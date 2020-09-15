Letters to the Editor

Biden betrays media’s liberal bias
If you liberals want to know why we conservatives complain about the liberal, biased media, a comment from Joe Biden the other day proves the point. Biden finally emerged from his basement and actually decided to take questions from reporters. As he was calling on the Fox News reporter, he said, “I know you always ask a hostile question, but go ahead.”
He obviously knows there has been a monthslong love-fest with the media with no questions on his flip-flopping, drastic shift to the left, failed memory or outright lying about things he has said or done in the past. Apparently he plans to win the White House without ever getting a tough question. Why shouldn’t he? He hasn’t so far.
Next time you turn on your liberal news, count how many hostile questions are yelled at President Trump. By the way, the question from the Fox reporter was a pretty innocuous one, simply asking Biden to square something he said previously with what he is saying today.
Kevin Kaatz
Oro Valley
For national news, get another source
If you read the Daily Star for sports news, then you are well served. If you read it to get local news, then you will get a lot of it. If you read the Daily Star for international news, you get a lot, too.
But if you read the Star for national news, forget it. Trump news can only be positive and above the fold. No word about him disparaging veterans. If you want to keep current with national news, go online and either read another newspaper or go to a news site. Subscribe to the Star for your puppy.
Mimi Pollow
East side
South side needs some improvements
It seems quite obvious through media coverage that crime in all forms is rampant on the south side of Tucson. Particularly in the South 12th Avenue area. Our Mayor, Regina Romero, is quite aware of this serious problem.
With the recent street improvements, the city is attempting to revitalize the area to make South 12th Avenue safer and more appealing for business to invest in the area. It is near impossible to accomplish this without first investing in public safety. The likelihood of a new business to set roots in the area is limited to the risk.
The people is this area want a thriving community with varied business to shop at, but for business owners, the risk may be too high. Mayor Romero, be the one who changes this image for the south side. It starts from the top!
Mike Rios
South side
Coincidence,
or corruption?
A recent letter wants us to believe that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s appointment had nothing to do with being a big Trump donor/supporter. A letter writer says that’s irrelevant. It’s not irrelevant, it’s corrupt.
Are we really supposed to believe that someone with no experience in our postal service was the most qualified candidate among dozens of others with many years of postal service experience? Please. We’re not stupid or deluded.
How uncanny that DeJoy just happens to be a Trump donor/supporter! How convenient that he’s now in charge of the post office, already carrying out the plans to suppress vote-by-mail, though that is being totally denied. Maybe the “My Pillow” guy, another Trump supporter who was indicted in California for making false claims about his product, will get the next important position that opens up during this administration’s quest to destroy and remake our government.
He claims to have a COVID-19 cure; will he be the newest addition to the Trump world?
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Students, staff should gets tests before athletes
Congratulations to Larry Scott, commissioner of the Pac-12 Conference, for securing rapid testing from San Diego, California based Quidel Corporation. I agree that a 15-minute COVID-19 antigen test is, in Scott’s words, a “game-changer.” Why does this go to the Pac-12 athletic programs and not the staff, faculty and students of the Pac-12 schools?
I enjoy the entertainment value of several different college sports at the UA, such as football, women’s soccer, club hockey and basketball. I, however, would much rather see the greater population of UA and Pac-12 students, faculty, and staff benefit from this rapid test for their education and not our entertainment.
Andy MacLeod
Foothills
This is not the ‘American Way’
I am a Vietnam veteran who served this country. I got hurt while in Vietnam. I believe in Democracy.
My mother fled the Soviet Union and came to the United States believing it had the freedom of religion and decency. It did not look at the religion of a person and should not look at a person based upon skin color. Human worth is more than skin deep.
To have a president fan racial warfare is not the American way. Not to condemn Russia for the attempted assignation of a political opponent is not the American way. We stand up for freedom and the constitution.
Sheldon Feldman
Marana
Article makes reader
feel like we were there
Re: the Sept. 2 article “A Ringside Seat to WWII’s end.”
After reading Mr. W. R. Matthew’s dispatch from “Abroad Flagship Missouri, Tokyo Bay” I indeed felt that I had been on aboard that great ship on that eventful day in history!
Mr. Matthews makes one feel as if one is standing shoulder to shoulder with him as he describes the events unfolding before our eyes. The view of Tokyo Bay from on top of gun turret No. 2 describes the bay full of mighty war ships and small boats scurrying among them carrying ticket holders to the ceremony.
I even felt I was peeking over the great general’s shoulder as he leaned over to point out the place where the Canadian delegate should sign. To the incorrect place as it turns out and to the Chagrin of New Zealand. The resourceful Kiwi signed nevertheless. Great piece and a pleasure to read! Thanks for printing it.
Al Olivarez
Sahuarita
‘Suckers and losers’ are the real patriots
Trumpublican patriotism uses our military and ostentatious flag displays as props, but denigrates real military heroes. Former Senator and Captain Max Cleland sustained injuries in Vietnam that left him a triple amputee. At the time, Rush Limbaugh was in the United States with his medical deferment for his anal cyst.
Cleland disagreed with Limbaugh’s hawkish position on the war in Iraq. Limbaugh called Cleland a “phony soldier” and compared him to a “suicide bomber.” The American Legion and other veteran organizations remained silent. Trump recently awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Who really believes that Trump didn’t refer to combat veterans as “losers and suckers” when he declined to visit a WWI American veterans cemetery in France because it was raining? All one has to do is listen to Trump’s remarks about John McCain only being a war hero because he was captured.
He then stated he likes people who don’t get captured. I wonder what Pat Tillman would think about Trump’s remarks?
Rick Klumpp
Oro Valley
A new perspective
on COVID’s mortality
The number of Americans who have died from COVID-19 has crept up so gradually that it is hard to gain perspective. As I write this, 195,000 Americans have died from the disease. Every year 20,000 to 70,000 die from the flu. Every year about 38,000 die from traffic accidents.
So, during the first eight months of this year, we have seen as many deaths as three bad years of the flu and five years worth of traffic deaths. The 9/11 attacks killed 2,977. COVID-19 has claimed more than 60 times as many.
Recent daily death tolls have been equal to three jumbo jets falling out of the sky every day. Yet this no longer makes front page news. We need to keep this perspective while we do all we can to stay healthy. It’s the only way we will get through this.
Meg Weesner
East side
Dear Trump, honor your fellow Americans
As a veteran, I take deep umbrage at President Trump’s comments and utter disrespect of all military defending their country, even at the cost of losing their lives. I myself was fortunate, but I served honorably, whereas Trump dodged his duties for this country by means of a fake medical deferment. Of course, now that this is becoming a scandal, he denies it all, and has said: “what animal would say that?”
Again, I take umbrage against this belittling of animals. Animals do not do that. But a president who uses such foul language seems to think in those terms, so I wonder who the real “animal” is here. The list of Americans who have been insulted, belittled, ridiculed, injured, disrespected and denied their basic rights by this president is growing daily, and the closer we are getting to the elections, the more lies and insults will be spewing forth from the “White” House, another misnomer by now.
Albrecht Classen
Midtown
Constitution Week worth celebrating
There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, forging our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which incorporates the principles of freedom, equality and justice for which our forefathers strove. Independence Day is a well-recognized and beloved national holiday. Less known is Constitution Week, celebrated September 17-23 annually, which was championed by the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Did you know “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal” and “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” are not in the Constitution, but both are in the Declaration of Independence?
Debra Kielley
West side
McSally fails to stand up for McCain
As a veteran of our military, I was against a draft dodger becoming president four years ago. To know that Fox News verified the Atlantic Monthly article on Trump’s comments about our war heroes is the last straw. How dare he say those things!
As a John McCain fan, I am also disappointed at Martha McSally’s attacks on another veteran, Mark Kelley. She already has four Pinocchios for running false ads. Enough! McCain’s seat should be filled by someone with good character. Our military and veterans deserve much better treatment than just words. I ask all veterans to vote for people with morals and character this Nov. 3.
Philip Gilbert
Vail
