Letters to the Editor

Teachers unions appear selfish
Can we all agree it’s time to get rid of unions, especially the teachers union? Employees are working at the grocery stores, police departments, fire departments, the post office and other places. Come on, man, how about the teachers?
They appear to be very selfish. Our children are our most important product. Let’s give parents the right to choose which school their children attend and not allow unions to control this important issue. Thanks for listening.
Walt Johnson
Foothills
Carbon fee and rebate would reduce emissions
Raging wildfires, extended drought, soaring summer temperatures, more frequent and more violent tropical storms all tell us to reduce carbon in the atmosphere. I am so proud to live in a city that is taking action and I want to thank the Tucson City Council for declaring a climate emergency. But we must do more by enlisting our most powerful weapon, the U.S. economy.
If we put a slowly rising fee on carbon emissions, if we rebate that fee to the American public, if we require any imported goods to pay the same fee, we can quickly reduce and ultimately eliminate the heat-trapping gases we pump into the sky and simultaneously protect the most vulnerable among us. House Resolution 763 does all of this and now has over 80 co-sponsors.
It’s time for Sens. Martha McSally and Kyrsten Sinema and Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick, Raúl Grijalva, and Tom O’Halleran to lend their support as well. Time for dithering is over.
Mike Carran
Northeast side
To Trump, blue states
are an inconvenience
One fascinating aspect of living through Donald Trump’s presidency is the continuing series of surprises at how low one can go, after you think he has hit bottom. Now, our stable-genius leader wants to measure our COVID experience by excluding blue states. Not only has this genius forgotten (if he ever knew) that he is the president of the whole country, but he also seems to have overlooked the fact that many people in red states vote for Democrats, and many people in blue states vote for Republicans.
I suppose if he becomes aware of this, he will next try to identify who voted which way. That would of course be another big step toward hitting a new bottom. So, loyal Trump supporters, stand by and prepare for the next dive down to doomsday.
Philip Corn
North side
Police camera footage
a great teaching resource
If all police use body cameras filming throughout the entire scene of unrest, the footage could be shared weekly with police departments and mental-health professionals. They could critique and advise on how to best apprehend offenders, how to better control the mentally disturbed and those under the influence of drugs. Footage of particularly “dicey” situations handled well would be invaluable.
We never would have known about the tragedy of George Floyd’s death if it weren’t for the onlookers’ film. I couldn’t understand why the other officers didn’t restrain Mr. Floyd’s arms and legs so that the neck-hold could be released.
Undoubtedly, there have been similar tragedies, never recorded, never shared and never used to teach.
To honor George Floyd and the thousands of skillful and dedicated officers who go unnoticed, isn’t it time for a federal law mandating that all police use body cameras? Indeed, Black lives matter.
Nancy Poirier
Foothills
Natural disasters
speaking to us
As fires, hurricanes, droughts and flooding become the stuff of our daily lives, we find ourselves bombarded by a confluence of disasters that journalists have referred to as “apocalyptic” in nature. “Apocalyptic,” in common usage, is often used to suggest the imminence of a cosmic cataclysm or the end of the world as we know it.
It is interesting, however, to look at the Greek root of the word apocalypse (apokalupsis) which is defined as “an unveiling; the laying bare of a truth; a manifestation,” which suggests something we need to consider as we try to make sense of the disasters bombarding the nation right now.
In light of the Greek meaning, the question then becomes, what might this confluence of disasters be trying to lay bare (both literally and figuratively) for us that we need to come to terms with — before the more common understanding of the word “apocalypse” fully kicks in?
Karen Borek, Ph.D.
North side
Independent voters
may help heal America
Here’s a novel thought on how to bring our divided nation together. If you are a registered voter and you belong to either of our two major political parties (Republicans or Democrats), reregister as an independent.
You will not lose your right to vote in an Arizona primary election (except for the presidential primary, which is a shame and should be open to independents, too).
Just think about how upset the leaders of both parties will be as they see their membership rolls shrink. Maybe that’s what it will take to heal our nation, and to show all who want to see that our loyalty is to our Constitution, our flag and the Statue of Liberty instead of a donkey and an elephant.
Bob Feinman
Foothills
Scott has demeanor
to be a great supervisor
This letter is written in support of Rex Scott for Pima County Board of Supervisors in District 1. I had the distinct honor and pleasure to work side by side with Rex as an administrator in the Amphitheater School District for four years and know his character and work ethic well. Rex is an outstanding communicator and team builder.
What a breath of fresh air to have a candidate who is a public servant who seeks consensus, not conflict, whose actions are data-driven, not conspiracy-driven, who appeals to our “better angels” instead of our most base fears and prejudices, who believes in and supports public education and who has his eyes on the future and the welfare of our community. If you are tired of the conflict and rancor that has plagued our local and national politics, I urge you to cast a vote for Rex Scott for Pima County supervisor in District 1.
William Kreamer
North side
