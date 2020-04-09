Letters to the Editor

Governors stepped up
when Trump wouldn’t
The president now says we can expect over 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus. On Feb. 10, Trump said we had 12 cases and everything would be fine by April. In early February, he was briefed by the Army that this virus would be a black swan, a likely disaster. On Feb. 26, he said we only have 15 cases and it will go down close to zero, and then magically disappear one day.
As for the impeachment, he had time to golf and hold rallies, so obviously he had time to consider the virus and what to do about it.
Mike Pence says the president never belittled the virus. So what do we believe from our administration?
My suggestion is to listen carefully to state governors who have taken their responsibilities seriously, such as the governor of California and Washington, not the administration.
Sad but true.
Donald Ries
Southeast side
Christian privilege
hard to stomach
Re: April 5 article “Church leaders worry virus policies infringe on religious freedom.”
Restricting the size of public gatherings is a matter of public health and public safety. It has absolutely nothing to do with “religious freedom.”
Second, I notice that the two churches mentioned in the story are Christian (Friendship Baptist Church Baltimore and First Baptist Church in Dallas, Georgia), and that Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne is, according to Wikipedia, “a South African-born American Christian evangelist and pastor of The River church in Tampa Bay.”
Why are there no comments or complaints about size restrictions on public gatherings from Muslim, Jewish, Sikh, Hindu, Shinto, Rastafarian, Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster or other religious groups? Could it be they recognize the rationality of the restrictions?
Lastly, large religious gatherings are not “essential.” Didn’t Jesus himself say, in Mathew 18:20, that he would be with any gathering of “two or more?”
Dave Peterson
Midtown
On masks, Trump could
have led by example
The coronavirus is an enemy calling us to use every possible tool to halt its destruction.
Last Friday, President Trump missed an opportunity to employ one of his most effective weapons, the power of presidential example.
That day, Trump conveyed the recommendation of the CDC that all Americans should wear some kind of mask when in public, but he stated he would not wear one.
If every American had Secret Service protection 24/7, maybe it would make sense not to wear a mask. But only the president is so protected.
Some years ago, a former president said “people the world over have always been more impressed by the power of our (America’s) example than by the example of our power.”
Last Friday, Trump reminded us of his prestige and power, but neglected to lead by example. It is unfortunate that he doesn’t see leading by example as an essential part of his job.
Larry Wallerstein
Northeast side
Festival of Books helped Tucson dodge a bullet
I would like to extend gratitude to the organizers of the Tucson Festival of Books for being foresighted during the early days of the coronavirus.
They were one of the first large festivals to cancel, and because of their courage, they saved Tucson and its residents from falling victim to the fate of other cities. If only the organizers of New Orleans’ Mardi Gras had had such foresight!
There is still much diligence to pursue in this uphill battle.
Kudos to our front-line first responders and medical professionals! And to all those in food preparation who have stepped up to feed those in need.
Paula Palotay
Marana
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.