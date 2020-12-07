Letters to the Editor

Belief versus what is believable
For four decades I taught introductory statistics to undergraduate urban planning students at a large Midwestern university. It was their least favorite subject. Their most frequent question was “Why do we have to take this?”
My answer was that it is directly relevant to professional planning. And, in a larger sense, statistics along with scientific research methods, enables us to distinguish between what is believable and what we want to believe. The willful refusal to make this distinction is one of the greatest and most dangerous of all human failings.
This refusal is being played out by Donald Trump and his base despite the vote and electoral college count and the unequivocal statement by Chris Krebs, the former director of cybersecurity, that the election was safely conducted.
Trump’s denial is no surprise since failure in his mind is intolerable (maybe his father really was right about him).
MAGA Republicans’ denial that he lost is a far more troubling.
For them “denial” is more than a river in Egypt.
Sam Sherrill
SaddleBrooke
Christy, Finchem try
to disenfranchise voters
I have had difficulty comprehending the claims produced by Supervisor Steve Christy and state Rep. Mark Finchem. Finchem — a “select” lawmaker — is seeking to declare that election “improprieties” so severely altered the election results that the outcome ought not be certified. These “improprieties” however are strictly limited to the presidential race and apparently did not extend to their own races for county supervisor or state representative.
The extent is so severe that the results of the election are not valid! Prior to Finchem’s and Christy’s protests, I dismissed them as harmless ravings of the political lunatic fringe. But in view of Finchem’s current efforts to hold a public forum, I have had a change of heart and now agree that the election of both Christy and Finchem ought to be the subject of a recount and then a special runoff election. Hopefully that will allow the voters the opportunity to seriously reconsider each as totally unqualified to hold office.
Robert Cozad
Oro Valley
Finchem knows Trump lost
How in the world did Mark Finchem get elected? Someone should more forcefully tell him and his cronies that President-elect Joe Biden is just that — our next president. Almost all of Trump’s lawsuits have been dismissed and Finchem (and Rudy Giuliani) know it. Finchem’s lies are an embarrassment to the good citizens of Arizona.
James Doyle
SaddleBrooke
A big thanks
to Clark
Re: the Nov. 30 article “Pima Council on Aging president Clark receives achievement award.”
Thanks for the excellent article recognizing W. Mark Clark, CEO of Pima Council on Aging, for his recent award. The Arizona Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers honors one remarkable social work leader each year for their contribution to the community and the profession over their lifetime. Mark has developed and promoted many innovative programs to strengthen and support vulnerable individuals and families through his leadership in the areas of behavioral health, aging and faith-related outreach.
Collaborative work with different institutions and agencies has been a hallmark of his career. In addition to responsibilities related to his paid positions, Mark has been a tireless advocate for social justice issues with Congress, the Arizona State Legislature, and city and county governments. The Southern Arizona community is a better place because of his contributions.
Thanks, Mark, for your commitment to promoting the dignity and worth of all people through quality human services.
Ann Nichols
Foothills
Democrats
and their curfews
Here we go again with the Democratic theme of trying to control the people. Mayor Regina Romero wants to promote her party’s theme of lockdown and control. What scientific evidence does she have that the COVID-19 virus only spreads between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. daily?
Come on man!
Walt Johnson
Foothills
Abide by the people, legislators
“Government of the people, by the people and for the people.”
Arizona’s Republican legislators would be well-served to consider these words from Abraham Lincoln as they strive to overturn voter-approved Proposition 208.
Michael Cuno
Oro Valley
Pardons: Perhaps guilty consciences are to blame
Pardon definition: To release (a person) from punishment or disfavor for wrongdoing or a fault.
Political pardon: The action of an executive official of the government that mitigates or sets aside the punishment for a crime.
The power to pardon applies only to offenses against the laws of the jurisdiction of which the pardoning official is the chief executive. Thus the president may only pardon for violations of federal law.
That leads me to believe that there are some in the administration who are concerned about their conduct while exercising their duties.
Michael Holloway
East side
How to solve administering vaccine
Very soon, local communities will have the huge task of administering COVID vaccine to the population. The volume of people needing this injection will overwhelm physician’s offices and pharmacies. There are many people in this community that would be willing to administer and assist with this dosing but can not because of licensing requirements.
I am retired and my license has expired, but I would like to put my training to use, as would many retired professionals. Perhaps our legislature could allow trained people to assist?
Michael Ullery
East side
Pay for what you choose to do
Spend $100,000! Get a degree! Everyone in our country needs to become a doctor, lawyer or IT tech.
Our country also needs plumbers, electricians, carpenters, mechanics, miners and other professions that do not require a college degree.
If you compare the wages of a plumber to the salary of a retail manager with a college degree, see how the salaries compare. College is not required for every job.
I believe in individual responsibility. If you want to go to college, pay for it yourself. Don’t ask the taxpayers to pay for your debts.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
Kelly another member of Democratic mob
Sen. Mark Kelley came out of the gate showing his true colors, by joining the mob and voting against the confirmation of a judge.
I’m sure Kelly knew nothing about this person’s credentials, past experience in the legal system or even what position the person was nominated.
Fred Mansmith
Vail
Mayor’s curfew a nail in coffin for business
It was very comforting to know that Mayor Regina Romero and the City Council were looking out for our welfare when they put into effect a curfew.
As we all know, COVID-19 is only spread during the hours of darkness. Our undermanned and underfunded police department, that cannot respond to minor car accidents, will be available to issue citations.
Lastly, a city that cannot find the money to fill potholes, will be able to help the many businesses that will be affected by this curfew.
Thomas Riley
East side
Time to cross
party lines
Re: the Dec. 3 letter “Republican Party drove me away.”
Kudos to Mel Macintyre for his letter disclaiming the shenanigans of the Republican Party following the election.
Since my first election in 1968 (yes, I voted Nixon), I have pretty much followed the line. But since the absurd denials of late, I have reregistered as independent. Get on with running the country in this time of crisis, don’t power play.
Robrert Emery
Foothills
Will new glass recycling plan save money?
I fail to grasp why glass cannot be sorted at the recycle center. Instead, the city will put out 22 spots to take glass to instead of picking it up with the normal recycling. So we should expend fuel and pollute the air with more auto traffic for glass recycling instead of a truck that comes around anyway?
Is this really saving money? What will happen is most of us will just throw glass away instead of making another senseless trip. Come on City Council, use some smarts.
Jerry Ferguson
East side
Governor has not risen to the challenge
Medical personnel have recommended that indoor eating in restaurants be stopped, bars be closed, curfews be implemented and wearing of masks mandated. Gov. Doug Ducey believes he knows better and rejects this advice.
He erroneously claims that his current executive orders will continue to slow down the virus. Ducey, the virus is spreading and it is not slowing down.
His priority is the economy. He seems unaware that the virus must be defeated before the economy can return to normal.
The governor tells us the hospitals will be able to take care of the sick without acknowledging that some of the sick will die and some will have long-term symptoms that are life threatening.
Ducey may simply lack the skill to deal with this crisis, be in a state of denial, or a combination of both. In simple and tragic terms, his inadequate response will cause suffering, heartache and death for the people of Arizona.
Stuart Sellinger
Northwest side
Ducey’s phone needs some new ring tones
Governor Doug Ducey explained his “Hail to the Chief” cellphone ringtone before his recent press conference confirming the Arizona election results. He noted that Donald Trump and Mike Pence call him so often, the ring tone was necessary to get his attention for their important calls. Since the election, and because I fondly remember the Beatles, I suggest new ring tones for Trump and Pence for Ducey’s cell phone.
The first choice would be, “I’m a Loser,” followed by, “Nowhere Man,” and finally “The Fool on the Hill.” Making these changes will avoid making mistakes on calls from the new incoming president and vice president.
Alan Barreuther
Foothills
