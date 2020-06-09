Letters to the Editor

Life is different
when your skin is black
I want to be human. I want the same opportunities for education, employment and success as any other human. I want to walk down the street, hand-in-hand with my German wife and our daughter and not be stared at as if we are a pack of one-eyed unicorns.
I want to go to restaurants and social gatherings without fear that I am going to be treated differently than any other human.
Some might say these “wants” are my right — that I already have the right to do all those things without nervousness or fear just like any other human in America.
To that I say, put on my shoes and grow up in a small town in southern Texas where not everyone is human — where I lived isolated with other one-eyed unicorns and where I was afraid to go to school and where I was hesitant to associate with other humans who were not like me, because I was different.
Yes, I am a black man.
Rick Brown
Northwest side
Hoping Rincon Market can make a comeback
It’s sad to see that the Rincon Market, a nearly century-old community institution that is much more than a store, might be another coronavirus victim.
The owners closed the market to protect staff and customers, and, of course, lost all the income that remaining open might have generated.
My guess is that this made it very difficult to pay rent. Throughout the country, many landlords are working closely with business owners, creatively finding ways to help them open during this difficult time.
I hope the market’s owners can find a way to keep this valuable place alive.
Mark Homan
Midtown
Mosher is qualified to be our next county attorney
We voters will soon choose a Pima County attorney, a protector of public safety.
Three times the U.S. Department of Justice hired me as principal investigator on pivotal aspects of U.S. criminal justice — state data reporting, cultural issues in justice and to evaluate the DOJ Court Training Program (the National Judicial College, and specialized schools for prosecutors, public defenders, court administrators and appellate justices). I also served as a research professor at the Texas Criminal Justice Center.
Among the takeaways from my years of work is the need for competent chief prosecutors — a highly technical profession, which takes years to learn. A large jurisdiction like Pima County with a staff of 400 and a $40 million budget, needs a leader with proven executive skills and ethics; utilizing budget, IT, HR, forensics and diversion pathways.
The one candidate who can do the job for us is Jonathan Mosher, a well-tested prosecutor and trainer of prosecutors who has tripartisan support and respect in the legal profession, including public defenders.
Philip Silvers
Green Valley
Voters must do what Congress has failed to do
When Trump appeared for the very first time during the Republican presidential debates, he exposed his character and values. It was very apparent who he was and what he represented.
So we should not be surprised by anything he says and does. Yes, frustrated, disgusted and outraged, but not surprised.
What should surprise us, however, is the inaction and reticence of Congress. They are complicit and have become silent partners.
Where is the accountability? Where are the checks and balances? What will it take for them to say enough is enough?
It is up to us to do what Congress refuses to do.
Please, please vote!
Joyce Miller
Foothills
It appears 1960s riots didn’t teach us anything
In 1968-69, I lived in an inner city back East. I was a young teen going to high school. I remember the riots with the fights, fires and looting with property damage.
I lived two blocks from where most of the action was taking place. I remember martial law at night.
Police would drive by our block, telling us to stay inside. Both blacks and whites felt unsafe in school, where a lot of fights and looting continued among the young people.
What is going on in America now reminds me of those times. Did nobody learn from that experience? How many times must people repeat this to get it to stick?
I learned that people are people and all need to be treated with dignity and respect.
Diane Hoover
Marana
Virus rebound
was predictable
Re: the June 7 article “COVID-related hospitalizations, ventilator use rising fast in AZ.”
When the governor dropped the COVID-19 restrictions while the number of cases were still increasing and didn’t require masks and social distancing, I imagined Arizona was in for trouble.
My fears were heightened when taking walks at Sabino Canyon and 95% of folks there seemed totally oblivious to the fact of the epidemic — very few masks, little social distancing.
When the parking lot reopened at Sabino Canyon and large groups of people were there with no social distancing and no masks. I had to keep a sharp eye to avoid people getting close.
Now, as completely predicable, I read on Tucson.com that the cases are spiking in Tucson. If the trend continues, the ICUs may approach capacity.
Please, for the sake of us all, take the epidemic seriously. Wear masks and keep your distance.
Randall Krause
Foothills
Thank you, firefighters, for your heroic efforts
From my back porch on Bighorn Butte Drive, I had a front-row seat for watching the battle against the Bighorn Fire. It was both exciting and terrifying as I watched the dedicated fire personnel perform their dangerous jobs.
The helicopters flew so close to the mountain, in order to drop their load of water, that I was holding my breath.
Their timing on the drops was unbelievable.
The planes flew so low in the canyons that I lost sight of them at times. All the flying was extraordinary, but Big Bird (DC-10) was exceptional.
The efforts and bravery of these firefighters kept the fire from entering La Reserve and the loss of many homes and possibly lives. They are still fighting as the fire moves east.
Thanks to all of the firefighters for their dedication and unbelievable performance. Be safe.
Darlene DePietro
Oro Valley
Police abuse
and the Constitution
The Constitution begins: “We, THE PEOPLE.” The Declaration of Independence states:
“Whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of THE PEOPLE to alter or to abolish it.”
It is we, THE PEOPLE, who give power to police forces, and it is we, THE PEOPLE, who are responsible to alter or abolish them if they becomes destructive to equality, life, liberty or the pursuit of happiness.
There has obviously been a systematic abuse by some police to abuse, intimidate and even murder people based on race. No one is going to do anything about it if we, THE PEOPLE, do not. THE PEOPLE includes all colors, races and religions.
The marches and protests are a sign that we, THE PEOPLE, want to see that our government answers to us.
It will not be easy to figure out how — but ignoring what has been going on since our country began will certainly not change it. It is our responsibility — we, THE PEOPLE — to change it.
Kathleen Harris
Northeast side
Why you must wear a mask
I agree with Gov. Doug Ducey’s decision to “reopen” Arizona, but he made a significant mistake by not including a mandate to wear masks in all public indoor places.
Community spread of COVID-19 is caused by people not wearing masks. The maximum amount of virus, which is shed in an individual’s breath, occurs several days before the individual has symptoms of the disease. A mask keeps that big virus shed inside the person’s mask.
No doubt most of the people I see in my grocery stores and other retail outlets who are not wearing masks just do not know this simple fact.
If the objectives are to keep the Arizona economy moving; minimize deaths and hospitalizations; and open the public schools and universities this fall, then we have to stop community spread and that means, very simply, requiring masks.
Please, Gov. Ducey.
Martha Gilliland
Northeast side
Letter praises Trump while ignoring facts
Re: the June 7 article “Breaking down Trump’s game plan for coronavirus.”
I just read the guest opinion extolling Donald Trump’s management of the COVID-19 crisis.
It’s truly astounding!
Thank you, sir, for informing me that The Great Leader has determined that developing a vaccine is the answer to the problem. Now who else in the world would have thought of that?
That’s the kind of outside-the-box thinking that has made our country so great! (But wasn’t it Trump the Great who asked about disenfectant and sunshine as the cure-alls?)
By the way, how’s the sunshine cure working, Arizona?
Also, I was a bit surprised that the writer neglected using some basic statistics to support his arguments.
Could it be because the U.S., under our brilliant president, is unquestioningly No. 1 in both COVID-19 infections and deaths in the world?
Must be fake news!
David Steinberg
Northwest side
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!