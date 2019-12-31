Letters to the editor

Anti-abortion groups yearn for a theocracy
Let’s clarify the abortion issue. “Pro-choice” is not “pro-abortion.” Democrats are trying to preserve our democratic form of government, whereas the anti-abortion people are trying to make us into a theocracy (rule of one religion). Muslim countries are examples of a Muslim theocracy. Want us to be like them? Twenty percent of Americans say they are atheists or agnostics. Some religious and spiritual groups see abortion as being between a woman and her God. Some religions and spiritual groups believe animals have souls and eating them is murder. What if that group came to power and decided to force all Americans to be vegetarians? That is why separation of church and state is so important. A particular moral code has to be almost universally accepted to become a law in a democracy. The choice is between a democracy and a theocracy. “Pro-choice” is pro-democracy and anti-theocracy.
Patricia Ambrosic
Green Valley
Trump presidency only benefits big businesses
I’ve been scratching my head for three years wondering why President Trump’s supporters continue to stand with him. Trump is an amoral man, by any measure. Evangelicals, how can you watch him tear infants and children from their families and simply turn a blind eye? How can you watch his misogynistic ways, his praise of neo-Nazi groups, his continual lies? Where is your outcry? Farmers, you have lost farms in trade wars. Corporations are buying up your generations-old farms. Your children are fleeing your country for a brighter future. Where is your outrage? Your workload has gotten heavier while your purse is lighter. You can’t retire because you can’t afford health care. Your tax credit never showed up for you. It didn’t trickle down. Where is your indignation? The big business community has benefited greatly. The rest of us are all losers in this corrupt and greedy presidency.
Jane Atkins
Oro Valley
Trump, Johnson share shame of impeachment
It is incredible to see the very real comparison between two presidents (Andrew Johnson and President Trump), both of whom have been impeached. Johnson used the unchecked power of executive orders to bypass Congress, promoted white supremacy openly, opposed civil rights, called reconstruction unnecessary and pardoned Southern rebel leaders. Trump has used executive orders to serve his purposes, failed to confront white supremacists (Charlottesville), opposed the civil rights of legal immigrants, called the Iran nuclear deal unnecessary and has used the power of the presidential pardon recklessly. In addition, both spoke out irrationally and openly despite the efforts of close associates to use caution. The parallels are quite bizarre: Johnson avoided removal by one vote, but it remains to be seen how close Trump comes to the same.
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
Column on Democrats lacks any real evidence
Re: the Dec. 29 article “Why many support Trump, despite his bad behavior.”
I quote directly from the article: “... They simply see him (Trump) as a necessary tool and vessel for combating the Democratic Party’s own indecorous behavior, hyperbolized narratives, anti-American sentiments and wild policy proposals.”
I would like Mr. Rivera to expand on this statement.
What “indecorous behavior” from the Democratic Party? What “hyperbolized narratives?” What “anti-American sentiments?” What “wild policy proposals?” Is proposing expanded health care for more people a wild policy proposal? Is criticizing (and finally impeaching) Trump anti-American? This action and effort was exactly in accordance with the Constitution. I think the Star should provide some additional space for Mr. Rivera to relate to us, the readers, exactly what he used (uses) for sources. The Trump supporters seem to have a problem with getting their facts straight lately.
Thomas Schell
North side
Why exactly are people flocking to Arizona?
Re: the Dec. 29 article “Arizona still gains residents migrating from other states.”
This article highlighted comments from Garrick Taylor, a spokesman for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, who speculated on the reasons behind people leaving Washington state for Arizona. Apparently, Mr. Taylor missed the 2019 U.S. News & World Report ranking of U.S. states, which draws on thousands of data points to analyze a state’s overall performance on more than 70 metrics. Washington came in first; Arizona was in 34th place.
According to Mr. Taylor, legislative decisions are attracting young workers to Arizona, although he doesn’t cite any evidence to support the claim. (The migration of Washingtonians to Arizona is probably explained by its attractive climate and the low cost of living.)
The important question for Arizona is whether legislators understand and support the policies needed to improve the economic and educational success of its citizens.
Steven Hanson
Northeast side