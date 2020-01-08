Letters to the editor

What if attack scenario with Iran was reversed?
I don’t know what to think or how to react to the latest U.S. overseas drone attack.
But imagine if the tables were turned: If a big bully country, say China, were to send a drone to eliminate Sens. Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell in Washington, the U.S. reaction wouldn’t be anything short of an overwhelming and devastating response.
Would we consider such a foreign provocation and assassination to be a “declaration of war?” What about our allies? Would they offer to help us strike back?
Jon Sebba
Northwest side
McConnell is planning sham impeachment trial
If Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gets his way, (no witnesses and no evidence), I urge my senators and congressmen to boycott the impeachment trial. A trial without witnesses and evidence is not a trial at all, it is a sham. It is un-American. Whatever your views about the legitimacy of the impeachment of President Trump, it would be a travesty to our constitution to dignify a sham trail with your attendance.
John McConnaughey
Oro Valley
Barnes can stick around for as long as she wants
Whoever wrote the comment that Arizona women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes has a only a 40% chance of staying in Tucson must be from ASU. Barnes is going nowhere. She will retire here with many titles under her leadership. She is to Arizona as Pat Summitt was to Tennessee and Tara VanDerveer is to Stanford.
She is home, where she belongs and, like Pat and Tara, she is wise enough to know that. I am an ex-coach and season ticket holder since she was hired and I will be one for life. We love Adia and her players. They bring great joy to our community and, hopefully, we fans bring great joy to them. Go Cats!
Robert Stanelle
Green Valley
Trump’s Iran attack puts us all in danger
Less than 36 hours following the drone strike that killed Iran’s military leader Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the robocalls have started. The pre-recorded voice on the phone stressed how President Trump has made us all safer and urged me to donate to his reelection campaign. Safer. Really?
Let’s look at the picture emerging: thousands of additional troops deployed to the Middle East, existing troops being pulled out of Syria, leaving even more territory for ISIS to re-take. Iraq is demanding removal of U.S. troops. A U.S. military base was attacked in Kenya. Iran is backing out of more elements of its nuclear agreement and planning an escalation of targeted and unpredictable acts of retaliation.
I’m no fan of Iran and don’t regret Soleimani’s demise. But I see no real strategy beyond the moments of Trump reveling in an opponent’s loss of military expertise and the subsequent scrambling by a surprised Pentagon to come up with a plan. We are now less safe than ever.
Jennifer Prileson
Foothills
Trump continues to take America down dark path
Mr. Trump: So now you want to add “war criminal” to your questionable resume? The assassination of the Iranian general was an ignorant mistake and miscalculation. Attacking cultural/historical targets would be an even greater miscalculation, and, by definition, a war crime.
You are continuing the lies and miscalculations that brought us the ongoing Korean War and the Vietnam War and Desert Storm, all of which killed 100,000-plus American troops these past 70 years. Remember, a good leader believes in, practices, and defends truth, honor, integrity, respect, love, compassion, empathy, courage, history and the golden rule.
You, sir, are NOT a good leader and you are attempting to take America down a dark path. Change your path toward the light or step aside.
Phil Bentley
Foothills
Migrants should wait their turn to enter US
Re: the Jan. 6 letter “The time to support asylum seekers is now.”
The writer is apparently upset with the policy of having asylum seekers wait for their turn. Similarly, I want to attend the Super Bowl but have learned there are no more tickets. Should I just go to the gate on game day and plead to be let in, or just jump the fence and expect security to allow me to stay, or should I just consider the fact maybe I can get a ticket for 2021 and just stay home?
It is time for potential immigrants to take a little responsibility for their actions, and assess the situation before leaving everything behind.
Don Flood
Green Valley
Corruption in Congress threatens our elections
While I am a registered Democrat, this letter makes no claim as to which party is the more corrupt. That dismissal of the thoughts on that basis is missing the point. Before Trump made it acceptable for members of Congress to brag about corruption, recent revelations of Congressional payoffs and who knows what else flew under the radar. As constituents watched the greatest wealth redistribution happen, why is it now OK to flaunt their corruption? Why are those very members of Congress so confident they won’t suffer at the hands of the voters? I can’t help but think they know something we don’t.
With various failures to disenfranchise and gerrymandering to favor one party over the other, why do we see so little concern about their reelection? Only now that a war with Iran (and Iraq?) and the specter of body bags arriving in our country is growing more likely, we see some Congress members voice objection, albeit very quietly. I genuinely fear for our election integrity.
Paul Weeks
East side
Ducey hopes to preserve gerrymandering in Ariz.
Re: the Jan. 5 article “As redistricting panel heads to the drawing board, Arizona braces for political monsoon.”
According to this article, Arizona voters are one-third Republican, one-third Democrat and one-third Independent.
However, Gov. Doug Ducey appointed only Republicans and Independents to the appellate commission in charge of vetting candidates to the Independent Redistricting Commission.
Democrats, who make up one-third of voting Arizonans, are excluded from this important process. This commission is responsible for overseeing the creation of fair voting districts and to put a stop to gerrymandering.
I can only view Ducey’s appointments as a direct assault on the outcome of future voting districts and to ensure that districts continue to be drawn with gerrymandering in mind.
Joyce Bertschy
East side
Why can’t McSally see the danger of Trump?
There has been a lot of discussion about Trump’s quid pro quo, abuse of power, and obstruction of Congress, but for the American voter there is a much more terrifying outcome. A vote against impeachment will give Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and other Republicans, permission to cheat in the 2020 election. In fact, based on Rudy Guiliani’s meetings with Russians and Ukrainians, Trump is already cheating or planning to cheat in 2020. Trump and McConnell cheat so they can win this election and the election after that and the election after that. How you and I vote no longer matters because they can cheat and they can manipulate the vote so that they will always win.
Sen. Martha McSally, you should understand that Trump is cheating and you are voting for cheating when you vote against impeachment. Do you really want Arizona voters to understand that you endorse cheating in elections and that they can assume you will also cheat?
Marion Slack
East side
Attack on Iran will have unending consequences
President Trump’s irresponsible actions have brought us to the brink of war. Based upon unconfirmed warnings of “imminent attacks,” Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani with no plan to deal with the potential repercussions. The murder of Soleimani does not deter but, instead, increases the threat of imminent danger.
This all began with Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal, failure to work in partnership with our allies, refusal to forge diplomatic relations with Iran, and now, escalation of regional tensions to a dangerous level. Trump’s potentially disastrous decision, in my opinion, is motivated by self-benefit to create a diversion from the current impeachment proceedings. Iranian retaliatory actions have already begun. Trump must be held personally responsible for the probable loss of thousands of lives.
Robert Swaim
East side