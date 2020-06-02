Letters to the Editor

Is it really ‘essential’ that churches reopen?
Someone ought to inform Mr. Trump that people of faith don’t need a building, a steeple, and a sermon in order to worship and practice their faith. It’s something that can be done 24/7. I can talk to God, sometimes all the time, sometimes just thanking God for keeping a street light green until I get through it.
Sue Thompson
SaddleBrooke
COVID-19 doesn’t care about your freedom
Mother Nature and COVID-19 don’t give a horse’s patootie about Americans waking up and living in a free country.
The virus’ existence depends on infecting and killing as many humans as possible. That’s its prime directive. The virus doesn’t think about politics or culture or faith. It is non-thinking. It moves invisibly looking for entries into human bodies. Once in, it is a death-match.
So, if you feel fit enough for this fight and you don’t want to wear a mask then don’t. But here’s a suggestion: Don’t breathe!
Tom Herman
East side
Time for an Independent
I do not believe the two party system is serving us well. They are providing deeply flawed candidates of Donald Trump and Joe Biden for us to vote for in the next election. Both have a litany of issues that clearly should eliminate them as viable presidential candidates. The partisanship has become so bad that any smart capable candidate would have to think seriously before submitting themselves to the torture of the job, and the abuse to their family and friends.
It would be wonderful to see a capable person with good character come forward as an independent with charisma that could lead the American people into an exciting future! One that could get people excited about being a good citizen and serving the country. A citizen that would respect the Office. A candidate that could give the Kennedy speech about what we can do for the country! It is clearly a time for a capable Independent!
Dave Locey
Foothills
Donald Trump will be re-elected
Thanks a lot, George Floyd protesters; the backlash from your rioting will insure that Donald Trump is re-elected for four more years.
Michael Cook
Sierra Vista
Social distancing rebel
Recently visited an Oro Valley bakery that had social distancing markers on floor as well as plastic dividers separating staff from customers.
A young woman came in behind me without a mask; I was masked and gloved as my husband has a compromised immune system. I was OK with the customer behind me as long as she kept her distance, but she did not.
She approached the display case — not waiting until I was finished with my transaction; and turned to talk to me, not keeping designated distance between us. I put my arm out and said you’re not wearing a mask.
I attempted to explain my concerns, and she proceeded to call me a name and said that my concern for my husband’s welfare was not her problem. I realize we’re all experiencing difficulties but why the outright meanness and lack of common decency?
Carolanne Flagg
Foothills
Violence is not the answer
Having lived in the Twin Cities 30 years before moving to Tucson, I have a personal interest in the events surrounding the death of George Floyd.
It was an act of police brutality that has no excuse, and the proper path has been taken by the city of Minneapolis in arresting and charging the officer who took his life.
The ensuing rioting and looting has been done by people who have come into the community and taken advantage of the situation to advance their own agenda. This is seen as arrests have been made the nights following.
To think that riots in Tucson are directly associated with Floyd’s death is ludicrous. People want to see violence, racial disturbance and defiance of authority in our country. They take advantage of issues like this. Violence is never the answer to injustice. This is not Tucson. We are better than this.
Martha White
Northeast side
Rallies, protests will not change society
Several days ago a news article explained an incident about a man during a police interview being manhandled to the ground and an officer kneeling on his neck, resulting in the man’s death.
If the accompanying pictures were accurate it appears to be a horrific act, totally unwarranted, and far outside reasonable police methods of restraint.
Within a few days the officer was fired from the force, he was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, quickly followed by the officer’s wife initiating divorce proceedings against him.
A serious response, from anyone’s point of view and recalling he hasn’t been convicted of anything to this point. What followed were marches, demonstrations, burning of building’s, police cars and many thefts of TV’s and etc.
How do those actions constitute the prohibition of a repeat. Certainly some police are bad, some priests, some lawyers. You get my point. Accept that bad things will happen, take the necessary action and move on. Believing that marching is going to change society is wishful thinking, not reality.
Phil Reinecker
East side
Don’t demonizing our police officers
The treatment, terrorization of people of color, all people of color, is wrong and has been for a very long time.
When we demonize our law enforcement officers, we surrender our common humanity. These are people just like you and me. I know them personally and up close. I serve them when they come to me for help. I go to them when I need help. They are our neighbors and friends. They stand next to us in supermarkets.
They get up every day to keep us safe. They have chosen a lifetime of public service. When you and I demonize them, when we set them up as the enemy, we all lose. Those who seek to divide us to control us, win. When we forget their humanity we surrender our own. This is not God’s work.
Paul Zohav
East side
Turmoil in America
We are experiencing Trump’s America!
Riots, more than 105,000 people dead because of a poorly prepared response to a pandemic, an economy heading toward a depression, white terrorists freely patrolling state houses with military style weapons, a white police officer video recorded killing a black person, Trump threatening to turn the dogs and his supporters loose against people protesting, Trump refusing to release his DNA in a rape case, Trump refusing to release his tax returns, Trump refusing to release his grades from school, Trump threatening anyone who says no to him, his constant lying and his heading a Republican Party that finds no fault with what he does.
You see the backdrop behind the fires and turmoil besetting our nation.
For the well being of the nation Trump should resign, and come November, every Republican should be voted out of office for allowing Trump to hijack their Party.
Jim Dreis
East side
Ducey orders statewide curfew
On Sunday, May 31, Gov. Doug Ducey ordered a statewide curfew to try to control protests and vandalism fueled by the killing of George Floyd, by a Minneapolis Police Officer.
Two points on this action: 1) Ordering a curfew will probably actually entice more protesters to participate, it will not suppress participation, which will result in more destruction. Americans, by nature and personality, are not overly cooperative when it comes to Governmental suppression.
Secondly, it is extremely unfair to small communities such as: Benson, Willcox, Sonoita, Sierra Vista, Tombstone, Safford, etc., where absolutely zero protests and destruction has occurred.
I believe that Governor Ducey’s attempt at suppression is a mistake, and will have the opposite affect of what is anticipated. Creating a Police State is not a good solution.
Daniel Egan
East side
Steller’s column reveals misery at La Palma
Re: the May 31 article “At Eloy detention center, inmates must fight poor conditions along with virus.”
Thanks to Mr. Steller for his informative article about the deplorable conditions at La Palma Correctional Center. He presents a stark picture of the inhumane conditions in which asylum seekers and non-violent undocumented immigrants are detained in this for profit prison.
In addition, Judge John Davis’s lack of action and reluctance to proceed with hearings for these unfortunate individuals is completely un-compassionate and reprehensible.
I certainly hope that taxpayers realize that they are footing the bill not only for private for profit penal institutions (the greater the number of prisoners, the greater the profit), but also for do nothing federal judges who perpetuate the system.
This is unacceptable in a democratic society.
Susan Thompson
Foothills
Onlookers should have stepped up
Raised by parents to believe in the inherent value of all people, I have affirmed that belief throughout my adult life. I would truncate the expression as ... Lives Matter!
What I find disturbing is some people thought it more important to record a man’s death on video than to minimize the risk of a man’s death by interceding on his behalf!
Fear of arrest for interfering with the police should not be adequate deterrent to taking affirmative action to prevent harm to another individual. Standing in proximity to the offending officer and jawboning the officer may have saved his life.
Thirty years ago, I saw an officer struggling with 2 shoplifters. Someone stepped up, asked if the officer needed help, restrained the other suspect and arrest was safely affected. Other observers failed to act. Consider the cost of your actions against the benefits earned by your action. Act!
James Abels
Midtown
Coronavirus testing problems remain
Re: the June 1 article “Testing, tracing, isolation will help Ariz. defeat virus.”
Although Arizona and Pima County testing has been much discussed, some very important aspects have been under-reported.
1. What is the current status of efforts at contact tracing and isolation of known cases … and when will we have a meaningful program?
2. If you work in a hospital or health facility, why aren’t there enough tests to assess Covid status on all patients who come into your care posing risk to other patients and staff.
3. If you live in a nursing home or other high risk care facility, why don’t we yet have the testing to assure that staff who could bring you Covid are tested regularly?
As Dr. Snyder points out, the logistics of these critical testing functions are within our grasp.
Let us all work together to continue the work our public health experts have been advising for months.
Fred Fiastro MD
Northwest side
To whom is Gov. Ducey listening?
Ducey claimed he was acting at the request of local leaders for his state-wide curfew.
The Tucson mayor and police chief and the Phoenix mayor say they found out on Twitter.
Ptak, Ducey’s spokesperson said, more than once, that the governor had “absolutely heard,” that this was necessary state-wide. To whom is he listening?
We deserve a clear answer to this. Ptak’s explanations make no sense, they are blather.
If Ducey plans a future Senate run he must be clearer and more honest than this. I don’t think Holbrook or Yuma needs such ham-fisted control.
It’s downright creepy and reminds me of Putin and Dutarte.
Christi Driggs
Northwest side
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!