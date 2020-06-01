Letters to the Editor

Critical thinking
used to be a good thing
Joe Biden recently said that if African Americans vote for Donald Trump, they “ain’t black.” Wow, I guess if African American who don’t vote for him aren’t black, what are they? How about independent Americans who won’t just automatically follow their party’s pick, but rather put country first, ahead of party. Said another way, they are good citizens.
Craig Bauer
Oracle
Checks should have been more carefully directed
I am a retiree and recently received my $1,200 stimulus check, which I distributed to various charities and causes. I do not understand the logic in sending someone on fixed income this check — by definition my income never went down. Congress should focus on the millions of Americans who lost their jobs in the last few months through no fault of their own, and make sure they have food on the table until the economy recovers.
Mitch Bunting
Midtown
Unemployment better than minimum wage
In the news every day is the country’s unemployment rate. The country may be responsible for adding to it. Let’s take Arizona.
The huge amount of unemployment pay one can get in Arizona is $240 a week. The feds said they will pay the unemployed $600 a week for four months. A little addition $240 + $600 is $840. Divided by 40 hrs is $21 dollars. Think about it. How many people in Arizona make $21 an hour? We just voted to pay $12 an hour and all the businesspeople are complaining about that.
When I worked, I heard some employees were refusing pay raises because if they made more money, they would lose their benefits.
If I made $12 dollars an hour and it was going to $21 dollars an hour, I would be begging to be put on the unemployment list, wouldn’t you?
My guess is most of this will fix itself at the end of August. Unless someone changes his mind.
Jose Salgado
Northeast side
Many service members rely on mail-in voting
Trump’s latest target is vote-by-mail. He said that if you work in one place and are a citizen at another location that is far away, vote-by-mail is OK. If he is successful in banning vote-by-mail, that will disenfranchise millions of military personnel who, incidentally, usually vote Republican. Not only military personnel would be disenfranchised, but also other U.S. citizens who work and live overseas, like Foreign Service Officers (total transparency, I lived in six countries) or thousands of other U.S. citizens who also work overseas but their legal domicile is in the U.S., and many of those work for the US government. You work for the government and you are not allowed to vote if you are assigned overseas?
Jerry Lujan
SaddleBrooke
Liberty or license? Know the difference
It appears from their actions that many Americans don’t understand the difference between liberty and license. Liberty is the responsible use of rights and privileges of citizens. License is the unfettered action of individuals without a care or thought for others or the future.
The cost of liberty is responsibility. The cost of license is chaos. Responsible people heed warnings about social distancing and wearing masks in public. Your right not to wear a mask is trumped by my right not to be infected. If through your negligence you sicken or kill another, you will have to live with your conscience.
We have the right to assemble and possess firearms. We do not have the right to brandish firearms in public to intimidate. Responsible adults do not act this way.
After the stress of the virus and the economy, mindfully, we will be ready for the better tomorrow we can have.
Steve Morrison
Midtown
New York City hit hard
for a number of reasons
Statistics are interesting things. Why did New York have so many coronavirus cases? Because that’s where it hit, with a vengeance. Was this because of the governor or the liberal media? It had more to do with international travel (European and Asian) and because New York is the most dense city in our country. It hit them like no other place. So perhaps Florida was lucky it didn’t hit them in the same way.
So how have the respective states handled this uninvited situation? Watching Gov. Cuomo’s briefings, and having been through a few civic challenges (as a former city manager), I would rate his response as excellent. That’s not to say New York did everything right, but Gov. Cuomo did a good job in keeping his state informed about what was happening and what his team was doing about it. New York’s response seems to have worked. The curve has dramatically dipped albeit after a horrific number of deaths.
The statistics for Florida are to be determined.
Donald Brown
Foothills
Waiting to see how swabs are politicized
Recently Trump has vowed to distribute 100 million swabs for COVID testing. Remarkable! Will they come with a letter from Trump reminding us to vote for him? Or maybe a MAGA hat? Are they new or recycled? Will we mail these in to the White House for assessment? Are they U.S.-made? Will they be sent to those who’ve already succumbed to COVID-19? Are they just for Republicans? Which of his donor buddies has the contract for these? Can I get another check for $1,200 with mine?
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Florida had advantages over New York state
The writer who blamed Cuomo and New York for their large number of COVID-19 infections and deaths lacks a basic understanding of science and facts. First, population density of New York City increases the propensity of an epidemic to spread, and NYC has the highest population density in the USA, hands down.
Secondly, large cities like New York and Seattle are urban commercial hubs with a massive influx of foreign and domestic tourists, and we know that thousands of infected travelers into NYC airports seeded outbreaks across the country. We know Americans returning from Europe helped fuel the initial wave of infections in New York City and spread across the country by studying travel history of infected people and by the genetic tracking of the virus’s mutations.
Lastly, states like Florida had the benefit of knowledge gained from places like New York and significant lead time to institute social distancing and stay-at-home orders compared to New York.
Marilyn Orenstein, M.D.
North side
Coronavirus hot spot at the border crossing?
I spent 5½ hours in line on a recent afternoon and evening waiting to cross back into Nogales, Arizona, at the main pedestrian entry after seeing my dentist. There were hundreds of people waiting, and as it turned out, when I got to the front of the line only one agent was processing people. Two long lines stood side-by-side, more than 6 feet away from each other, but there was no way to do social distancing in my line unless the crush of people behind me decided to stand back (which they mostly didn’t). Because the border is officially closed to nonessential traffic, maybe CBP believes that they don’t need to process people quickly? I felt lucky that there was a breeze and that I had an N95 mask.
Jerry Peek
Midtown
Disruptive behavior
in schools is a wild card
Re: the May 15 article “What the pandemic has taught us about K-12 schooling in Arizona.”
The writer discusses the types of discrepancies between low- and high-income schools, including digital learning inconsistencies. There is one problem that needs further mention.
After 26 years of teaching in high-poverty schools, including two years in Tucson, by far the most troubling aspect in the classroom has been extremely disruptive behaviors. Many of my colleagues agree.
When the writer says that schools provide a “stable and enriched” environment, I can personally attest that some do not. In my first-grade classroom, there were repeated outbursts of aggression such as fistfighting, throwing tables and chairs, and slamming doors. Sometimes my class had to evacuate the classroom because I feared physical harm to students.
Aggression causes chaos in a classroom and interferes with student achievement and instructional quality. If children are to achieve academically, behavioral disruptions must be drastically reduced. Our schools cannot be true beacons of learning until schools have the resources to eliminate the threat of physical harm and disruptions in academic learning.
Linda Peet Dugan
Midtown
UA can always sell
the stadium, I suppose
Selling the University of Arizona farm to solve a projected long-term budget shortfall would be extremely shortsighted and only delay the cost-cutting measures necessary to make the university financially sustainable. The salaries of the president and his staff, along with the outrageous salaries of the head football and basketball coaches, would be a great place to start. Failing that, what else does President Robbins plan to sell? How about the football stadium?
Jay Quick
North side
Americans won’t listen to authority
There is something very powerful that will ensure this country and its people will never get back to normal. And it will not be the virus that will prove all the business advertisers wrong.
The virus itself is conquerable. Even before a vaccine and a treatment, we have seen that the virus can be stopped.
The virus can be stopped by totalitarian communism and can be crushed by capitalism, too. We have seen it in New Zealand, and to a lesser extent in places like Germany and even Italy, whose people have enough respect for government to take public health measures seriously.
But America? In America the virus is not stoppable because our people don’t respect science and don’t respect government. Gen Xers, millennials and Gen Zers have always been told by their parents, churches and schools that they can do no wrong. They will congregate like drunken rats, distance 6 inches, but not 6 feet, and not wear masks.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Midtown
