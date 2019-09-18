Drug legalization
is good on all fronts
Re: the Sept. 11 column “Prohibition has failed; let’s try a new approach to drug crisis.”
This article argues for the legalization and regulation of all currently illegal drugs based on the obvious failure of prohibition to stop consumption, just as it failed in the 1920s to control alcohol, creating the mob.
Not only is prohibition ineffective in preventing undesirable behavior, but it results in illegal production and sale of unsafe products on the black market, creating a culture of violence.
Taking the enormous profits from the equation through legalization renders the violence pointless as it controls for quality and safe use for those addicted. The demand in the United States feeds the horrors perpetrated by gangs in Mexico and elsewhere, provides money for terrorist groups, and increases the numbers of terrified citizens to our border. We do not need billions for a wall or a failed war on drugs; we need to legalize and control drug use in this country.
Paula Walter
Midtown
Give gun lovers what Constitution promised
During last week’s Democratic presidential debate, candidate Beto O’Rourke said something along the lines of, “We’re going to take your AR-15, AK-47 and similar mass killing devices.”
There is a reasonable alternative to the buyback of assault weapons that many anti-gun citizens are demanding. Turn them in and the federal government will replace those weapons with guns which the Second Amendment guarantees — single-shot, muzzle-loaded rifles.
These will be provided and become available quickly, as they will be manufactured here in the United States.
Oh, you’ll also be required to join “a well-regulated militia.”
James Kraushaar
Foothills
Tucson needs to address trash around homes
The city of Tucson needs a special agency to fine people who have trash piled around their houses. Tucson has the biggest unsightly areas I have ever seen in a large city. It looks like a third-world country with trash piled around homes.
California has these special agencies that concentrate on this unstable and unsanitary problem. They usually have rats and cockroaches roaming in the trash piles. It’s not good for people or pets. If they can’t have people go out to the properties to inspect them, then they need to offer city pick-ups for the trash. It is horrible here.
Terrie Velasquez
Green Valley
Based on our Congress, we must all be insane
Major news organizations previously conducted surveys asking Americans how satisfied they were with the job being done by Congress. After all of the polls were reported, on average, only 14% of those polled said Congress was doing a good job while 86% did not approve of Congress’ performance. Yet in every election cycle we re-elect over 90% of the incumbent candidates.
Tell me again; what’s the definition of insanity?
Charles Nedrow
Northwest side
Trump corrupts leaders who should know better
Maybe President Trump never had an ethics briefing; but his former chief of Staff, a retired four-star general did. His former secretary of Defense, also a retired four-star general, did. His secretary of State, the No. 1 graduate of his West Point class and a former Army officer, did. His current secretary of Defense, also a former Army officer, did. His current chief of staff of the Air Force did.
All knew or know it’s not just improper conduct but it’s also the appearance of inappropriate conduct which must be avoided.
Before Trump was president, staying at his Scottish resort was no big deal. Afterward, clearly it was both inappropriate and definitely appeared to be inappropriate. And a significant number of his key advisers knew or should have known it wasn’t right.
This is only the latest example of conduct which never should have occurred. We are all aware of many other examples. What’s scary is key U.S. leaders are so corrupted that they turn a blind eye to such behavior.
Norman Patten
Midtown
The transformation of intent
There is general agreement: 1) “Weapons” are defined by some dictionaries as “any instrument used in combat.” 2) Manufacturers of guns market “weapons” to the military and a variety of “firearms” to the public.
That simple. The answer may be tied to the “transformation of intent.” Putting an AR-15-type rifle in the hands of our armed forces for the purpose of combat leaves little doubt that the instrument is a “weapon,” often referred to as an “assault rifle.” So it is.
Putting that same rifle in the hands of a civilian, it only becomes a “weapon,” not a “firearm,” when that civilian becomes “intent” on killing other civilians. Again, that simple.
Or is the “intent,” or its origin, so complicated and beyond our cognitive understanding that we continue to wrongfully submit judgment to the intended purpose of one instrument or the other. Some form of gun control in anyone’s hands is imperative. But what about “intent?”
Don Weaver
Midtown
Public education
has been gutted
Today, professional athletes are being paid over a million dollars a month to perform while our educators work two jobs to pay their bills. Since the John Birch Society in the 1950s, the word “public” in public education was socialism.
For certain, public education has not changed from the classroom style to a modern, future-based system, but the emphasis today is to get rid of public education by starving the beast. When President George W. Bush signed the executive order to allow public tax money to go to church and private education, education became for-profit.
Those who can afford a “paid for” education move ahead in our society and those who can’t face an education with school teachers making $34,000 a year and buildings going without.
So what happens to a society that watches professional athlete’s make millions, education turns for-profit and the education of our “public” children is hardly noticed. Perhaps it is the beginning of the end of American admiration throughout the world, or worse.
Roger Engels
Northwest side
City is better off when it fills empty spaces
Re: the Sept. 15 article “City’s shifting center speaks to Tucson’s story of expansion.”
The story on the changing location of Tucson’s geographic center was a fun way to review our history and perhaps help us think about the future. It is clear that if we look for the “center” based on population density, cultural diversity or commerce, we would have a very different result.
This also makes us think about future annexations by the city and praise the recent decision by the City Council not to annex the property north of River Road along Campbell Avenue. The unreasonable requests of the developer for that project were easily seen as not in the best interest of the city or county.
In fact, further city annexations of any properties need to be carefully considered as we would be better off filling in spaces now vacant (but not habitat) and replacing or restoring old buildings.
John Ferner
Midtown
Perfectly content with my old-style flip phone
Practically every week, there’s an article in the Arizona Daily Star about something new in the phone business, from a new app to a new Android phone.
I’m one of the last holdouts with a dinosaur flip phone. True, I’m a technoweenie, but there are more important reasons.
I don’t want to cross the street checking emails and risk crashing into somebody or something. I don’t want to feel that every text (which I don’t do) has to be answered instantaneously, or the sender will think I’ve moved to a land far, far away.
Most importantly, I don’t want to become addicted to my cellphone, which, from what I’ve observed, could easily happen. I might miss a beautiful wildflower, a person sitting next to me on a plane who has some interesting things to say or who could use a friendly hello, or any other detail in this fast-moving, eternally fascinating world.
There will be plenty of time to check out info on my computer upon returning home.
Barbara Russek
North side