Letters to the editor

Recounting the truth of FDR’s WWII behavior
Re: the Dec. 21 letter “Gross hypocrisy on impeachment.”
The letter writer cites a David Roll’s 600-page tome about Gen. George Marshall. It is stated FDR’s decision to invade North Africa was a desire to influence midterm elections and to “entertain the people.”
Nigel Hamilton’s 1,340-page, three-volume history of FDR as commander-in-chief of the U.S. details the reasons for invading North Africa. Marshall was, indeed, for invading the European mainland, but later admitted he was wrong.
Roosevelt’s reasoning was twofold: First, that the American people needed a victory on the ground to raise their morale, since our allies were losing that war. Second, he also knew that American troops needed experience in combat and chose North Africa as much likelier to win with low casualties than France.
Marshall feared that, if we didn’t use the A-bomb in 1945, we would be involved in a stalemated ground war that the American people would not stand for.
Gerry Lessells
West side
We should stand with striking mine workers
Re: the Dec. 29 article “Loyalty to Trump benefits BP union in new deal.”
Tim Steller’s column shows why the Border Patrol union get what they want while the Steelworkers and Teamsters have been on strike for three months against Asarco/Grupo Mexico with no end in sight. No true union leader would support union buster President Trump, but the leadership of the National Border Patrol Council has put personal political gain over the interests of the members they represent.
As Steller points out, NBPC leaders Brandon Judd and Art Del Cueto betrayed their members by supporting Trump’s government shutdown, and also support Trump’s racist anti-immigration policies. Judd and Del Cueto are a disgrace to unions and the AFL-CIO should condemn their actions and give them the boot. On the other hand the striking miners and their leadership represent the best of the labor movement and we should all walk the picket line with them and donate food and money. Solidarity forever!
Richard Boren
Southeast side
Wishing Tree project helps so many people
Re: the Dec. 24 article “When life gets difficult, Wishing Tree reminds me there’s always hope.”
Thank you for running the article about the Wishing Tree in Winterhaven. It was on the front page of the Christmas Eve paper and was so very interesting and informative. It is so nice to read a story with a positive ending within our city. Liz Baker-Bowman started this with a science project but found it ended up as a human-interest project. And to think, their family has kept all the bags of written wishes all these years. That is dedication! Winterhaven is magical for so many. Thank you to Tucson for being so involved in this project that benefits so many.
Ruth Ann Beck
Southwest side
As newspapers decline, I’m grateful for the Star
What a pleasure to wake up to the Star’s Dec. 31 edition! The section on the year’s best snapshots was captivating in the photos’ subject matter, composition and emotional impact. It’s good to be reminded of the skill of professional photographers. The December Time Machine was fascinating in its documentation of times past. I was sobered by “The US Grimly Joins World War Lineup” (Dec. 12, 1941) and I wasn’t aware of the Dec. 19, 1967, plane crash that killed 15 people outside of Davis-Monthan.
My wife and I have been subscribers to the Star for 41 years. Every morning, without fail, we start our day by sitting together with our tea and coffee and read and exchange sections of the paper.
In this age of 24-hour access to news and the closing of many newspapers across the country, I am grateful that Tucson still has a daily paper that informs and entertains while promoting the opinions of the citizens of Southern Arizona.
Peter Bourque
Midtown