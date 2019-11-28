President’s fans
want to believe
Donald Trump is an American god, plain and simple. His fans refuse to hold him accountable no matter what he does. He is blessed, he is forgiven, he is worshipped. A kind of simplistic thinking, often called a “belief,” is given a sacred status so that his adherents can bask in his glory and profit, profit, profit. Or so they are led to believe.
Look at history. While shrouding the facts or shredding them, an erroneously held “belief” can addle many brains.
Watch out, America. Catastrophe is on the horizon.
Kathleen Pastryk
Oro Valley
Important to oppose
wall in sensitive areas
The Pima County Board of Supervisors made the right decision to join with the environmental community in their opposition to the border wall. This challenge goes to the core of our republic and democracy.
U.S. citizens have the right and the responsibility to engage in government decision-making. Supervisor Steve Christy’s sole vote in opposition was based on his view that we have no right to insert ourselves in a “federal issue only.” That is ridiculous.
Border security policies are of major concern to Pima County’s citizens and our future. The future of our communities, economies and resources are at stake.
The Department of Homeland Security has waived virtually all laws relating to border policy, the greatest waiver of laws in U.S. history. The result is that our rights to oversee and participate in government policy have been eliminated. It’s as if we live in the Third World where the government agencies autocratically dictate the rule of law. Our only recourse is the judiciary.
Roger McManus
Midtown
A thought experiment for Trump supporters
The facts are damning: Trump withheld funds from Ukraine, using his stooges to tell the Ukrainians that the aid would come only if the Ukrainian president himself publicly announced investigations into a (bogus) investigation into (nonexistent) crimes involving the son of Trump’s political rival.
Yet, Republicans either plug their ears, or out and out claim that even with all of this proved, it was fine. For those who don’t understand how this is corruption, please imagine: how would you react if, in 2015, then-President Obama phoned President Xi Jinping of China and said “we will give you $5 million of aid, and an Oval Office meeting with Obama once you get on CNN and announce that you are investigating Trump’s children committing money-laundering in China.” Republicans: Look in the mirror and see if you can say with a straight face that you would not be outraged and call for impeachment and removal.
Brandon Espinosa
Midtown
Democrats on Hill
have been productive
Re: the Nov. 20 column “Is impeachment all Dems have? Because it won’t be enough.”
While the stock market and employment are up, most Americans have not benefited from these circumstances. Prices paid for goods have increased and risen much faster than any pay gains created by the working class; therefore, so much for low employment and higher stock values.
Impeachment is not the only things on which the Democrats have focused. The House of Representatives, controlled by the Democrats, have passed over 50 pieces of legislation that have nothing to do with impeachment without consideration by the GOP Senate. The GOP Senate has offered very little legislatively; therefore, so much for the Republicans in Congress doing anything to help solve problems in the U.S.
The GOP message to America has been to support and protect a lawbreaking president, pass a tax bill that truly benefits the rich only, and support the lies Trump and GOP congressional representatives provide to the American people. If Mr. Thomas believes that impeachment is not enough, then the GOP efforts to govern also are not enough.
Doris Whaley
Northwest side
McSally should follow in Goldwater’s footsteps
Sen. Martha McSally can and should go down in history by following in Arizona’s former U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater’s footsteps.
When faced with overwhelming information, testimony and evidence of President Richard Nixon’s abuse of power, Goldwater finally, after he could no longer defend him, went to the White House to tell Nixon that his time was up and that he should resign.
Just as Goldwater did, McSally now has the opportunity to listen to and follow her inner compass and go the the White House and inform President Trump that his time is up and that he should resign. In so doing, just as Goldwater did, she will be reminding everyone that loyalty to the Constitution is above loyalty to any one person or political party.
Dave Gallagher
Foothills