
Costs will go up for fruits, veggies, car parts, manufacturing and travel. Industries support the GOP and Trump for the lucrative tax laws. Business owners enjoy immunity from prosecution for hiring immigrants without papers. Trump’s immigration policies will result in billions of dollars lost in Arizona. Tucson businesses will be hit hard.
Consumers are the losers. We enjoy a symbiotic relationship with Mexico. All sides win. Consumers, owners and immigrants.
Patrick Manion
Midtown
Enforcement of law the solution
Re: the Aug. 21 opinion “Criminalizing undocumented workers harms all.”
I could not agree more with the writer’s last paragraph. If migration laws had been enforced, we would not now be dealing with “undocumented workers.” Both the immigration laws and the laws against hiring undocumented immigrants should be enforced.
John Cioffi
Northeast side
Don’t believe promise
of Rosemont jobs
I am a consultant to the mining industry and shake my head when I read all the promises made by Hudbay for the proposed Rosemont Mine.
One of them has to do with all of the jobs that the mine will supposedly create. Mining operations, like all industries, are increasingly becoming automated, and Rosemont would follow global patterns.
Just search the web for “Caterpillar Autonomous Mining” to see these technologies in action.
Rosemont would be a bad deal for Tucson, the environment and our economy, and it should not be built.
Charles Stack
Green Valley
Tucson official wrong
on Foothills residents
Re: the Aug. 21 article “Big annexations easier said than done for Tucson.”
Andy Squire, public information officer for the City of Tucson, mentioned that “the vast majority of homes in the Foothills are second homes for people who don’t reside here.”
I’m not sure where he received his facts from, but it’s another lie from a city official. I choose to live outside the city limits because there is more space between neighbors and you’re closer to the beautiful desert. You’re able to see the saguaros and desert vegetation. Living in the Foothills offers me a suburban feel and most residents in the Foothills own their homes.
Many retirees and working people live in the Foothills for the breathtaking landscape of the desert and mountains. The main reason I live in the county is the open space and generally lower density of residential development found in the Foothills. It provides a highly valued feeling of privacy. I enjoy living in the county and I don’t need to be annexed. I don’t want to be annexed.
Don Cotton
Foothills
Don’t ‘Sunset’
our train service
I’m gravely concerned about the possibility that Amtrak might cut the Sunset Limited train service.
Their justification, backed by the Trump administration, is that Amtrak lost $35 million on the southern line last year, which is about what the military spends every 10 minutes.
Stranding the Southwest without passenger rail service is shortsighted. With climate insecurity in our future, transportation access should be a priority.
Amy Harwood
South side