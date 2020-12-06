Letters to the Editor

Time for Ariz. delegation
to help the environment
Janet Yellen, President-elect Biden’s nominee for Treasury secretary, is no ideologue; she is informed by research and data and has advocated for a market-based method to mitigate harm from climate change. Such a plan (H.R. 763) has been introduced in the House. It has three extremely attractive components.
It places a slowly rising fee on carbon, returns 97% of that fee to taxpayers, and imposes the same fee on imported goods. Because the fee rises slowly, business has time to adopt cleaner energy. Because the fee is returned to American households, families are provided money to switch to cleaner energy. Because the fee is placed on imports, other countries are incentivized to manufacturing with cleaner energy.
The plan is endorsed by 28 Nobel laureate economists, by political leaders, by environmental scientists, by ordinary citizens. It is time for Reps. Raúl Grijalva, Ann Kirkpatrick, and Tom O’Halleran to become co-sponsors of this vital legislation. Incoming Sen. Mark Kelly and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema need to lend their support as well.
Mike Carran
Northeast side
Give I-10/Houghton interchange a chance
Re: the Nov. 30 article “Road crews making headway with major projects in Tucson.”
We moved here three years ago from Colorado Springs. A diverging diamond was installed at the Fillmore exit to I-25 in Colorado Springs — the closest exit to a major hospital. It took a long time to complete the interchange, but I became a diverging diamond advocate early in the construction.
It’s simply much safer when no one has to make a left-hand turn to enter or exit a freeway. People say these take some getting used to. That’s true.
However, the entire time it was under construction, there were stop signs and traffic signals to guide drivers through. At completion, I’m guessing most drivers had mastered the concept.
Wikipedia indicates that Popular Science named the diverging diamond interchange one of the best innovations in 2009 in the engineering category. My message is simple: Give it a chance.
Katherine L. George
Southeast side
Birds of a feather
Supervisor Steve Christy votes not to certify Pima County’s election results, including, I assume, his own reelection. Oro Valley state Rep. Mark Finchem thinks the Legislature can throw out the votes and name its own slate of electors.
Apparently the roadrunner is not the only member of the cuckoo family in Southern Arizona.
Joe McDermott
South side
Smokescreens
and hogwash
Arizona Republicans and the Giuliani Traveling Circus are still trying to manufacture election fraud, even though the intensely partisan Gov. Doug Ducey and U.S. Attorney General William Barr both concede that there wasn’t any. Rep. Kelly Townsend says, “I think where there’s smoke you have to go find the fire. We provided them smoke.” And mirrors!
She insists, “To say that there’s nothing here to look at is hogwash,” and Townsend knows her hogwash.
Andrew Browning
Foothills
