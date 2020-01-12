Letters to the editor

Serious side effects
from attack on Iran
Re: the Jan. 8 letter “Attack on Iran will have unending consequences.”
I would like to give a “shout out” to Robert Swaim. His letter to the editor was absolutely spot on. Mr Swain, it was like you read my mind. Your last sentence speaks volumes. “Trump must be held personally responsible for the probable loss of thousands of lives.” After this devastating and ridiculous use of power by President Trump, how long will it take for Republicans to “pull their heads out” and stop supporting this fool. From where I’m sitting, the Republicans are totally lost, and seem unable to do the right thing.
Mary Bradley
Midtown
Another assault on public lands
Re: the Jan. 8 article “Legislators seek to keep Arizona lands out of feds’ hands.”
Legislation introduced by State Sen. Sonny Borrelli of Lake Havasu City and State Rep. Mark Finchem of Oro Valley to prohibit the sale, gifting, granting or any transfer of an ownership interest in private land “without the express affirmative consent of the Legislature and Governor” is the latest in a long series of assaults on protected public lands that generate nearly $1.5 billion of economic activity in Arizona each year. It’s ironic that these two legislators are carrying the water for opponents of public lands when each of them represents a district with one or more very popular state parks that boost local economies: Catalina State Park for Finchem, and Lake Havasu State Park for Borrelli.
An even bigger irony is that staunch Republican defenders of private property rights want to eviscerate those rights by requiring state approval to sell or donate property to anyone they choose, provided it’s for a legal purpose. I’m not a lawyer but this bill, if passed, would probably be unconstitutional.
William Thornton
Midtown
Points of negotiation exist between US, Iran
After reading and listening to numerous media opinions, our president and the Iranian leadership’s stated goals, I had a eureka moment. I expect I am not the first or only person to recognize the obvious. Our primary stated goal is to ensure Iran does not get nuclear weapons. Their stated goal is that the U.S. remove all troops from Iraq and Syria. These stated goals look like a loose basis for starting negotiations between the U.S. and Iran. There will obviously be many additional requirements and qualifiers, but if a deal can be put together based on accomplishing these two goals, it would be a great win for the U.S.
Calvin Rooker
Northwest side
It’s only business
I would ask your readers, who believed in 2016 that we needed a businessman to run our country in order to Make America Great Again, to consider an experience I had in my former professional life.
I confess to being a recovering tax attorney. After my semi-retirement, while meeting with a businessman regarding his multiple, self-inflicted tax problems, I asked him what he would do if he received $130,000 in cash from a friend to testify that he, the friend, was not having an extra-marital affair. I asked if he would report the income to the IRS.
His response was, “Of course not! The question is, ‘Would I tell my partner?’”
Taking note of how our “businessman” president, Trump, threw his then lawyer, Michael Cohen, under the bus in the Stormy Daniels affair, I decided that I could not help him.
I guess it all depends on which businessman we consider qualified.
A. Lawrence Glynn
East side
Trump demonstrates disgraceful practices
Re: the Jan. 9 article “Gervais teaches Hollywood what speaking truth to power really means.”
Hypocrisy!? You want hypocrisy? For those who said Amen to this article, I suggest you consider the response, or lack of critical response, that evangelicals and others have made to the immorality of so many of the actions of Trump. Putting people down, name calling, lying, demeaning women, etc., are immoral acts of which he is a frequent practitioner. Shame on him, shame on his enablers. Economic pluses do not justify his immoral actions. The example he is demonstrating to our youth is disgraceful.
Donald Gerlach
Northwest side