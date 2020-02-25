Letters to the Editor

Department of Justice is in need of a cleaning
Re: the Feb. 18 opinion “Why I signed the letter calling on Barr to resign.”
Only Democrats care why Hank Shea signed a letter calling for William Barr’s resignation. Roger Stone’s crimes were process crimes committed in the midst of a questionable investigation to find collusion between then-candidate Donald Trump, his campaign and Russia. Of course, there wasn’t any. Barr did exactly the right thing to thwart prosecutorial vindictiveness against a man who represents no threat to anyone.
No, Professor Shea, the rule of law and the survival of our democracy are doing just fine. If anything, they are more threatened by overzealous Democrats than by a president acting within the lawful scope of his executive authority.
The deep state is just short four corrupt prosecutors. If more follow, good riddance.
Brad Adair
SaddleBrooke
County attorney doth
protest too much
“The lady doth protest too much, methinks” is the famous line from the play “Hamlet” by William Shakespeare. It is spoken by Queen Gertrude in response to the insincere overacting of a character. The current, retiring Pima County attorney protests too much, I think.
The current Pima County attorney’s overtly defensive response published in the Star on Feb. 13 may have some readers wondering if she’s campaigning for yet another term. One is left to wonder why a retiring, former candidate spent so much effort defending herself to a current candidate without nary a mention of the two career violent-crime attorneys running from her very own office? The current Pima County attorney is playing into the president’s trend of claiming “fake news” when feeling attacked. Saying something is fake or untrue does not make it so.
It is time for progressive change in Pima County, something that neither the current, retiring county attorney nor her two staff members can provide.
Jennifer Buchanan
Midtown
Trump isn’t deserving of a second term
Two million Americans have lost health insurance since Donald Trump took office, bringing the total to 27.5 million. He is supporting a Supreme Court case which could result in an additional 18 million Americans losing health insurance and is calling for an $800 million cut in Medicaid.
He has undone programs designed to keep our air and water clean without concern for the illnesses this will cause.
To solve the immigration problem on our southern border, he separated thousands of young children from their parents and deported 60,000 migrants seeking asylum to Mexico, where they await decisions that could take years. They are being subjected to rape, kidnapping, extortion and malnutrition while waiting.
Instead of uniting the country, he has declared unconditional war on the opposition and divided our nation into two warring parties.
Trump is without conscience, incapable of empathy, a pathological liar and a potential dictator. Hopefully, people who supported him in 2016 will recognize his destructive behavior and join forces in defeating him in 2020.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
Let’s invest in collection of climate data
In order to monitor climate change and global warming, could we install weather stations on the planet in a global grid pattern?
Place a monitored weather station at the intersection of every 5 degrees along the parallels of latitude and every 5 degrees along the meridians of longitude. Perhaps start by placing the weather stations every 15 degrees, then fill in at every 10 degrees and, finally, every 5 degrees.
The weather stations could monitor sunrises, sunsets, temperature, atmospheric pressure, precipitation, wind speed and direction, humidity and sea surface temperatures.
This would greatly increase our knowledge of our planet’s climates and weather.
Just a small portion of Jeff Bezos’s $10 billion in grant money would go a long way toward getting this project off the ground.
Bill Kendall
Downtown
Putin loves Trump, and vice versa
United States intelligence has advised Congress that Russia is gearing up to support Donald Trump’s re-election. Sounds like Putin digs his homie! And Trump reciprocates. We’ve seen Trump doesn’t necessarily believe the intelligence community has any intelligence, unless of course it serves his political purposes, which aren’t necessarily aligned with the best interests of the country.
Trump channels Putin. He sees what personal wealth and power Putin has gained through abuse and manipulation. He wants the same.
The well-being of the USA long term is unimportant to Trump, though the way for him to attain his Putin-like dream is to offer his heedless followers pacifying bromides — which they are quick to buy, it seems.
Is it a case of the blind leading the gullible? Or the greedy leading the gullible?
“Back in the USSR, you don’t know how lucky you are” — The Beatles (or Trump).
Scott Lukomski
Northeast side
Trump’s pardons
show lack of morals
The reason that The Donald has granted clemency to numerous convicts that are guilty of U.S. securities laws, gambling fraud, political corruption, the shakedown of a hospital and tax fraud is really easy to explain.
When you lack a moral compass those tactics are not wrong, they’re just business.
Richard Govern
Foothills
Listen to Jesus,
not Catholic dogma
As a graduate of a Jesuit university, I had to laugh at all the letters from hypocrites trying to explain why they shouldn’t follow explicit Catholic dogma.
In an overpopulated world, the church still maintains that birth control is a major sin. Where science shows that 10% of most mammal species are homosexual, the church maintains it to be an abomination. In an era of women’s equality, the church maintains they are not qualified to minister to the flock. Where we recognize the right to die with dignity, the church says such persons are going to hell. And despite scientific analysis, the doctrine of transubstantiation insists we are partaking the actual body and blood of Jesus, thereby committing actual, serial cannibalism.
Follow the words of Jesus if you will, but discard the immoral dogma that the church perpetuates. Stop being hypocrites.
Al Westerfield
Southwest side
Give it up for Jim Click, community gardens
Earlier this week, I had the opportunity to join more than 400 individuals from the Tucson nonprofit community who were attending the annual charity automobile raffle kickoff hosted by Jim Click. It was my first “in person” introduction to Mr. Click and, as he spoke passionately about the critical work that our sector provides to address the many pressing and diverse needs of our city, I was moved by his longstanding and heartfelt financial commitment that enables us to help make the world a better place.
Just as community gardens — which afford hundreds of individuals of all ages, ethnic backgrounds and economic standing with neighborhood gardens in which to grow healthy, nutritious food for the table — invest in Tucson’s local needs, so does the philosophy of Mr. Click, which touches the lives of those around us who need it most.
J. Scott Feierabend
Director, Community Gardens
of Tucson
Northeast side
Editorial cartoons
get day off to good start
Re: the Feb. 22 column “The annual State of the State of Cartooning address.”
It was sad to read about cartoonists disappearing from newspapers, as reported by David Fitzsimmons. My husband and I subscribe to the Arizona Daily Star while we’re in Tucson for two months in the winter and enjoy Fitzsimmons’ cartoons. When at home in Minnesota, I frequently turn first to the editorial page in our hometown paper, the Minneapolis Star Tribune, hoping to see a cartoon by our wonderful Steve Sack. It’s amazing how an entire story can be told in one amusing cartoon. It lets you start the day with a smile or laugh, before turning to the rest of the news, which is usually grim or horrifying these days.
Charlotte Morrison
Foothills