UA should keep Cecil
as defensive coordinator
The UA football program had an opportunity, two years ago, to start fresh and hire a qualified alumnus as head coach. Instead, it decided to hire Kevin Sumlin, an unemployed hired gun from Texas, which coincidentally is UA President Robert C. Robbins’ former home.
Kevin Sumlin has no connection to, and therefore, no passion for Arizona’s football program.
The best thing that Sumlin has done in his two seasons here was to make Chuck Cecil his defensive coordinator.
Anyone who knows Arizona football knows that Cecil epitomizes passion and intensity for Arizona Wildcat football.
Robbins, athletic director Dave Heeke and head coach Kevin Sumlin are making a very big mistake by considering anyone else for the position of defensive coordinator other than Arizona’s beloved No. 6, Chuck Cecil!
Daniel Egan
East side
DPS director
should step down
Re: the Dec. 8 column “Sense of privilege weakens DPS director’s authority.”
Thank you, Tim Steller, for the truth in your column.
Col. Frank Milstead should resign immediately. He broke the speed limit and thinks that is OK. It’s not.
The limit is there for safety. He was inordinately unsafe on the interstate and didn’t receive a ticket or pay a hefty fine.
He was quoted as saying he’s “baffled” about the outcry about driving 15 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.
Does that mean other parts of the job baffle him, too?
What a dreadful example for every other driver in this state. We’re all paying his salary and should demand he quit.
Kathleen Vandervoet
Tubac
Ducey makes good old boy network proud
I consider myself a good guy. My wife, an elementary school educator for 20 years, is also a good guy.
My brother-in-law, a retired Air Force officer and veteran of Desert Storm and Afghanistan, is also a good guy. My father, a retired New York City police officer and Korean War veteran, is also a good guy.
All of the good guys just mentioned have made mistakes and received speeding tickets for traffic violations. All of these individuals accepted responsibility for their mistakes and willingly and rightfully paid their citations.
Gov. Doug Ducey has stated that since Col. Frank Milstead, the director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety, is “one of the good guys,” he is therefore not required to pay the consequences for his blatant disregard of our traffic laws.
Ducey’s adherence to the good old boy’s network is a glaring example of dysfunction in Arizona state government.
Daniel Egan
East side
Why is GOP silent
about Trump misdeeds?
I wonder what Sen. Mitch McConnell and the Republicans would have had to say if former President Barack Obama hadn’t shown his tax returns and had multiple allegations made against him for inappropriate sexual behavior?
Or if Obama insulted people nationally and internationally with schoolyard behavior and lied so consistently?
Or had his name on a for-profit university that was found to be fraudulent?
Those are some examples.
Are the Republicans silent because they are so afraid of Trump and their base? What about character and integrity as well as compromise for the people’s welfare?
You need to be living in a different country if you are uncomfortable with these values. Democracy is not for you.
Rozanne Plotnik
Green Valley
Sparking a culture war
is not productive
In a Dec. 6 opinion, the mayor and vice mayor of Benson asked urban “elites” to stop interfering with the Villages at Vigneto project. They equated wealth to elitism by printing the salaries of conservation group heads. For transparency’s sake, why not also publish the salaries of the partners of development firm El Dorado Benson?
The Benson officials are also mistaken in assuming a false dichotomy of urban/rural values and provoking a culture war.
Why drive a wedge between people where common values likely exist?
My guess is that neither the conservationists nor those who live or would like to live near the San Pedro River want to witness its demise.
Needless to say, without a healthy river, the allure of living at the Villages will diminish.
Can the interested parties set aside the culture war and look to their shared values as a starting point for constructive dialogue?
Chris Martin
Midtown
Condolences on loss of a great man
Re: the Dec. 8 article “In memory of my husband, Timothy Gassen.”
My deepest sympathy, Sarah, for the loss of your husband, Tim. I never met Tim, but I remember reading the column he wrote about Tyler Trent, the young Purdue fan who was there to cheer on his team even though he was very sick at the time.
Purdue produced an upset win over Tim’s team, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
In one sentence in that column, we discover the kind heart Tim had: “If running up the score in a football game helped Tyler Trent live one more minute that he wanted to live, then go ahead and run up the score, I thought. Put 100 points on the Buckeyes, if you can.”
This statement says everything about Tim’s humanity and points to one of many, many reasons why Sarah will miss him so much.
Sarah, thank you for giving all of us a voice through your work at the Arizona Daily Star. May you be comforted.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Hoffman’s criticism of Hobbs is laughable
Re: the Dec. 8 column “In Arizona, the separation of powers may be at risk.”
Jonathan Hoffman’s criticism of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs’ settlement of a lawsuit would be laughable if it were not so predictable of how some conservatives are blind to the actions of their own party.
Hobbs settled a suit filed by the Navajo Nation that sought equal treatment for the ability to correct mailed ballots by completing the signature requirement after a ballot is submitted without one.
Several Republicans in other counties had previously filed suit for the same thing and won a court order requiring the counties to continue counting ballots.
Hobbs’ action created a process so everyone’s ballot is treated equally (something of anathema to some conservatives).
Hoffman points to former President Barack Obama’s actions in protecting “dreamers” when Congress wouldn’t act and complains that Democrats are ignoring the constitutional requirement of separation of powers.
Hoffman apparently thinks that Trump’s redirection of Congress’ funding of the military to build his wall is an acceptable use of power.
Conservatives, as Mitch McConnell promised, need to start controlling this president.
Rick Unklesbay
Midtown
Religious beliefs
don’t belong in US laws
You published a letter from someone who refuses to compromise on the abortion issue. You have now published three letters pointing out how the concern for the preborn does not seem to extend to the postborn.
There were, however, two things more concerning in the original letter.
The writer asserts that science supports her religious belief of when human life begins. This is absolutely not true and a poor justification for writing her religious beliefs into law.
Second, the writer refuses to compromise on her desire for her religious beliefs to be incorporated into law. This strikes me as being highly un-American and in need of being called out as such.
Steven Brown
Midtown