Letters to the Editor

Bizarre to be missing
Sunday Easter service
“These are the times that try men’s souls.” No, not the Revolutionary War, but the coronavirus. Being an avid basketball fan from Indiana, I thought I would miss March Madness the most, but that’s not it at all!
I most miss church Sunday mornings. I know, like many churches, we at St. Mark’s United Methodist have an online service, but something huge is missing! It’s my brothers and sisters, my true friends, even though I only see them once a week. Although I’m only an average singer, I miss proclaiming worship and praise for my Lord and savior and Heavenly Father.
Jeff Blackburn, M.D.
Northwest side
Share windfall,
if you are able
In just a few short weeks, many people around me have lost work. In response, Congress passed the CARES Act, which will provide many Americans with a check from the federal government. That’s great, but a lot of us don’t need that money, and the check is a windfall. For too many others, it will scarcely get them through a month. To those of us who don’t need the check, now is our time to step forward.
Give it to an individual in need, a family in need or to a charity that supports individuals and families in need. Giving up our checks is not only an act of generosity, it’s an act of social responsibility. We can help ease the stress and losses of so many of our fellow Americans by simply sharing something we do not need. Encourage your friends and neighbors. Spread the word: #ShareYourWindfall.
Please join me in embracing the American tradition of helping others. Together we can make a difference.
Jerry Fay
SaddleBrooke
An overlooked army
of custodians, stockers
As we cope, we honor and thank all the people who are on the front lines, people who are dedicated to helping others. When I taught special education, it was often the custodians, kitchen staff, secretaries and supply people that I counted on the most. Let us also remember the people who change the infected sheets, take patients for different tests, process the swabs, clean the beds and floors and keep food coming for patients.
And don’t forget the people who stock grocery shelves and keep drugstores open. They are doing this out of their own sense of shared humanity, courage and selflessness.
Also, in Tucson, Mobile Meals still delivers my meals. A volunteer takes me to needed blood draws and shops for needed supplies for the weekends. Another volunteer is getting needed medication for me as I don’t drive. It is easy to forget the heroines and heroes behind the scenes. Let us thank and honor them also.
Judith Doran
East side
Richard Elías continues to inspire
Richard Elías, family man, Tucsonan, supervisor and friend, has died. Because he was the sort of person and politician who always thought of himself as part of a greater whole, I imagine there are thousands more out there, just like me, feeling a deep sadness for this sudden and terrible loss. I don’t remember exactly how we met; with Richard it was like you’d always known him.
He was all about politics with a small “p,” putting personal trust at the heart of everything he did. It was empowering to work with him, which is uncommon in politics these days. He was a leader on a lot of difficult issues, because he listened to his conscience and he trusted that others would do the same. To his wife, Emily, and daughter Luz, my deepest sympathy. Thank you for generously loaning him to us all these years. His legacy of compassionate and courageous community-building will continue to inspire. Vaya con Dios.
Molly McKasson
Midtown
