Letters to the Editor

Unmoved by this vision of the American dream
Re:the July 19 article “Why I support Trump, his vision of American dream.”
Kimberly Yee’s touching narrative of her grandparents’ successful family business notwithstanding, I take exception to her premises for voting for Trump in 2020.
Contrary to her assertions, Trump doesn’t “understand the importance of protecting taxpayer dollars” (presidential trips/security to Mar-a-Lago and campaign trips); “fiscal responsibility” (tax cuts mostly benefit the billionaires and grossly increase the federal deficit), “bold economic policy and protecting American business independence and global competitiveness.” (Tariffs paid for by American consumers; remember when Harley-Davidsons were made only in America?)
Yee’s tunnel vision endorsement of Trump ignores the big picture. Trump’s failure to deal with the pandemic and racial inequality; his divisive rhetoric and thin-skinned, childish retorts; his bromance with Putin and admiration of autocrats; his role in the destruction of “American exceptionalism” and as the global leader of the free world.
And I’ve barely scratched the surface. We just can’t afford another four years of a Trump presidency.
Jorge Tapia
Midtown
This president
gets things done
Re: the July 18 letter “A rundown of Trump’s many accomplishments.”
Hurray — a letter spelling out real facts instead of biased columnists, letter writers and opinions from Trump haters.
They are intent on defeating a president who gets things done. What will Biden (who will be president in name only) and will be ruled by Pelosi, Schumer, AOC, etc. do but make this a communist country. Are you Trump haters going to volunteer to answer police calls and stop looting, arsonists and anarchists? Police do a wonderful job and need your full support, There will always be bad apples in every profession. Get real and think of the consequences, or would you rather be a city like New York, Seattle, Portland and others where residents are scared for their very lives and businesses of innocent people have been destroyed. Now is the time to re-elect President Trump. Biden is a do-nothing politician over many years. Use your brains folks.
Toni Schlecht
Northeast side
Dangerous mindset consumes our big cities
Observing the continuing chaotic demonstrations in several major cities, I have become convinced that the “Black Lives Matter” concern has vanished, replaced by a “Something for nothing” mantra. It appears that many of the demonstrators believe that the law does not apply to them. This country is unique because we adhered to the rule of law, tempered by our right to modify any law as conditions change. It now appears that a portion of the population believes there should be no law that applies to them and that they deserve everything regardless of their effort. The administrations of many major cities appear to accept this new principle. Is this the type of society you want — no rules, every man for himself, survival of the fittest or at least the strongest and most aggressive? What is yours is mine. What a concept if you are lazy and have no ambition.
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Debunking the fiction that wall stops the virus
The Star and its journalists are commended for their thorough investigations of Trump’s phony claims that his border wall would stop COVID-19 virus from entering the U.S. In fact, the opposite is true; the U.S. has been the source of the widespread and deadly infection now ongoing in northern Mexico. As a longtime border resident, frequent traveler in Sonora, and former CDC field biologist, Trump’s claims rang out as politically motivated falsehoods from the start. Other investigations by the Star have pointed out that the wall also does little to stop illegal immigrants or drug trafficking. It is time that the Star as our borderland voice to once again take an editorial stand against the wall. The COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. has caused massive public health and economic deprivations. Any more money spent on the unwanted, ineffective, and damaging wall is an obscenity in this time of need.
Richard C. Collins, Ph.D. and Carlos C. Campbell, MD, MPH
Sonoita
