Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Is Robbins' plan to open UA even realistic?

Robbins, Carmona

After announcing the University of Arizona would return to in-person classes this fall, President Robert Robbins now says the increase of COVID-19 cases in the state could affect the start of the upcoming semester.

 Photos by Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

How’s Florida doing now?

Several weeks ago a letter writer complained about the positive press coverage given to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s poor (according to the letter writer) handling of the COVID-19 crisis while ignoring Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ positive (again, per the writer) handling of the same.

Is there any way the Daily Star can get in touch with the letter writer to ask him to weigh in again and give us an update?

Tom House

Midtown

Proving media

is fake and corrupt

Re: the July 2 opinion “President’s inaction on bounties signals a cracked moral compass.”

This opinion piece is exactly why President Trump says that the media is fake and corrupt and I completely agree. The opinion piece goes through a lengthy commentary of how Mr. Gerson thinks or surmises how Trump reacts to data presented to him, situations, etc.

Then his statements: “ If — as reported by multiple news sources...”; “ If the U.S. received intelligence...”; “It is possible that Trump...”; “He is silent, it now seems...”; “Trump’s apparent failure...”; “ If Trump can ignore or explain away...”; “But if the worst proves true . . .”, etc.

These statements actually indicate that the entire premise of his article might not have even occurred, but this does not stop him from writing a “hit piece” to convey to the reader that Trump is corrupt. However, I believe the word “corrupt” belongs to the opinion writer.

Rosalie Wright

Oro Valley

What Trump doesn’t get about America

The protesters that President Trump claims are “evil people whose goal is to end America” are, in fact, Americans. America was founded on a few simple principals: First, all men are created equal; and second, freedom of speech and the right to assemble. But instead of sitting down with them and trying to understand their feelings, hopes and dreams he resorts to name calling of the worst kind, even calling them un-American.

What Trump doesn’t seem to understand is that he is their president too. As Americans, everyone, from the far-left to the far-right, has the freedom, if not an obligation, to speak to their president in any way they can if they aren’t being treated equally, or if their “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” is being taken from them.

Dennis Widman

Northeast side

Fiercely independent equals terminally dumb

Republican governors, including ours, are killing people through inaction and anti-science as they whistle past fast-filling cemeteries. Constitutional rights be damned.

Who had Constitutional rights not to heed blackouts during World War II? Who had a right to subject his town or city to bombings? During the AIDS epidemic, who had a Constitutional right to keep gay baths open? We decided — no one. There is no Constitutional right to sicken your neighbor, crush the health care system or endanger medical staff.

There is no Constitutional right to smoke in public spaces, or carry guns into police stations, or refuse to wear a seat belt. Get over yourselves. Constitutional rights have limits.

Unfortunately there’s no Constitutional amendment that prohibits stupidity. That’s another pandemic.

Nicholas Kondon

Oro Valley

Chamber of Commerce opposes everything

I live in Duceyville. The governor has promised to cut taxes every year, and he has. This cut in taxes causes Duceyville to not have enough money for necessities. That’s why our funding for education is 49th in the nation, our nurses and other hospital heroes are poorly paid, and even what we pay our unemployed ranks 49th in the nation.

So what is the answer ... initiatives! I noticed that several have been filed. They have some commonalities: they each needed 237,000 signatures, they each managed 400,000+ (during a pandemic) and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce is opposed to all.

Not really knowing what a chamber of commerce does, I researched and found “it is a business based advocacy organization that represents businesses.” But do they? I don’t think so!

If these initiatives fail, we will again see teachers, nurses, and other professionals leave Duceyville for better pay elsewhere. Our community will suffer. Business owners, withdraw from the Chamber. It’s not helping our community!

Ken Freed

East side

Next-door neighbors

are responsible heroes

July 5th, 2020 3 a.m.

Yesterday was the Fourth of July, our nation’s independence day. Flags, celebrations, families embracing each other again after so many months of “safe” hugs. Do any of you (other than mothers, fathers, husbands, sons, daughters) realize that your next door neighbor, the person across the street, offered themselves up as a barrier to all those who wish us gone?

They don’t want a parade, a banner, a movie. They accepted the responsibility to make us safe. Make us better. No questions asked. Nothing.

Thank them by being a better citizen. Be a better person. Look at your neighbor, look at the one delivering your mail, the kid with all the tattoos, the person who doesn’t think the same way you do. You are here because of them.

Fred Netherda

Green Valley

Like sports? Wear a mask

Dear Tucsonans:

I write especially to those of you who like to tailgate and head for Arizona Stadium for those balmy evening Pac-12 games! Would you like to have them take place as tentatively planned?

You and I can accomplish that! And we can do this in a very simple and inexpensive (actually no cost) way that requires no time commitment! We simply each need to agree to wear a mask.

No, not every minute of every day! Only when we are within 6 feet of each other or anyone else. But we have to start today!

It can be a mask you have made at home. It can be a bandanna. Just try not to touch the part you breathe through while you are wearing it. At home, hang it outside in direct sunlight for 15 minutes on each side and it’s ready for you for tomorrow.

Marilyn Halonen

Northeast side

Ears can handle more with mask-wearing rule

During the pandemic we are sheltering in place in our assisted living facility apartment. There are no visitors nor do we go out. We read, watch TV, talk to each other, and stay in contact with family and friends by phone. We wash our hands often and drink a lot of water.

It was ordered that wearing a mask covering the nose and mouth is required, so I talked to my ears about that. Currently they handle my glasses, the cannula for my 24/7 oxygen, and the hearing aids. The ears explained there are rules about smoking in places, wearing seat belts, having a license to drive and be registered to vote and a lot more that we honor and obey so if the rule says to wear a mask we’ll handle that too for everyone’s safety.

Dave Glicksman

Northwest side

Romero should support

nonpolitical police

An open letter to the mayor:

Your inferred contention that approving and promoting the “Black Lives Matter” banner across the top of the city and that the street be painted with the same is not taking a political stand. It is on its face an insult to the people of Tucson.

The fact that a citizen wants to honor and support our nonpolitical Police Department in the face of the abuse the police have taken in recent days is totally nonpolitical.

At least it should be seen so by the so-called leader of our city, who is supposedly the leader of all the citizens of Tucson and who, of all people, should be supporting and promoting our brave police officers.

Get real, mayor. You are uninterested in anyone in Tucson who thinks differently from your own narrow positions. If you want to be seen as a leader, you must remain neutral and recognize both sides of any situation. That’s what a leader does.

Brenda Ainley

Northeast side

Trump, Mount Rushmore is a disgusting photo

Re: the July 5 photo in the article “Much of US scales back on holiday, but Trump still seeks big celebration.”

My reaction to the photo in Sunday’s Daily Star was immediate. I was disgusted and appalled to see the stupidly smirking face of Trump juxtaposed with those truly great presidents on Mount Rushmore. This worst president ever should never ever be mentioned in the same breath as these brilliant and accomplished leaders, the epitome of great Americans, faults and all.

Trump is an absolute disgrace to the office of president. His legacy will forever be enshrined in the Hall of Shame and Incompetency.

Stanley Steik

Midtown

Duval wrong

on Robbins’ plan

Re: the July 7 article “Why I support UA President Robbins’ campus plan.’

Having just read Fred Duval’s cheerleader opinion piece in praise of President Dr. Robert Robbins’ campus plan, a couple observations come to mind.

First, starting with the second sentence, the word “unanticipated,” and later, “unbudgeted costs” take the lead as arguments in support of the campus opening (featuring fewer teachers, larger classes, and in-person instruction).

It was hard to keep the tears back as I read of erosion of out-of-state and out-of-country tuition, loss of event income, and loss of “massive fall sports gate proceeds.” (see: salaries for admin and coaching staff.)

Second, nowhere in the piece is it mentioned of care and safety for UA students and staff. ASU and NAU both have comprehensive plans for online reopening and a wait-and-see plan for classrooms.

The UA safety plan as mentioned in a previous opinion piece by the head of the Arizona Board of Regents? Two masks for each student and staff member.

I’m astounded.

Kathleen Edelman

West side

Deadline to request a ballot-by-mail

Primary and General Election ballots can be requested at the same time, or separately. The County Recorder’s Office must receive your request by:

July 24 at 5 p.m. to get a ballot-by-mail for the August 4, 2020 Primary Election or both the August 4, 2020 Primary and November 3, 2020 General Election.

October 23 at 5 p.m. to get a ballot-by-mail for the November 3, 2020 General Election.

