Letters to the Editor

Finchem won’t talk to this constituent
I have tried to talk to all my representatives in CD11 since Nov. 19. All but one has spoken with me; Mark Finchem refuses. Instead, Finchem has been very active on Twitter and even appeared on Steve Bannon’s podcast. But talk to a constituent? No way.
Elections in Arizona are 100% paper ballots. If Finchem does not know this he is too uninformed to hold office. Yet Finchem and the rest of the Arizona GOP persist in pursuing baseless claims. And all the while Arizonans are dying of COVID, a disease they play down or ignore entirely.
Finchem’s refusal to talk with a constituent, while pandering to the extremists on the right for clicks and likes, is disgusting but not surprising. Finchem has been associated with the Oath Keepers and with the Coalition of Western States. Both groups have ties to extremism.
Finchem is not fit to hold office. Recall him and any other Republican who is actively trying to undermine our electoral system.
Susan Ritz
Marana
No more football fashion shows
Congratulations and welcome coach Jedd Fisch. All the best. A couple of thoughts from the cheap seats:
For decades the University of Arizona has talked about becoming a football powerhouse. The struggle continues. Even a casual observer, such as myself, notices that every season, powerhouse teams are consistently tough, disciplined and have a strong sense of their tradition.
Teams like Alabama, Texas, Oklahoma, Michigan, Wisconsin, Penn State, USC. They have another thing in common; when they take the field, whether at home or away, they are wearing the same uniform worn by their predecessors.
If the UA would simply stop the weekly fashion shows, return to the traditional UA uniform worn by Rob Gronkowski, Chuck Cecil, Tedy Bruschi, David Adams and other greats, it might infuse a sense of history and tradition into the rudderless Cats.
One uniform, one team, one goal. Tradition starts in the locker room.
Weaver Barkman
Midtown
Insurrection
by any other name
“Insurrection: A violent uprising against an authority or government.”
Joe Biden rightly used this term to refer to those people who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. But all summer, Biden and others refused to condemn the violence in Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle, New York City, etc. When you burn down a police station or storm a federal building, it is also “insurrection.”
Nancy Jones
Foothills
How quickly
we forget
It is unfortunate that the demonstrations in D.C. on Wednesday evolved into an attack on the Capitol Building. People came from across the country to express displeasure with the outcome of the presidential election, and perceptions of our republic changing. The media would have the country and world think that all who attended were only intent on violence.
Untrue. Many patriotic Americans attended to express their convictions. In a group of over 100,000, things can go wrong, and it only takes a small number to get a surge going.
What the media would have you believe is that nothing like this has happened before in this country, not just D.C. Have we forgotten so easily the violence across the country from this past spring, summer and fall perpetuated by antifa and BLM demonstrations?
Georgianna Murphy
Foothills
President must be removed immediately
Susan Collins said that Donald Trump had learned his lesson after his impeachment. Yes, he learned that no one in his party is going to stand up to him and he can do whatever he wants to. We might as well make a doormat out of the Constitution and put that doormat as the entrance the Banana Republicans use when they go in their offices to protect their Orange Julius Caesar.
Article II, Section 4:
The president, vice president and all civil officers of the United States, shall be removed from office on impeachment for, and conviction of, treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.
The Constitution gives Congress the authority to impeach and remove the president, vice president, and all federal civil officers for treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors.
Mel Brinkley
Downtown
It’s time to invoke 25th Amendment
If Donald Trump’s failed attempt to undermine the certified election of Joe Biden by encouraging his supporters to cause havoc and disrupt Congress is not an act of sedition, what is? How can Cabinet members continue to look the other way while this man destroys our democracy?
The Cabinet should immediately enact the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office as soon as possible.
Robert Ryan
Midtown
White privilege alive and well
Re: the Jan. 7 online article “Schumer urges Cabinet to invoke 25th Amendment, remove Trump; Facebook bans Trump indefinitely.”
As a “mature” white male, I have read about “white privilege” for some time now and considered it a possibly valid argument of the caste system in our country. Wednesday’s events in our nation’s Capitol have now confirmed my fears. It is as real as the coronavirus and climate change.
Steve Poe
Midtown
GOP showing
its true colors
After the vote to accept Mr. Joe Biden as president-elect, it should be very clear to Arizona voters that Reps. Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, Debbie Lesko and David Schweikert voted to disenfranchise Arizona voters.
This effort to cancel the votes of thousands of people in the state of Arizona just because the results were not what they wanted, and the continuing effort of Kelli Ward to erase any election that didn’t go her way should tell Arizona voters all they need to know for the next primary election and party governance election.
Winifred Williams
Northwest side
More Trump accomplishments
Here are some of Donald Trump’s accomplishment’s:
He took money from the military, including funds for better ordnance storage at a Guam B-52 bomber base.
He built a “steel slat” wall that can be sawed through by power tools from Home Depot.
He separated parents from children at the border, where some 550 children are still without their parents.
Instead of a federal response to COVID-19, he “farmed” the response to the states, which has resulted in 370,000 COVID deaths and 20 million infections. These numbers are about 20% of the total cases and deaths in the world.
He did not concede the election, which he lost by over 7 million votes and an electoral landslide of 306-232 electoral votes.
He promoted lies of a stolen election and inspired terrorists to seize the Capitol Building, resulting in five deaths.
Yes, quite a list of accomplishments. Oh, a very minor one: first president to be banned from Twitter and Instagram. Accomplishments of an incompetent president.
Frank Montez
East side
Hold leaders accountable
Wednesday’s assault on our national’s Capitol can only be described as an attempted coup and must be dealt with as such. Its leaders have to be held accountable, beginning with the top instigator — Mr. Donald J. Trump. He must be immediately removed from office under the 25th Amendment to the Constitution.
He could also be impeached, despite the fact that his term of office ends in the immediate future. Either of these procedures would require the cooperation of both political parties. If agreement cannot be obtained to do so, our ability to function a a democracy, much less a world leader, becomes questionable. If we fail to act at once, we will be forced to look on as he pardons all who planned or participated in this outrage.
Harry Peck
Tubac
Department
of Justice, for all
As a former Army officer, retired career federal prosecutor and lifelong Republican, I watched the attack on the nation’s Capitol with horror and tears. Over the years, prosecutors from the Department of Justice volunteered to work in Afghanistan to help with its development of the rule of law. At the time, my mother asked what that mission actually encompassed and I honestly wasn’t really sure.
After almost two years in Afghanistan, I had a much better idea and was even more proud to serve for the department. The last four years, and especially the conduct leading to the attack on the Capitol, illustrate what the rule of law is not and why a true democracy cannot accept anything less.
President Elect Joe Biden’s selection of his administration, particularly the DOJ’s leadership going forward, will hopefully allow us to once again realize and embrace justice for all.
Anne Mosher
Marana